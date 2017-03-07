Sports On the Air - March 8

Wednesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Texas-San Antonio at Texas, 4 p.m., Longhorn Network
Tulsa at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., FCSP
CYCLING
2017 Paris-Nice, Stage 4, Beaujeu to Mont Brouilly, France, 1 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Hero Indian Open, first round, 11:30 p.m., 3 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Missouri Class 5 boys state tournament, first round, Lee’s Summit West vs. North Kansas City, 6:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
Missouri Class 5 girls state tournament, first round,Lee’s Summit vs. North Kansas City, 8:15 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ACC Tournament, second round, Syracuse vs. Miami (Fla.), 11 a.m., ESPN
ACC Tournament, second round, Clemson vs. Duke, 1 p.m., ESPN
Pac-12 first round, Stanford vs. Arizona St., 2 p.m., PAC-12
Big Ten first round, Penn St. vs. Nebraska, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Pac-12 first round, Oregon St. vs. California, 4:30 p.m., PAC-12
Big 12 first round, TCU vs. Oklahoma, at Sprint Center, 6 p.m., ESPNU
SEC first round, Mississippi St. vs. LSU, 6 p.m., SEC
Big Ten first round, Rutgers vs. Ohio St., 6 p.m., BTN
ACC Tournament, second round, Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Big East first round, St. Johns vs. Georgetown, 6 p.m., FS1
Patriot League championship, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
Big 12 first round, Texas vs. Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPNU
ACC Tournament, second round, Virginia vs. TBA, 8 p.m., ESPN2, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Pac-12 first round, Washington St. vs. Colorado, 8 p.m., PAC-12
SEC first round, Missouri vs. Aubun, 8:30 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Big East first round, Xavier vs. DePaul, 8:30 p.m., FS1
Pac-12 first round, Southern Cal vs. Washington, 10:30 p.m., PAC-12
MLB
Spring training, Boston vs. N.Y. Mets (ss), noon, MLB
Spring training, Venezuela vs. Royals, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
Spring training, United States vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m., MLB
NBA
Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m., ESPN
Boston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, Leg 2, FC Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 1:30 p.m., FS1
UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, Leg 2, Borussia Dortmund vs. Benfica, 1:30 p.m., FS2
English Premier League, Manchester City vs. Stoke City, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC
First round, Japan vs. Australia, 4 a.m., MLB
First round, Chinese Taipei vs. Netherlands, 7 a.m., MLB (same-day tape)
First round, Netherlands vs. Israel, 9 p.m., MLB
Thursday’s TV | radio
CYCLING
2017 Paris-Nice, Stage 5, Quinci-en-Beaujolais to Bourg-de-Page, France, 1 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
PGA Tour, Valspar Champion, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF
European PGA Tour, Hero Indian Open, second round, 11:30 p.m., 3 a.m. (Friday), GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten second round, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., BTN; 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
ACC quarterfinals, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., ESPN; 11 a.m., 1 p.m., KCTE (1510 AM, 99.3 FM)
Big East quarterfinals, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m., FS1
Atlantic 10 second round, 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m., NBCSN
Big 12 quarterfinal, Iowa St. vs. Oklahoma St., at Sprint Center, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
SEC second round, Tennessee vs. Georgia, noon, SEC
Big 12 quarterfinal, Kansas vs. TCU/Oklahoma winner, at Sprint Center, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2, KCSP (610 AM)
SEC second round, Alabama vs. Mississippi St./LSU winner, 2 p.m., SEC
Mountain West quarterfinals, 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
Pac-12 quarterfinals, 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 8 p.m., PAC-12; 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Big West quarterfinal, Cal Poly vs. UC Davis, 2 p.m., FCSP
American Athletic first round, East Carolina vs. Temple, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Big West quarterfinal, Cal St. Northridge vs. Cal St. Fullerton, 4:30 p.m., FCSP
American Athletic first round, Tulane vs. Tulsa, 5 p.m., ESPNEWS
Big 12 quarterfinal, West Virginia vs. Texas/Texas Tech winner, at Sprint Center, 6 p.m., ESPNU
SEC second round, Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SEC
American Athletic first round, South Florida vs. Connecticut, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS
Big 12 quarterfinal, Baylor vs. Kansas State, at Sprint Center, 8 p.m., ESPNU, WHB (810 AM)
SEC second round, Mississippi vs. Missouri/Auburn winner, 8 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM - if Missouri wins)
WAC first round, UMKC vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley, 9 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
MLB
Spring training, Detroit vs. N.Y. Mets, noon, MLB
NBA
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., TNT
LA Lakers at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m., TNT
SOCCER
UEFA Europa League, round of 16, leg 1, FC Rostov vs. Manchester United, noon, FS2
UEFA Europa League, Round of 16, leg 1, Schalke vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, 2 p.m., FS2
WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC
First round, Australia vs. China, 4 a.m., MLB
First round, South Korea vs. Chinese Taipei, 7 a.m., MLB (same-day tape)
First round, Canada vs. Dominican Republic, 5 p.m., MLB
First round, Mexico vs. Italy, 8 p.m., MLB
First round, Australia vs. Cuba, 11 p.m., MLB (same-day tape)
Tiebreaker game (if necessary), at Seoul, South Korea, 3 a.m. (Friday), MLB
