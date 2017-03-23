Sports On the Air

March 23, 2017 7:56 PM

Sports On the Air - March 24

Friday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

LSU at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC

Kansas State at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network

Oklahoma at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., FCSC

Arizona at Oregon St., 9 p.m., PAC-12

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Rutgers at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN

Texas at Oklahoma St., 6:30 p.m., FCSP

Washington at Arizona, 7 p.m., PAC-12

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Men, Yale at Princeton, 1 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, second round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour-WGC, Dell Match Play, day 3, 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, Kia Classic, second round, 7:30 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA TOURNAMENT SWEET SIXTEEN

Butler vs. North Carolina, 6 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)

South Carolina vs. Baylor, 6:15 p.m., TBS, WHB (810 AM)

UCLA vs. Kentucky, 8:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)

Wisconsin vs. Florida, 8:45 p.m., TBS, WHB (810 AM)

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCAA Tournament, regional semifinal, Boston U. vs. North Dakota, 2 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA Tournament, regional semifinal, Providence vs. Hartford, 3 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament, regional semifinal, Ohio St. vs. Minn.-Duluth, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

Spring training, Boston vs. Toronto, noon, MLB

Spring training, San Francisco vs. Colorado, 3 p.m., MLB

Spring training, Baltimore vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m., MLB

MOTOR SPORTS

Monster Energy Cup Series, Auto Club 400, practice, 12:30 p.m., FS1

Xfinity Series, NXS 300, practice, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., FS1

Monster Energy Cup Series, Auto Club 400, qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1

Formula One, Australian Grand Prix, qualifying, 1 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN (same-day tape)

NBA

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., NBA

RUGBY

English Premiership, Bristol vs. Gloucester, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Turkey vs. Finland, 11:45 a.m., FS2

FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Italy vs. Albania, 2:30 p.m., FS2

FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying, Trinidad and Tobago vs. Panama, 5:50 p.m., beIN

FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Mexico vs. Costa Rica, 7:30 p.m., FS1

FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying, United States vs. Honduras, at San Jose, Calif., 9:30 p.m., FS1

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Special Olympics World Winter Games, at Schladming and Rohrmoos, Austria, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (same-day tape)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Division II Tournament, championship, 6 p.m., CBSSN

NCAA TOURNAMENT SWEET SIXTEEN

Ohio St. vs. Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPN

Washington vs. Mississippi St., 6 p.m., ESPN2

Texas vs. Stanford, 8 p.m., ESPN

Louisville vs. Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday’s TV | radio

AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

North Melbourne vs. West Coast, 9 p.m., FS2

BOXING

Jorge Linares vs. Anthony Crolla, for Linares’ WBA World lightweight title, 5:30 p.m., SHO

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Mississippi at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC

Arkansas at Missouri, 2 p.m., SEC

LSU at Florida, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Oklahoma at Baylor, 3 p.m., FCSP

Kansas State at Texas, 4 p.m., Longhorn Network

Michigan at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN

Arizona at Oregon St., 6 p.m., PAC-12

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SEC

Washington at Oregon, 9 p.m., PAC-12

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Men, Lehigh at Navy, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN

Men, Maryland at North Carolina, 10:30 a.m., ESPNU

Men, Duke at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Ohio St. at Maryland, noon, BTN

Texas at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m., FCSC

Washington at Arizona, 2 p.m., PAC-12

Oregon St. at Arizona St., 4 p.m., PAC-12

Auburn at Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Mississippi at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SEC

GOLF

PGA Tour-WGC, Dell Match Play, Round of 16, 9 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, third round, 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour-WGC, Dell Match Play, quarterfinals, 1 p.m., NBC 27, 41

LPGA Tour, Kia Classic, third round, 4:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Dubai World Cup, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Division II Tournament, championship, 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13

NCAA Tournament, Elite Eight, teams TBA, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., TBS, WHB (810 AM)

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCAA Tournament, regional semifinal, Michigan Tech vs. Denver, noon, ESPNEWS

NCAA Tournament, regional semifinal, Notre Dame vs. Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament, West regional final, teams TBA, 5 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament, East regional final, teams TBA, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

Spring training, Detroit vs. Pittsburgh, noon, MLB

Spring training, Milwaukee vs. Royals, 3 p.m., FSKC

Spring training, Texas vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., MLB

MOTOR SPORTS

Monster Energy Cup Series, Auto Club 400, practice, 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., FS1

Xfinity Series, NXS 300, qualifying, at Fontana, Calif., 11:30 a.m., FS1

Xfinity Series, NXS 300, 3 p.m., FS1

AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Detroit, 6 p.m., FS1

Formula One, Australian Grand Prix, 11:30 p.m., NBCSN

NBA

Washington at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m., NBA

NHL

Calgary at St. Louis, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

SOCCER

FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Sweden vs. Belarus, 11:45 a.m., FS2

FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Portugal vs. Hungary, 2:30 p.m., FS2

NASL, Puerto Rico vs. New York, 6:30 p.m., beIN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA TOURNAMENT SWEET SIXTEEN

Oregon vs. Maryland, 10:30 a.m., ESPN

UCLA vs. Connecticut, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

Quinnipiac vs. South Carolina, 3 p.m., ESPN

Florida St. vs. Oregon St., 5 p.m., ESPN

