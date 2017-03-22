Sports On the Air - March 23

2:28 Purdue, KU players on keys to victory in Sweet 16 matchup Pause

4:05 Bill Self, Jayhawks arrive in KC to face Purdue: "They're balanced at every spot"

0:55 KU's early thoughts on Purdue: 'They're huge'

0:57 Purdue's Caleb Swanigan hit a dozen three-pointers in a row in practice

1:07 Telling the story of Gale Sayers' battle with dementia

1:20 KU head coach Bill Self reads statement about Lagerald Vick after Baylor game

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

2:00 Bill Self says KU has played through 'crap and distractions'

1:05 KU teammates praise on Dwight Coleby after beating Michigan State