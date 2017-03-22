Sports On the Air

March 22, 2017 6:28 PM

Sports On the Air - March 23

Thursday’s TV | radio

BOXING

Jason Quigley vs. Glen Tapia, middleweights; Randy Caballero vs. Victor Proa, junior featherweights, 9 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Mississippi at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Women, Northwestern at Michigan, 3:30 p.m., BTN

GOLF

PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, first round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour-WGC, Dell Match Play, day 2, 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, Kia Classic, first round, 7:30 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Division II semifinals, 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

NCAA TOURNAMENT SWEET SIXTEEN

Michigan vs. Oregon, at Sprint Center, 6 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)

West Virginia vs. Gonzaga, 6:30 p.m., TBS, WHB (810 AM)

Kansas vs. Purdue, at Sprint Center, 8:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KCSP (610 AM)

Xavier vs. Arizona, 9 p.m., TBS, WHB (810 AM)

MLB

Spring training, N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, noon, ESPN

Spring training, Cincinnati vs. Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., MLB

Spring training, LA Dodgers vs. Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One, Australian Grand Prix, practice, 11 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape); midnight (Friday), NBCSN

NBA

Toronto at Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBA

NHL

Vancouver at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

SOCCER

FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Colombia vs. Bolivia, 3:20 p.m., beIN

FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Uruguay vs. Brazil, 5:50 p.m., beIN

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Special Olympics World Winter Games, at Schladming and Rohrmoos, Austria, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (same-day tape)

Friday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

LSU at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC

Kansas State at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network

Oklahoma at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., FCSC

Arizona at Oregon St., 9 p.m., PAC-12

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Rutgers at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN

Texas at Oklahoma St., 6:30 p.m., FCSP

Washington at Arizona, 7 p.m., PAC-12

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Men, Yale at Princeton, 1 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, second round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour-WGC, Dell Match Play, day 3, 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, Kia Classic, second round, 7:30 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA TOURNAMENT SWEET SIXTEEN

Butler vs. North Carolina, 6 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)

South Carolina vs. Baylor, 6:15 p.m., TBS, WHB (810 AM)

UCLA vs. Kentucky, 8:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)

Wisconsin vs. Florida, 8:45 p.m., TBS, WHB (810 AM)

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCAA Tournament, regional semifinal, Boston U. vs. North Dakota, 2 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA Tournament, regional semifinal, Providence vs. Hartford, 3 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament, regional semifinal, Ohio St. vs. Minn.-Duluth, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

Spring training, Boston vs. Toronto, noon, MLB

Spring training, San Francisco vs. Colorado, 3 p.m., MLB

Spring training, Baltimore vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m., MLB

MOTOR SPORTS

Monster Energy Cup Series, Auto Club 400, practice, 12:30 p.m., FS1

Xfinity Series, NXS 300, practice, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., FS1

Monster Energy Cup Series, Auto Club 400, qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1

Formula One, Australian Grand Prix, qualifying, 1 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN (same-day tape)

NBA

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., NBA

RUGBY

English Premiership, Bristol vs. Gloucester, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Turkey vs. Finland, 11:45 a.m., FS2

FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Italy vs. Albania, 2:30 p.m., FS2

FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying, Trinidad and Tobago vs. Panama, 5:50 p.m., beIN

FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Mexico vs. Costa Rica, 7:30 p.m., FS1

FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying, United States vs. Honduras, at San Jose, Calif., 9:30 p.m., FS1

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Special Olympics World Winter Games, at Schladming and Rohrmoos, Austria, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (same-day tape)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Division II Tournament, championship, 6 p.m., CBSSN

NCAA TOURNAMENT SWEET SIXTEEN

Ohio St. vs. Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPN

Washington vs. Mississippi St., 6 p.m., ESPN2

Texas vs. Stanford, 8 p.m., ESPN

Louisville vs. Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN2

