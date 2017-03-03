Sports On the Air - March 4

Saturday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Premier Boxing Champions, Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia, for Thurman’s WBA Super World and Garcia’s WBC World welterweight titles, 8 p.m., CBS 5, 13
COLLEGE BASEBALL
TCU vs. Texas A&M, at Houston, 7 p.m., FS2
Texas Tech vs. Mississippi, at Houston, 10 p.m., FS2 (same-day tape)
Baylor vs. LSU, at Houston, 1 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 (same-day tape)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Western Kentucky at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., FCSC
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Tshwane Open, third round, 4 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, third round, 11 a.m., GOLF; 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41
LPGA Tour, HSBC Women’s Champions, final round, 9:30 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
American Cup, at Newark, N.J., noon, NBC 27, 41
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kentucky at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13
Indiana at Ohio St., 11 a.m., ESPN
Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Northeast semifinal, Saint Fracnis at Wagner, 11 a.m., FCSA
Villanova at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FOX 4
Providence at St. John’s, 11 a.m., FS2
Texas Tech at Kansas State, noon, ESPNEWS, WHB (810 AM)
Alabama at Tennessee, noon, SEC
Michigan St. at Maryland, 1 p.m., BTN
Notre Dame at Louisville, 1 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Florida at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m., ESPN
Georgia at Arkansas, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Northeast semifinal, Robert Morris at Mount St. Mary’s, 1 p.m., FCSA
California at Colorado, 1 p.m., PAC-12
Seton Hall at Butler, 1:30 p.m., FOX 4
Creighton at Marquette, 1:30 p.m., FS2
TCU at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., ESPNEWS
Missouri at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Missouri Valley semifinal, S. Illinois vs. Illinois St., 2:30 p.m, CBSSN
Arizona at Arizona St., 3 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Baylor at Texas, 3 p.m., ESPN
Memphis at SMU, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Portland St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m., FCSP
Saint Louis at Richmond, 3 p.m., FSKC+
Stanford at Utah, 3 p.m., PAC-12
UMKC at Chicago State, 4:30 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62
Kansas at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m., ESPN, KCSP (610 AM)
Missouri Valley semifinal, Wichita State/Bradley winner vs. Missouri State/N. Iowa winner, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Oregon at Oregon St., 5 p.m., ESPN2
UC Davis at UC Irvine, 5 p.m., FCSC
LSU at Mississippi St., 5 p.m., SEC
Washington at Southern Cal, 5:30 p.m., PAC-12
Dayton at George Washington, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Ohio Valley championship, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Rice at Western Kentucky, 7 p.m., FCSC
Duke at North Carolina, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
South Carolina at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m., SEC
Washington St. at UCLA, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
San Diego St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m., CBSSN
West Coast quarterfinal, Gonzaga vs. TBA, 9 p.m., ESPN2
West Coast quarterfinal, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) vs. TBA, 11 p.m., ESPN2
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
North Dakota at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m., FCSA
Minnesota at Michigan, 7:30 p.m., BTN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 209, prelims, at Las Vegas, 7 p.m., FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
Xfinity Series, Rinnai 250, qualifying, 8 a.m., FS1
Camping World Truck Series, Active Pest Control 200, qualifying, 9:30 a.m., FS1
Monster Energy Cup Series, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, final practice, 11 a.m., FS1
Xfinity Series, Rinnai 250, 1 p.m., FS1
Camping World Truck Series, Active Pest Control 200, 3:30 p.m., FS1
AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Toronto, 9 p.m., FS1 (same-day tape)
MLB
Spring training, Boston vs. Pittsburgh, noon, MLB
Spring training, Texas vs. Milwaukee, 3 p.m., MLB
NBA
LA Clippers at Chicago, 7:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
RUGBY
English Premiership, Bath vs. Wasps, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
USA Sevens, day 2, at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
SKIING
FIS Alpine World Cup, Women’s Super-G, at Jeongseon, South Korea, 8 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Bournemouth at Manchester United, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
German Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 8:20 a.m., FS2
EPL, Hull City at Leicester City, 9 a.m., CNBC, NBCSN
EPL, Arsenal at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
Women, SheBelieves Cup, England vs. United States, at Harrison, N.J., 4 p.m., FOX 4
MLS, Dallas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m., Univision
MLS, Sporting Kansas City at D.C. United, 6 p.m., FSKC, WHB (810 AM), KDTD (1340 AM)
SWIMMING
Arena Pro Swim Series, at Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
TRACK AND FIELD
USA Indoor Championships, at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Atlantic 10 semifinals, 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
Big 12 quarterfinal, Kansas State vs. Iowa St., 11 a.m., FSKC
ACC semifinals, 11 a.m., ESPN2; 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
Big 12 quarterfinal, Baylor vs. Texas Tech/TCU winner, 1:30 p.m., FSKC
Big Ten semifinals, 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., BTN
SEC semifinals, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., ESPNU
Big 12 quarterfinal, Texas vs. Oklahoma St./Kansas winner, 6 p.m., FSKC+
Pac-12 semifinals, 8 p.m., 10:30 p.m., PAC-12
Big 12 quarterfinal, Oklahoma vs. West Virginia, 8:30 p.m., FSKC+
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Iowa St. at Iowa, 11 a.m., BTN
Sunday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
NBA D-League, Westchester at Canton, 1 p.m., NBA
COLLEGE BASEBALL
LSU vs. Texas Tech, at Houston, 10 a.m., FSKC+; 11 p.m., FS2 (same-day tape)
Yale at New Mexico St., 1 p.m., FCSP
Mississippi vs. TCU, at Houston, 1:30 p.m., FSKC+; 2 a.m. (Monday), FS2 (same-day tape)
Texas A&M vs. Baylor, 5 p.m., FSKC+
Southern Cal vs. UCLA, 5 p.m., PAC-12
CYCLING
2017 Paris-Nice, Stage 1, Bois-d’Arcy to Bois-d’Arcy, France, 1 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Tshwane Open, final round, 4 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF; 1 p.m., NBC 27, 41
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Cincinnati at Connecticut, 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13
Patriot League semifinal, Lehigh at Boston U., 11 a.m., CBSSN
Penn St. at Iowa, noon, BTN
Big South championship, Campbell/Radford winner vs. Winthrop/Gardner-Webb winner, noon, ESPN
Missouri Valley championship, 1 p.m., CBS 5, 13
MIAA championship game, 1 p.m., Spectrum
Patriot League semifinal, Navy at Bucknell, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Temple at South Florida, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Atlantic Sun championship, North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 2 p.m., ESPN
East Carolina at Houston, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Tulsa at Tulane, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Purdue at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 5 p.m., BTN
Michigan at Nebraska, 7 p.m., BTN
MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
Big 12 Championships, 1 p.m., FSKC
Big Ten Championships, 2 p.m., BTN
MLB
Spring training, St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets, noon, MLB
Spring training, Royals vs. San Francisco, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
MOTOR SPORTS
Monster Energy Cup Series, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, 1:30 p.m., FOX 4, WHB (810 AM)
NBA
Golden State at New York, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
Utah at Sacramento, 5 p.m., NBA
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 7:30 p.m., ESPN, FSKC
NHL
St. Louis at Colorado, 7 p.m., NBCSN
RUGBY
English Premiership, Worcester vs. Bristol, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
HSBC Sevens World Series, semifinals, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
HSBC Sevens World Series, finals, 11 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
EPL, Everton at Tottenham, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. SC Freiburg, 8:30 a.m., FS1
EPL, Manchester City at Sunderland, 10 a.m., NBCSN
MLS, New York City at Orlando City, 4 p.m., ESPN
MLS, N.Y. Red Bulls at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., FS1
TRACK AND FIELD
USA Indoor Championships, at Albuquerque, N.M., 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Atlantic 10 championship, 11 a.m., ESPNU
ACC championship, noon, ESPN2
Big East quarterfinal, Creighton vs. TBA, noon, FS2
Big 12 semifinals, 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., FS1
SEC championship, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Big East quarterfinal, Marquette vs. Georgetown, 2:30 p.m., FS2
MIAA championship game, 4 p.m., Spectrum
American Athletic semifinals, 4 p.m., ESPN2; 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Big Ten championship, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Big East Tournament, third quarterfinal, DePaul vs. TBA, 6 p.m., FS2
Pac-12 championship, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Big East quarterfinal, Villanova vs. St. John’s, 8:30 p.m., FS2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Alabama at Georgia, 1 p.m., SEC
Florida at LSU, 2:30 p.m., SEC
California at UCLA, 3 p.m., PAC-12
WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC
First round, Israel vs. South Korea, 3:30 a.m. (Monday), MLB
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; Univision – Univision is Ch. 26 and 240 on Time Warner, Ch. 17 on Comcast, Ch. 66 on Consolidated, Chs. 402 or 403 on DirecTV, and Ch. 270 on Dish Network, Ch. 48 on AT&T U-Verse; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
Comments