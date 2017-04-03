Sports On the Air - April 4

Tuesday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Premier Boxing Champions, Edner Cherry vs. Omar Douglas, super featherweights, 8 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clemson at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC
Creighton at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Sam Houston St. at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network
Oklahoma St. at Wichita St., 7 p.m., ESPNU
California at Stanford, 7:30 p.m., PAC-12
MLB
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7 p.m., MLB
NBA
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., ESPN
Minnesota at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6 p.m., NBCSN
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
German Bundesliga, Hoffenheim vs. Bayern Munich, 1 p.m., FS1
Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Hamburg SV, 1 p.m., FS2
English Premier League (EPL), Everton at Manchester United, 2 p.m., NBCSN
Wednesday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
NBA D-League playoffs, Raptors 905 at Canton, 6 p.m., ESPNU
NBA D-League playoffs, Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Illinois at Northwestern, doubleheader, 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., BTN
Arkansas at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., FCSP
Tulsa at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m., FCSC
Western Kentucky at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC
GOLF
The Masters, Par 3 Contest, at Augusta, Ga., 2 p.m., ESPN
MLB
Royals at Minnesota, noon, FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 12:30 p.m., MLB
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., FS1
NBA
Cleveland at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7 p.m., FSKC+
Dallas at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Bundesliga, Darmstadt vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 1 p.m., FS1
Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hertha BSC, 1 p.m., FS2
EPL, Manchester City at Chelsea, 2 p.m., NBCSN
