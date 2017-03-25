Sports On the Air - March 26

Sunday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
NBA D-League, Reno at Maine, noon, NBA
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Minnesota at Ohio St., 11 a.m., BTN
Oklahoma at Baylor, noon, FSKC+, FCSC
LSU at Florida, noon, SEC
Kansas State at Texas, 1 p.m., Longhorn Network
Oklahoma St. at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Arizona at Oregon St., 1 p.m., PAC-12
Michigan St. at Illinois, 2 p.m., BTN
Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC
Washington at Oregon, 4 p.m., PAC-12
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UAB at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FCSA
Missouri at Texas A&M, noon, ESPNU
Texas at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m., FCSP
Auburn at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour-WGC, Dell Match Play, semifinals, 9 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour-WGC, Dell Match Play, championship, 1 p.m., NBC 27, 41
PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, final round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Kia Classic, final round, 4:30 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Tournament, Elite Eight, South Carolina vs. Florida, 1 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)
NCAA Tournament, Elite Eight, Kentucky vs. North Carolina, 3:55 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCAA Tournament, Northeast regional final, UMass-Lowell vs. Minnesota/Notre Dame winner, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament, Midwest regional final, Denver vs. Union/Penn St. winner, 5 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
Spring training, Atlanta vs. N.Y. Mets, noon, MLB
Spring training, San Francisco vs. Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
FIM MotoGP, Grand Prix of Qatar, 9:55 a.m., beIN
Monster Energy Cup Series, Auto Club 400, 2:30 p.m., FOX 4, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
NBA
Oklahoma City at Houston, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
Portland at LA Lakers, 8:30 p.m., NBA
NHL
Minnesota at Detroit, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NBCSN
RODEO
Professional Bull Riders, at Glendale, Ariz., 4 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY
English Premiership, Saracens vs. Bath, 8:45 a.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, England vs. Lithuania, 10:45 a.m., FS2
FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Azerbaijan vs. Germany, 10:50 a.m., ESPN2
FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Montenegro vs. Poland, 1:30 p.m., FS2
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Special Olympics World Winter Games, Best of the Games at Schladming, Austria, 1 p.m., ABC 2, 9 (taped)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Tournament, Elite Eight, Stanford vs. Notre Dame, 11 a.m., ESPN
NCAA Tournament, Elite Eight, Mississippi St. vs. Baylor, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Monday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Oregon St. at Arizona St., 3 p.m., PAC-12
Oregon at Utah, 5 p.m., PAC-12
Auburn at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Powerade Jam Fest, at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN2
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
CBI Tournament, finals, game 1, Wyoming at Coastal Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
Spring training, Boston vs. Baltimore, noon, ESPN
Spring training, Royals vs. Oakland, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
Spring training, Seattle vs. San Diego, 3 p.m., MLB
Spring training, Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland, 8 p.m., MLB
NBA
Cleveland at San Antonio, 7 p.m., TNT
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., FSKC+
New Orleans at Utah, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Tournament, Elite Eight, Oregon vs. Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPN
NCAA Tournament, Elite Eight, South Carolina vs. Florida St./Oregon St. winner, 8 p.m., ESPN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
Comments