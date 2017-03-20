Sports On the Air - March 21

Tuesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Rice at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC
Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m., FCSP
Dallas Baptist at Baylor, 6:30 p.m., FCSA
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 6:30 p.m., FSKC+, FCSC
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NIT, quarterfinal, Richmond at TCU, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NAIA, Division I national championship, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
NIT, quarterfinal, Georgia Tech at Mississippi, 8 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
Spring training, Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, noon, MLB
Spring training, Royals vs. Arizona, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
Spring training, LA Angels vs. Cincinnati, 3 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
NBA
Chicago at Toronto, 6 p.m., ESPN
San Antonio at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
San Jose at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
St. Louis at Colorado, 8 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Special Olympics World Winter Games, at Schladming and Rohrmoos, Austria, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (same-day tape)
WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC
Semifinal, Japan vs. United States, at Los Angeles, 8 p.m., MLB, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Wednesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Men, Georgetown at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
McNesese St. at Texas, 4 p.m., Longhorn Network
North Carolina at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m., SEC
GOLF
PGA Tour-WGC, Dell Match Play, day 1, 1 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NIT, quarterfinal, teams TBA, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NIT, quarterfinals, teams TBA, 8 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
Spring training, N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia, noon, MLB
Spring training, San Diego vs. Royals, 3 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
NBA
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN
Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC+
New York at Utah, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m., NBCSN
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Special Olympics World Winter Games, at Schladming and Rohrmoos, Austria, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (same-day tape)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Division II Tournament, semifinals, 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC
Championship game, at Los Angeles, 8 p.m., ESPN2, MLB
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
