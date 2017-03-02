Sports On the Air

March 2, 2017

Sports On the Air - March 3

Friday’s TV | radio

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Missouri Class 5, District 13 championship game, 7:30 p.m., Spectrum

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Baylor vs. Mississippi, at Houston, noon, FSKC+; 10 p.m., FS2 (same-day tape)

Texas A&M vs. Texas Tech, at Houston, 3:30 p.m., FSKC+; 1 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 (same-day tape)

LSU vs. TCU, at Houston, 7 p.m., FS2

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Northwestern St. at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m., FCSP

Evansville at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., FCSP

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Tshwane Open, second round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF (same-day tape); 6:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, HSBC Women’s Champions, third round, 11 p.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

ECHL, Allen at Missouri Mavericks, 7:30 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Missouri Valley quarterfinal, Illinois St. vs. Evansville/Indiana St. winner, noon, FSKC

Missouri Valley quarterfinal, Southern Illinois vs. Loyola-Chicago, 2:30 p.m., FSKC

Harvard at Princeton, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

Missouri Valley quarterfinal, Wichita State vs. Bradley/Drake winner, 6 p.m., FSKC

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Ohio Valley semifinal, Belmont vs. TBA, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Akron at Kent St., 8 p.m., ESPN2

Missouri Valley quarterfinal, Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa, 8:30 p.m., FSKC

Ohio Valley semifinal, Morehead St. vs. TBA, 9 p.m., ESPNU

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Minnesota at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

Denver at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Johns Hopkins at Princeton, 2 p.m., ESPNU

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 174, at Thackerville, Okla., 8 p.m.. Spike

MLB

Spring training, N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto, noon, MLB

Spring training, Royals vs. LA Dodgers, 2 p.m., KCSCP (610 AM)

MOTOR SPORTS

Xfinity Series, Rinnai 250, practice, 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., FS1

Camping World Truck Series, Active Pest Control 200, practice, 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., FS1

Monster Energy Cup Series, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, practice, 11 a.m., FS1

Monster Energy Cup Series, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, qualifying, 4:30 p.m., FS1

NBA

Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m., ESPN

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m., FSKC+, KCWJ (1030 AM)

RUGBY

English Premiership, Leicester vs. Exeter, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

USA Sevens, day 1, at Las Vegas, 6 p.m., NBCSN

SKIING

FIS Nordic World Championships, Cross-Country Men’s 4x10km Relay, 11 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

FIS Alpine World Cup, Women’s Downhill, at Jeongseon, South Korea, 8 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

German Bundesliga, Augsburg vs. RB Leipzig, 1:20 p.m., FS2

MLS, Minnesota United at Portland, 8:30 p.m., FS1

SWIMMING

Arena Pro Swim Series, at Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten quarterfinal, Ohio St. vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN

SEC quarterfinal, Georgia vs. South Carolina, 11 a.m., SEC

Big Ten quarterfinal, Indiana vs. Purdue, 1:30 p.m., BTN

Pac-12 quarterfinal, Oregon St. vs. California, 1:30 p.m., PAC-12

SEC quarterfinal, Kentucky vs. Alabama, 1:30 p.m., SEC

Pac-12 quarterfinal, UCLA vs. Utah/Arizona St. winner, 4 p.m., PAC-12

SEC quarterfinal, Arkansas/Florida winner vs. Mississippi St., 5 p.m., SEC

Big Ten quarterfinal, Maryland vs. Minnesota/Penn St. winner, 5:30 p.m., BTN

Big 12 first round, Texas Tech vs. TCU, 6 p.m., FCSC

SEC quarterfinal, Missouri vs. TBA, 7:30 p.m., SEC

Big Ten quarterfinal, Michigan vs. TBA, 8 p.m., BTN

Pac-12 quarterfinal, Stanford vs. Colorado/Washington St. winner, 8 p.m., PAC-12

Big 12 first round, Oklahoma St. vs. Kansas, 8:30 p.m., FCSC

Pac-12 quarterfinal, Washington vs. Arizona/Oregon winner, 10:30 p.m., PAC-12

Saturday’s TV | radio

BOXING

Premier Boxing Champions, Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia, for Thurman’s WBA Super World and Garcia’s WBC World welterweight titles, 8 p.m., CBS 5, 13

COLLEGE BASEBALL

TCU vs. Texas A&M, at Houston, 7 p.m., FS2

Texas Tech vs. Mississippi, at Houston, 10 p.m., FS2 (same-day tape)

Baylor vs. LSU, at Houston, 1 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 (same-day tape)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Western Kentucky at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., FCSC

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Tshwane Open, third round, 4 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, third round, 11 a.m., GOLF; 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41

LPGA Tour, HSBC Women’s Champions, final round, 9:30 p.m., GOLF

GYMNASTICS

American Cup, at Newark, N.J., noon, NBC 27, 41

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kentucky at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13

Indiana at Ohio St., 11 a.m., ESPN

Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Northeast semifinals, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., FCSA

Villanova at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FOX 4

Providence at St. John’s, 11 a.m., FS2

Texas Tech at Kansas State, noon, ESPNEWS, WHB (810 AM)

Alabama at Tennessee, noon, SEC

Michigan St. at Maryland, 1 p.m., BTN

Notre Dame at Louisville, 1 p.m., CBS 5, 13

Florida at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m., ESPN

Georgia at Arkansas, 1 p.m., ESPN2

California at Colorado, 1 p.m., PAC-12

Seton Hall at Butler, 1:30 p.m., FOX 4

Creighton at Marquette, 1:30 p.m., FS2

TCU at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., ESPNEWS

Missouri at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Missouri Valley semifinals, 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., CBSSN

Arizona at Arizona St., 3 p.m., CBS 5, 13

Baylor at Texas, 3 p.m., ESPN

Memphis at SMU, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Portland St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m., FCSP

Saint Louis at Richmond, 3 p.m., FSKC+

Stanford at Utah, 3 p.m., PAC-12

UMKC at Chicago State, 4:30 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62

Kansas at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m., ESPN, KCSP (610 AM)

Oregon at Oregon St., 5 p.m., ESPN2

UC Davis at UC Irvine, 5 p.m., FCSC

LSU at Mississippi St., 5 p.m., SEC

Washington at Southern Cal, 5:30 p.m., PAC-12

Dayton at George Washington, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Ohio Valley championship, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Rice at Western Kentucky, 7 p.m., FCSC

Duke at North Carolina, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

South Carolina at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m., SEC

Washington St. at UCLA, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

San Diego St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m., CBSSN

West Coast quarterfinal, Gonzaga vs. TBA, 9 p.m., ESPN2

West Coast quarterfinal, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) vs. TBA, 11 p.m., ESPN2

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

North Dakota at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m., FCSA

Minnesota at Michigan, 7:30 p.m., BTN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 209, prelims, at Las Vegas, 7 p.m., FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

Xfinity Series, Rinnai 250, qualifying, 8 a.m., FS1

Camping World Truck Series, Active Pest Control 200, qualifying, 9:30 a.m., FS1

Monster Energy Cup Series, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, final practice, 11 a.m., FS1

Xfinity Series, Rinnai 250, 1 p.m., FS1

Camping World Truck Series, Active Pest Control 200, 3:30 p.m., FS1

AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Toronto, 9 p.m., FS1 (same-day tape)

MLB

Spring training, Boston vs. Pittsburgh, noon, MLB

Spring training, Texas vs. Milwaukee, 3 p.m., MLB

NBA

LA Clippers at Chicago, 7:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9

RUGBY

English Premiership, Bath vs. Wasps, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

USA Sevens, day 2, at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

SKIING

FIS Alpine World Cup, Women’s Super-G, at Jeongseon, South Korea, 8 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Bournemouth at Manchester United, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 8:20 a.m., FS2

EPL, Hull City at Leicester City, 9 a.m., CNBC, NBCSN

EPL, Arsenal at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

Women, SheBelieves Cup, England vs. United States, at Harrison, N.J., 4 p.m., FOX 4

MLS, Dallas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m., Univision

MLS, Sporting Kansas City at D.C. United, 6 p.m., FSKC, WHB (810 AM), KDTD (1340 AM)

SWIMMING

Arena Pro Swim Series, at Indianapolis, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

TRACK AND FIELD

USA Indoor Championships, at Albuquerque, N.M., 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Atlantic 10 semifinals, 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

Big 12 quarterfinal, Kansas State vs. Iowa St., 11 a.m., FSKC

ACC semifinals, 11 a.m., ESPN2; 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

Big 12 quarterfinal, Baylor vs. Texas Tech/TCU winner, 1:30 p.m., FSKC

Big Ten semifinals, 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., BTN

SEC semifinals, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., ESPNU

Big 12 quarterfinal, Texas vs. Oklahoma St./Kansas winner, 6 p.m., FSKC+

Pac-12 semifinals, 8 p.m., 10:30 p.m., PAC-12

Big 12 quarterfinal, Oklahoma vs. West Virginia, 8:30 p.m., FSKC+

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Iowa St. at Iowa, 11 a.m., BTN

