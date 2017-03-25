Sports On the Air

March 25, 2017 5:16 PM

Sports On the Air - March 26

Sunday’s TV | radio

BASKETBALL

NBA D-League, Reno at Maine, noon, NBA

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Minnesota at Ohio St., 11 a.m., BTN

Oklahoma at Baylor, noon, FSKC+, FCSC

LSU at Florida, noon, SEC

Kansas State at Texas, 1 p.m., Longhorn Network

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Arizona at Oregon St., 1 p.m., PAC-12

Michigan St. at Illinois, 2 p.m., BTN

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC

Washington at Oregon, 4 p.m., PAC-12

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UAB at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FCSA

Missouri at Texas A&M, noon, ESPNU

Texas at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m., FCSP

Auburn at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

PGA Tour-WGC, Dell Match Play, semifinals, 9 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour-WGC, Dell Match Play, championship, 1 p.m., NBC 27, 41

PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, final round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, Kia Classic, final round, 4:30 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Tournament, Elite Eight, South Carolina vs. Florida, 1 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)

NCAA Tournament, Elite Eight, Kentucky vs. North Carolina, 3:55 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCAA Tournament, Northeast regional final, UMass-Lowell vs. Minnesota/Notre Dame winner, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament, Midwest regional final, Denver vs. Union/Penn St. winner, 5 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

Spring training, Atlanta vs. N.Y. Mets, noon, MLB

Spring training, San Francisco vs. Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., MLB

MOTOR SPORTS

FIM MotoGP, Grand Prix of Qatar, 9:55 a.m., beIN

Monster Energy Cup Series, Auto Club 400, 2:30 p.m., FOX 4, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

NBA

Oklahoma City at Houston, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9

Portland at LA Lakers, 8:30 p.m., NBA

NHL

Minnesota at Detroit, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NBCSN

RODEO

Professional Bull Riders, at Glendale, Ariz., 4 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY

English Premiership, Saracens vs. Bath, 8:45 a.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, England vs. Lithuania, 10:45 a.m., FS2

FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Azerbaijan vs. Germany, 10:50 a.m., ESPN2

FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Montenegro vs. Poland, 1:30 p.m., FS2

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Special Olympics World Winter Games, Best of the Games at Schladming, Austria, 1 p.m., ABC 2, 9 (taped)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Tournament, Elite Eight, Stanford vs. Notre Dame, 11 a.m., ESPN

NCAA Tournament, Elite Eight, Mississippi St. vs. Baylor, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Monday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Oregon St. at Arizona St., 3 p.m., PAC-12

Oregon at Utah, 5 p.m., PAC-12

Auburn at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Powerade Jam Fest, at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN2

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

CBI Tournament, finals, game 1, Wyoming at Coastal Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

Spring training, Boston vs. Baltimore, noon, ESPN

Spring training, Royals vs. Oakland, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

Spring training, Seattle vs. San Diego, 3 p.m., MLB

Spring training, Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland, 8 p.m., MLB

NBA

Cleveland at San Antonio, 7 p.m., TNT

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., FSKC+

New Orleans at Utah, 9:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Tournament, Elite Eight, Oregon vs. Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPN

NCAA Tournament, Elite Eight, South Carolina vs. Florida St./Oregon St. winner, 8 p.m., ESPN

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

