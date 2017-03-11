Sports On the Air - March 12

Sports On the Air

BASKETBALL

NBA D-League, Westchester at Maine, noon, NBA

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Houston at Baylor, 1 p.m., FSKC+, FCSC

UCLA at Texas, 1 p.m., Longhorn Network

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

South Carolina at Tennessee, noon, SEC

Illinois-Chicago at Oklahoma, 1:30 p.m., FCSP

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 2 p.m., SEC

LSU at Auburn, 4 p.m., SEC

Missouri at Florida, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Texas at UCLA, 6 p.m., PAC-12

CYCLING

2017 Paris-Nice, Stage 8, Nice, France, midnight (Monday), NBCSN (same-day tape)

GOLF

PGA Tour, Valspar Champion, final round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Ivy League championship, Princeton vs. Harvard/Yale winner, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Atlantic 10 championship, Rhode Island vs. Richmond/VCU winner, 11:30 a.m., CBS 5, 13

SEC championship, Kentucky vs. Arkansas, noon, ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

Sun Belt championship, Texas State vs. Troy, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Big Ten championship, Michigan vs. Wisconsin, 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)

American Athletic championship, SMU vs. UConn/Cincinnati winner, 2:15 p.m., ESPN, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

NCAA Basketball Championship Selection Show, at New York, 4:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)

MLB

Spring training, LA Dodgers vs. Royals, 3 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

MOTOR SPORTS

IndyCar, Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, 11 a.m., ABC 2, 9

Monster Energy Cup Series, Kobalt 400, 2:30 p.m., FOX 4

NBA

Chicago at Boston, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9

Miami at Indiana, 5 p.m., NBA

Cleveland at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Minnesota at Chicago, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 6 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

Scottish Premier League, Celtic FC vs Rangers FC, 6:55 a.m., FS1

FA Cup, Tottenham vs. Millwall, 9 a.m., FS1

German Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Augsburg, 9:30 a.m., FS2

English Premier League (EPL), Burnley at Liverpool, 11 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Hamburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MLS, Atlanta at Minnesota, 4 p.m., ESPN2

MLS, Portland at Los Angeles, 6 p.m., FS1

TRACK AND FIELD

NCAA, Men’s and Women’s Indoor Championships, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (taped)

WINTER SPORTS

Speed Skating, World Short Track Championships, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Patriot League championship, Bucknell vs. Navy, 10 a.m., CBSSN

Southland championship, Central Arkansas vs. Lamar/Stephen F. Austin winner, noon, CBSSN

NEC championship, Bryant at Robert Morris, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Ivy League championship, Penn vs. Harvard/Princeton winner, 3 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

North Carolina at UCLA, 2 p.m., PAC-12

Oklahoma at California, 4 p.m., PAC-12

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

Second round, Israel vs. Netherlands, 5 a.m., MLB

First round, Dominican Republic vs. Colombia, 11:30 a.m., MLB

First round, Italy vs. Puerto Rico, 2:30 p.m., MLB

First round, Canada vs. United States, at Miami, 6 p.m., MLB

First round, Mexico vs. Venezuela, 9 p.m., MLB

Monday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Missouri at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC

MLB

Spring training, Houston vs. St. Louis, noon, MLB

NBA

Atlanta at San Antonio, 7 p.m., TNT

LA Lakers at Denver, 9:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

SOCCER

FA Cup, quarterfinal, Chelsea vs. Manchester United, 2:30 p.m., FS1

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NCAA Tournament Selection Special, at Bristol, Conn., 6 p.m., ESPN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

New Hampshire at Southern Cal, 6 p.m., PAC-12

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

Second round (round robin), Cuba vs. Japan, at Tokyo, 5 a.m., MLB

First round, Pool C tiebreaker game (if necessary), at Miami, 5 p.m., MLB

First round, Pool D tiebreaker game (if necessary), at Jalisco, Mexico, 8 p.m., MLB

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

