Sports On the Air - March 23

Thursday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Jason Quigley vs. Glen Tapia, middleweights; Randy Caballero vs. Victor Proa, junior featherweights, 9 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mississippi at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Women, Northwestern at Michigan, 3:30 p.m., BTN
GOLF
PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, first round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour-WGC, Dell Match Play, day 2, 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Kia Classic, first round, 7:30 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Division II semifinals, 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
NCAA TOURNAMENT SWEET SIXTEEN
Michigan vs. Oregon, at Sprint Center, 6 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)
West Virginia vs. Gonzaga, 6:30 p.m., TBS, WHB (810 AM)
Kansas vs. Purdue, at Sprint Center, 8:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KCSP (610 AM)
Xavier vs. Arizona, 9 p.m., TBS, WHB (810 AM)
MLB
Spring training, N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, noon, ESPN
Spring training, Cincinnati vs. Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., MLB
Spring training, LA Dodgers vs. Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, Australian Grand Prix, practice, 11 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape); midnight (Friday), NBCSN
NBA
Toronto at Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBA
NHL
Vancouver at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
SOCCER
FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Colombia vs. Bolivia, 3:20 p.m., beIN
FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Uruguay vs. Brazil, 5:50 p.m., beIN
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Special Olympics World Winter Games, at Schladming and Rohrmoos, Austria, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (same-day tape)
Friday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
LSU at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC
Kansas State at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network
Oklahoma at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., FCSC
Arizona at Oregon St., 9 p.m., PAC-12
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Rutgers at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN
Texas at Oklahoma St., 6:30 p.m., FCSP
Washington at Arizona, 7 p.m., PAC-12
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Men, Yale at Princeton, 1 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, second round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour-WGC, Dell Match Play, day 3, 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Kia Classic, second round, 7:30 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA TOURNAMENT SWEET SIXTEEN
Butler vs. North Carolina, 6 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)
South Carolina vs. Baylor, 6:15 p.m., TBS, WHB (810 AM)
UCLA vs. Kentucky, 8:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)
Wisconsin vs. Florida, 8:45 p.m., TBS, WHB (810 AM)
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCAA Tournament, regional semifinal, Boston U. vs. North Dakota, 2 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament, regional semifinal, Providence vs. Hartford, 3 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament, regional semifinal, Ohio St. vs. Minn.-Duluth, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
Spring training, Boston vs. Toronto, noon, MLB
Spring training, San Francisco vs. Colorado, 3 p.m., MLB
Spring training, Baltimore vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m., MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
Monster Energy Cup Series, Auto Club 400, practice, 12:30 p.m., FS1
Xfinity Series, NXS 300, practice, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., FS1
Monster Energy Cup Series, Auto Club 400, qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1
Formula One, Australian Grand Prix, qualifying, 1 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN (same-day tape)
NBA
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., NBA
RUGBY
English Premiership, Bristol vs. Gloucester, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Turkey vs. Finland, 11:45 a.m., FS2
FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Italy vs. Albania, 2:30 p.m., FS2
FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying, Trinidad and Tobago vs. Panama, 5:50 p.m., beIN
FIFA, World Cup 2018 qualifying, Mexico vs. Costa Rica, 7:30 p.m., FS1
FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying, United States vs. Honduras, at San Jose, Calif., 9:30 p.m., FS1
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Special Olympics World Winter Games, at Schladming and Rohrmoos, Austria, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (same-day tape)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Division II Tournament, championship, 6 p.m., CBSSN
NCAA TOURNAMENT SWEET SIXTEEN
Ohio St. vs. Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPN
Washington vs. Mississippi St., 6 p.m., ESPN2
Texas vs. Stanford, 8 p.m., ESPN
Louisville vs. Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN2
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
