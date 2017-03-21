Sports On the Air - March 22

Wednesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Men, Georgetown at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
McNesese St. at Texas, 4 p.m., Longhorn Network
North Carolina at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m., SEC
GOLF
PGA Tour-WGC, Dell Match Play, day 1, 1 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NIT, quarterfinal, Illinois at Central Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NIT, quarterfinal, Cal State Bakersfield at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
Spring training, N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia, noon, MLB
Spring training, San Diego vs. Royals, 3 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
NBA
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN
Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC+
New York at Utah, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m., NBCSN
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Special Olympics World Winter Games, at Schladming and Rohrmoos, Austria, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (same-day tape)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Division II Tournament, semifinals, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC
Championship game, at Los Angeles, 8 p.m., ESPN2, MLB, WHB (810 AM - if US wins semifinal)
Thursday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Jason Quigley vs. Glen Tapia, middleweights; Randy Caballero vs. Victor Proa, junior featherweights, 9 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mississippi at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Women, Northwestern at Michigan, 3:30 p.m., BTN
GOLF
PGA Tour, Puerto Rico Open, first round, 9:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour-WGC, Dell Match Play, day 2, 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Kia Classic, first round, 7:30 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Division II semifinals, 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
NCAA TOURNAMENT SWEET SIXTEEN
Michigan vs. Oregon, at Sprint Center, 6 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)
West Virginia vs. Gonzaga, 6:30 p.m., TBS, WHB (810 AM)
Kansas vs. Purdue, at Sprint Center, 8:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KCSP (610 AM)
Xavier vs. Arizona, 9 p.m., TBS, WHB (810 AM)
MLB
Spring training, N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, noon, ESPN
Spring training, Cincinnati vs. Chicago White Sox, 3 p.m., MLB
Spring training, LA Dodgers vs. Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula One, Australian Grand Prix, practice, 11 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape); midnight (Friday), NBCSN
NBA
Toronto at Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBA
NHL
Vancouver at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
SOCCER
2018 World Cup qualifying, Colombia vs. Bolivia, 3:20 p.m., beIN
2018 World Cup qualifying, Uruguay vs. Brazil, 5:50 p.m., beIN
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Special Olympics World Winter Games, at Schladming and Rohrmoos, Austria, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (same-day tape)
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
Comments