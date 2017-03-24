Sports On the Air - March 25

Saturday’s TV | radio
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
North Melbourne vs. West Coast, 9 p.m., FS2
BOXING
Jorge Linares vs. Anthony Crolla, for Linares’ WBA World lightweight title, 5:30 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mississippi at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC
Arkansas at Missouri, 2 p.m., SEC
LSU at Florida, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma at Baylor, 3 p.m., FCSP
Kansas State at Texas, 4 p.m., Longhorn Network
Michigan at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN
Arizona at Oregon St., 6 p.m., PAC-12
Oklahoma St. at TCU, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SEC
Washington at Oregon, 9 p.m., PAC-12
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Men, Lehigh at Navy, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN
Men, Maryland at North Carolina, 10:30 a.m., ESPNU
Men, Duke at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Ohio St. at Maryland, noon, BTN
Texas at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m., FCSC
Washington at Arizona, 2 p.m., PAC-12
Oregon St. at Arizona St., 4 p.m., PAC-12
Auburn at Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Mississippi at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SEC
GOLF
PGA Tour-WGC, Dell Match Play, Round of 16, 9 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, third round, 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour-WGC, Dell Match Play, quarterfinals, 1 p.m., NBC 27, 41
LPGA Tour, Kia Classic, third round, 4:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
Dubai World Cup, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Division II Tournament, Northwest Missouri State vs. Fairmont State (W.Va.), championship game, 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13
NCAA TOURNAMENT ELITE EIGHT
Gonzaga vs. Xavier, 5 p.m., TBS WHB (810 AM)
Kansas vs. Oregon, 7:30 p.m., TBS WHB (810 AM)
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCAA Tournament, regional semifinal, Michigan Tech vs. Denver, noon, ESPNEWS
NCAA Tournament, regional semifinal, Notre Dame vs. Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament, West regional final, teams TBA, 5 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament, East regional final, teams TBA, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
Spring training, Detroit vs. Pittsburgh, noon, MLB
Spring training, Milwaukee vs. Royals, 3 p.m., FSKC
Spring training, Texas vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
Monster Energy Cup Series, Auto Club 400, practice, 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., FS1
Xfinity Series, NXS 300, qualifying, at Fontana, Calif., 11:30 a.m., FS1
Xfinity Series, NXS 300, 3 p.m., FS1
AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Detroit, 6 p.m., FS1
Formula One, Australian Grand Prix, 11:30 p.m., NBCSN
NBA
Washington at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m., NBA
NHL
Calgary at St. Louis, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
SOCCER
FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Sweden vs. Belarus, 11:45 a.m., FS2
FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Portugal vs. Hungary, 2:30 p.m., FS2
NASL, Puerto Rico vs. New York, 6:30 p.m., beIN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA TOURNAMENT SWEET SIXTEEN
Oregon vs. Maryland, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
UCLA vs. Connecticut, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
Quinnipiac vs. South Carolina, 3 p.m., ESPN
Florida St. vs. Oregon St., 5 p.m., ESPN
Sunday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
NBA D-League, Reno at Maine, noon, NBA
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Minnesota at Ohio St., 11 a.m., BTN
Oklahoma at Baylor, noon, FSKC+, FCSC
LSU at Florida, noon, SEC
Kansas State at Texas, 1 p.m., Longhorn Network
Oklahoma St. at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Arizona at Oregon St., 1 p.m., PAC-12
Michigan St. at Illinois, 2 p.m., BTN
Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC
Washington at Oregon, 4 p.m., PAC-12
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UAB at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FCSA
Missouri at Texas A&M, noon, ESPNU
Texas at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m., FCSP
Auburn at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour-WGC, Dell Match Play, semifinals, 9 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour-WGC, Dell Match Play, championship, 1 p.m., NBC 27, 41
PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, final round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Kia Classic, final round, 4:30 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Tournament, Elite Eight, teams TBA, 1 p.m., 3:55 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCAA Tournament, Northeast regional final, teams TBA, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament, Midwest regional final, teams TBA, 5 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
Spring training, Atlanta vs. N.Y. Mets, noon, MLB
Spring training, San Francisco vs. Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
FIM MotoGP, Grand Prix of Qatar, 9:55 a.m., beIN
Monster Energy Cup Series, Auto Club 400, 2:30 p.m., FOX 4, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
NBA
Oklahoma City at Houston, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
Portland at LA Lakers, 8:30 p.m., NBA
NHL
Minnesota at Detroit, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NBCSN
RODEO
Professional Bull Riders, at Glendale, Ariz., 4 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY
English Premiership, Saracens vs. Bath, 8:45 a.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, England vs. Lithuania, 10:45 a.m., FS2
FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Azerbaijan vs. Germany, 10:50 a.m., ESPN2
FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Montenegro vs. Poland, 1:30 p.m., FS2
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Special Olympics World Winter Games, Best of the Games at Schladming, Austria, 1 p.m., ABC 2, 9 (taped)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Tournament, Elite Eight, teams TBA, 11 a.m., 6:30 p.m., ESPN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
