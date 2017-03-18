Sports On the Air - March 19

Sunday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
West Virginia at Baylor, 11 a.m., FCSC
Missouri at Alabama, noon, SEC
Buffalo at Texas-Rio Grande Valley, noon, KSMO Ch. 62
Kansas at TCU, 1 p.m., FSKC+, FCSP
South Carolina at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Texas Tech at Texas, 1 p.m., Longhorn Network
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 1 p.m., PAC-12
Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 3 p.m., SEC
Arizona at UCLA, 4 p.m., PAC-12
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Women’s NCAA championship game, 2 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Women, Johns Hopkins at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN
Men, Denver at Ohio St., 4 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Kentucky at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC
UCLA at Utah, 7 p.m., PAC-12
COLLEGE TENNIS
Women, Texas at Oklahoma, noon, FCSA
GOLF
PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, 11:30 a.m., GOLF; 1:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Ladies European Tour, World Ladies Championship, final round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
Champions Tour, Tucson Conquistadores Classic, final round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup, final round, 6 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NIT, second round, Belmont at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN
NIT, second round, TCU at Iowa, 4 p.m., ESPN2
NIT, second round, Oakland at Richmond, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA TOURNAMENT SECOND ROUND
Louisville vs. Michigan, 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)
Kentucky vs. Wichita State, 1:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)
Kansas vs. Michigan St., 4 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KCSP (610 AM)
North Carolina vs. Arkansas, 5 p.m., TNT, WHB (810 AM)
Oregon vs. Rhode Island, 6 p.m., TBS, WHB (810 AM)
Baylor vs. Southern Cal, 6:45 p.m., truTV, WHB (810 AM)
Duke vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., TNT, WHB (810 AM)
UCLA vs. Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m., TBS, WHB (810 AM)
MLB
Spring training, Minnesota vs. Boston, noon, MLB
Spring training, Royals vs. Chicago Cubs, 9 p.m., MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
NHRA, Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals, finals, noon, FS1
Monster Energy Series, Camping World 500, 2:30 p.m., FOX 4, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
NBA
Indiana at Toronto, 5 p.m., NBA
Cleveland at LA Lakers, 8:30 p.m., NBA
RODEO
Professional Bull Riders, at Albuquerque, N.M., 3 p.m., CBSSN
SKIING
FIS World Cup Finals, Alpine Skiing, Women’s Giant Slalom and Men’s Slalom, at Aspen, Colo., noon, NBCSN
FIS World Cup Finals, Alpine Skiing, Men’s Slalom, at Aspen, Colo., 7 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Manchester United at Middlesbrough, 7 a.m., NBCSN
EPL, Southampton at Tottenham, 9:15 p.m., NBCSN
German Bundesliga, Mainz vs. Schalke, 9:30 a.m., FS1
EPL, Liverpool at Manchester United, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
MLS, N.Y. Red Bulls at Seattle, 6 p.m., FS1
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Special Olympics World Winter Games, at Schladming and Rohrmoos, Austria, 1 p.m., ABC 2, 9
TENNIS
ATP World Tour & WTA Tour, BNP Paribas Open, men’s and women’s championships, 1 p.m., ESPN
WINTER SPORTS
Bobsledding, IBSF World Cup, Four-Man Bobsled, at Pyeongchang, South Korea, 6 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
Curling, World Women’s Championship, Canada vs. United States, 8 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA TOURNAMENT SECOND ROUND
Ohio St. vs. Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN2
West Virginia vs. Maryland; DePaul vs. Mississippi St.; N.C. State vs. Texas, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Missouri at Florida St., 6 p.m., ESPN2
Arizona St. at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN
Purdue at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ESPN
Creighton at Oregon St., 8 p.m., ESPN2
WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC
Second round, Pool F tiebreaker game (if necessary), at San Diego, 5 p.m., MLB
Monday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Kentucky at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NIT, second round, Central Florida at Illinois St., 6 p.m., ESPN
NIT, second round, Akron at Texas-Arlington, 7 p.m., ESPNU
CBI, second round, UMKC at Wyoming, 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
NIT, second round, Boise St. at Illinois, 8 p.m., ESPN
NIT, second round, Cal State Bakersfield at Colorado St., 10:15 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
Spring training, N.Y. Yankees vs. Washington, noon, MLB
Spring training, Cincinnati vs. Royals, 3 p.m., FSKC
NBA
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., TNT
New York at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
Buffalo at Detroit, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Special Olympics World Winter Games, at Schladming and Rohrmoos, Austria, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (same-day tape)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Tournament, second round, teams TBA, 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m., ESPN2
WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC
Semifinal, Netherlands vs. team TBA, at Los Angeles, 8 p.m., MLB
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum 2 - Spectrum Sports 2 (formerly Time Warner Cable Sports Channel 2) is Ch. 324 on Time Warner Cable; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; truTV – Ch. 74 and 220 on Time Warner, Ch. 47 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 31 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 78 on Consolidated, Ch. 164 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 246 on DirecTV and Ch. 204 on Dish Network, Ch. 297 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
Comments