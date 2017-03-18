Sports On the Air

March 18, 2017 4:26 PM

Sports On the Air - March 19

Sunday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

West Virginia at Baylor, 11 a.m., FCSC

Missouri at Alabama, noon, SEC

Buffalo at Texas-Rio Grande Valley, noon, KSMO Ch. 62

Kansas at TCU, 1 p.m., FSKC+, FCSP

South Carolina at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Texas Tech at Texas, 1 p.m., Longhorn Network

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 1 p.m., PAC-12

Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 3 p.m., SEC

Arizona at UCLA, 4 p.m., PAC-12

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Women’s NCAA championship game, 2 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Women, Johns Hopkins at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN

Men, Denver at Ohio St., 4 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Kentucky at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC

UCLA at Utah, 7 p.m., PAC-12

COLLEGE TENNIS

Women, Texas at Oklahoma, noon, FCSA

GOLF

PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF; 1:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41

Ladies European Tour, World Ladies Championship, final round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)

Champions Tour, Tucson Conquistadores Classic, final round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, final round, 6 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NIT, second round, Belmont at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN

NIT, second round, TCU at Iowa, 4 p.m., ESPN2

NIT, second round, Oakland at Richmond, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA TOURNAMENT SECOND ROUND

Louisville vs. Michigan, 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)

Kentucky vs. Wichita State, 1:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)

Kansas vs. Michigan St., 4 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KCSP (610 AM)

North Carolina vs. Arkansas, 5 p.m., TNT, WHB (810 AM)

Oregon vs. Rhode Island, 6 p.m., TBS, WHB (810 AM)

Baylor vs. Southern Cal, 6:45 p.m., truTV, WHB (810 AM)

Duke vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., TNT, WHB (810 AM)

UCLA vs. Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m., TBS, WHB (810 AM)

MLB

Spring training, Minnesota vs. Boston, noon, MLB

Spring training, Royals vs. Chicago Cubs, 9 p.m., MLB

MOTOR SPORTS

NHRA, Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals, finals, noon, FS1

Monster Energy Series, Camping World 500, 2:30 p.m., FOX 4, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

NBA

Indiana at Toronto, 5 p.m., NBA

Cleveland at LA Lakers, 8:30 p.m., NBA

RODEO

Professional Bull Riders, at Albuquerque, N.M., 3 p.m., CBSSN

SKIING

FIS World Cup Finals, Alpine Skiing, Women’s Giant Slalom and Men’s Slalom, at Aspen, Colo., noon, NBCSN

FIS World Cup Finals, Alpine Skiing, Men’s Slalom, at Aspen, Colo., 7 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Manchester United at Middlesbrough, 7 a.m., NBCSN

EPL, Southampton at Tottenham, 9:15 p.m., NBCSN

German Bundesliga, Mainz vs. Schalke, 9:30 a.m., FS1

EPL, Liverpool at Manchester United, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

MLS, N.Y. Red Bulls at Seattle, 6 p.m., FS1

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Special Olympics World Winter Games, at Schladming and Rohrmoos, Austria, 1 p.m., ABC 2, 9

TENNIS

ATP World Tour & WTA Tour, BNP Paribas Open, men’s and women’s championships, 1 p.m., ESPN

WINTER SPORTS

Bobsledding, IBSF World Cup, Four-Man Bobsled, at Pyeongchang, South Korea, 6 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

Curling, World Women’s Championship, Canada vs. United States, 8 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA TOURNAMENT SECOND ROUND

Ohio St. vs. Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN2

West Virginia vs. Maryland; DePaul vs. Mississippi St.; N.C. State vs. Texas, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

Missouri at Florida St., 6 p.m., ESPN2

Arizona St. at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN

Purdue at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ESPN

Creighton at Oregon St., 8 p.m., ESPN2

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

Second round, Pool F tiebreaker game (if necessary), at San Diego, 5 p.m., MLB

Monday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Kentucky at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NIT, second round, Central Florida at Illinois St., 6 p.m., ESPN

NIT, second round, Akron at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m., ESPNU

CBI, second round, UMKC at Wyoming, 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

NIT, second round, Boise St. at Illinois, 8 p.m., ESPN

NIT, second round, Cal State Bakersfield at Colorado St., 10:15 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

Spring training, N.Y. Yankees vs. Washington, noon, MLB

Spring training, Cincinnati vs. Royals, 3 p.m., FSKC

NBA

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., TNT

New York at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

Buffalo at Detroit, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Special Olympics World Winter Games, at Schladming and Rohrmoos, Austria, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (same-day tape)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA, 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m., ESPN2

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

Semifinal, Netherlands vs. team TBA, at Los Angeles, 8 p.m., MLB

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum 2 - Spectrum Sports 2 (formerly Time Warner Cable Sports Channel 2) is Ch. 324 on Time Warner Cable; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; truTV Ch. 74 and 220 on Time Warner, Ch. 47 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 31 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 78 on Consolidated, Ch. 164 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 246 on DirecTV and Ch. 204 on Dish Network, Ch. 297 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

