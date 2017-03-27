Sports On the Air for March 28

Tuesday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Premier Boxing Champions: Leduan Barthelemy vs. Reynaldo Blanco, junior lightweights; Marcos Hernandez vs. Kyrone Davis, junior middleweights, 8 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Savannah St. at Georgia, 5 p.m., SEC
Wichita State at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m., FCSC
Texas at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 6:30 p.m., FCSA
Auburn at Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPNU
New Mexico at New Mexico St., 7 p.m., FCSP
Cal St. Fullerton at UCLA, 8 p.m., PAC-12
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NIT Tournament, semifinal, Georgia Tech vs. Cal St. Bakersfield, 6 p.m., ESPN
NIT Tournament, semifinal, TCU vs. Central Florida, 8 p.m., ESPN
MLB
Spring training, St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets, noon, ESPN
Spring training, Chicago White Sox vs. Royals, 3 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Spring training, San Francisco vs. Chicago Cubs, 3 p.m., MLB
NBA
Golden State at Houston, 7 p.m., NBA
Washington at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
SOCCER
Men’s friendly, Belgium at Russia, 10:45 a.m., FS2
Men’s friendly, Spain at France, 1:55 p.m., ESPN2
FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifier, Ecuador vs. Colombia, 3:50 p.m., beIN
FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifier, Trinidad and Tobago vs. Mexico, 5:55 p.m., beIN
FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifier, Panama vs. United States, at Panama City, 8:50 p.m., beIN
Wednesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Women, Florida at Maryland, 1 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Illinois St. at Illinois, 5 p.m., BTN
Abilene Christian at Baylor, 6 p.m., FCSP
Oklahoma St. at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SEC
FIGURE SKATING
ISU World Championships, Ladies Short Program, 10 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
ISU World Championships, Pairs Short Program, noon, NBCSN
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
McDonald’s All-American Girls Game, East vs. West, at Chicago, 4 p.m., ESPN2
McDonald’s All-American Boys Game, East vs. West, at Chicago, 6 p.m., ESPN
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
CIT Tournament, semifinal, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at UMBC, 6 p.m., CBSSN
CIT Tournament, semifinal, Furman at Saint Peter’s, 8 p.m., CBSSN
CBI Tournament, finals, game 2, Coastal Carolina at Wyoming, 8 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
Spring training, Philadelphia (split-squad) vs. Detroit, noon, MLB
Spring training, LA Dodgers vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., MLB
NBA
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m., NBA, FSKC+
Golden State at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., NBCSN
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
TENNIS
ATP World Tour/WTA Tour, Miami Open, men’s and women’s quarterfinals, noon, 6 p.m., ESPN2; noon, TENNIS
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
