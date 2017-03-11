Sports On the Air - March 12

Sunday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
NBA D-League, Westchester at Maine, noon, NBA
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Houston at Baylor, 1 p.m., FSKC+, FCSC
UCLA at Texas, 1 p.m., Longhorn Network
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
South Carolina at Tennessee, noon, SEC
Illinois-Chicago at Oklahoma, 1:30 p.m., FCSP
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 2 p.m., SEC
LSU at Auburn, 4 p.m., SEC
Missouri at Florida, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Texas at UCLA, 6 p.m., PAC-12
CYCLING
2017 Paris-Nice, Stage 8, Nice, France, midnight (Monday), NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
PGA Tour, Valspar Champion, final round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Ivy League championship, Princeton vs. Harvard/Yale winner, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Atlantic 10 championship, Rhode Island vs. Richmond/VCU winner, 11:30 a.m., CBS 5, 13
SEC championship, Kentucky vs. Arkansas, noon, ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
Sun Belt championship, Texas State vs. Troy, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Big Ten championship, Michigan vs. Wisconsin, 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)
American Athletic championship, SMU vs. UConn/Cincinnati winner, 2:15 p.m., ESPN, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
NCAA Basketball Championship Selection Show, at New York, 4:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)
MLB
Spring training, LA Dodgers vs. Royals, 3 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
MOTOR SPORTS
IndyCar, Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, 11 a.m., ABC 2, 9
Monster Energy Cup Series, Kobalt 400, 2:30 p.m., FOX 4
NBA
Chicago at Boston, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
Miami at Indiana, 5 p.m., NBA
Cleveland at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Minnesota at Chicago, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 6 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Scottish Premier League, Celtic FC vs Rangers FC, 6:55 a.m., FS1
FA Cup, Tottenham vs. Millwall, 9 a.m., FS1
German Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Augsburg, 9:30 a.m., FS2
English Premier League (EPL), Burnley at Liverpool, 11 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Hamburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MLS, Atlanta at Minnesota, 4 p.m., ESPN2
MLS, Portland at Los Angeles, 6 p.m., FS1
TRACK AND FIELD
NCAA, Men’s and Women’s Indoor Championships, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (taped)
WINTER SPORTS
Speed Skating, World Short Track Championships, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Patriot League championship, Bucknell vs. Navy, 10 a.m., CBSSN
Southland championship, Central Arkansas vs. Lamar/Stephen F. Austin winner, noon, CBSSN
NEC championship, Bryant at Robert Morris, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Ivy League championship, Penn vs. Harvard/Princeton winner, 3 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
North Carolina at UCLA, 2 p.m., PAC-12
Oklahoma at California, 4 p.m., PAC-12
WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC
Second round, Israel vs. Netherlands, 5 a.m., MLB
First round, Dominican Republic vs. Colombia, 11:30 a.m., MLB
First round, Italy vs. Puerto Rico, 2:30 p.m., MLB
First round, Canada vs. United States, at Miami, 6 p.m., MLB
First round, Mexico vs. Venezuela, 9 p.m., MLB
Monday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Missouri at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC
MLB
Spring training, Houston vs. St. Louis, noon, MLB
NBA
Atlanta at San Antonio, 7 p.m., TNT
LA Lakers at Denver, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
SOCCER
FA Cup, quarterfinal, Chelsea vs. Manchester United, 2:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA Tournament Selection Special, at Bristol, Conn., 6 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
New Hampshire at Southern Cal, 6 p.m., PAC-12
WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC
Second round (round robin), Cuba vs. Japan, at Tokyo, 5 a.m., MLB
First round, Pool C tiebreaker game (if necessary), at Miami, 5 p.m., MLB
First round, Pool D tiebreaker game (if necessary), at Jalisco, Mexico, 8 p.m., MLB
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
