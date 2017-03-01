Sports On the Air

March 1, 2017 5:53 PM

Sports On the Air - March 2

Thursday’s TV | radio

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Tshwane Open, first round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF (same-day tape); 7:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, HSBC Women’s Champions, second round, 11 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Nebraska at Minnesota, 6 p.m., ESPN

Houston at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Central Florida at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Missouri Valley first round, Evansville vs. Indiana St., 6 p.m., FSKC

Tulsa at SMU, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Old Dominion at UTEP, 7 p.m., beIN

North Texas at Western Kentucky, 7 p.m., FCSA

Iowa at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., ESPN

Stanford at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Tulane at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Missouri Valley first round, Bradley vs. Drake, 8:30 p.m., FSKC

California at Utah, 10 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

Spring training, Miami vs. N.Y. Mets, noon, MLB

Spring training, Colorado vs. Royals, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

Spring training, Baltimore (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees, 5:30 p.m., MLB

NBA

Golden State at Chicago, 7 p.m., TNT

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 6 p.m., NBCSN

SKIING

FIS Nordic World Championships, Cross-Country Women’s 4x5km Relay, noon, NBCSN (same-day tape)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ACC second round, Louisville vs. Clemson/Va. Tech winner, 10 a.m., FSKC

Big Ten second round, Northwestern vs. Iowa, 11 a.m., BTN

SEC second round, Auburn vs. Georgia, 11 a.m., SEC

ACC second round, Wake Forest vs. Virginia, 1 p.m., FSKC

Big Ten second round, Purdue vs. Nebraska/Illinois winner, 1:30 p.m., BTN

Pac-12 first round, Southern Cal vs. California, 1:30 p.m., PAC-12

SEC second rd., Tennessee vs. Ala./Vandy winner, 1:30 p.m., SEC

Pac-12 first round, Utah vs. Arizona St., 4 p.m., PAC-12

ACC second round, Miami (Fla.) vs. Boston College/Ga. Tech winner, 5 p.m., FSKC+

SEC second round, Mississippi vs. LSU, 5 p.m., SEC

Big Ten second round, Minnesota vs. Penn St., 5:30 p.m., BTN

SEC second rd., Texas A&M vs. Florida/Ark. winner, 7:30 p.m., SEC

Big Ten second round, Michigan St. vs. Rutgers/Wisconsin winner, 8 p.m., BTN

ACC second round, Syracuse vs. North Carolina/Pittsburgh winner, 8 p.m., FSKC+

Pac-12 first round, Colorado vs. Washington St., 8 p.m., PAC-12

Pac-12 first round, Arizona vs. Oregon, 10:30 p.m., PAC-12

Friday’s TV | radio

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Missouri Class 5, District 13 championship game, 7:30 p.m., Spectrum

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Baylor vs. Mississippi, at Houston, noon, FSKC+; 10 p.m., FS2 (same-day tape)

Texas A&M vs. Texas Tech, at Houston, 3:30 p.m., FSKC+; 1 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 (same-day tape)

LSU vs. TCU, at Houston, 7 p.m., FS2

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Northwestern St. at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m., FCSP

Evansville at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., FCSP

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Tshwane Open, second round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF (same-day tape); 6:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, HSBC Women’s Champions, third round, 11 p.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

ECHL, Allen at Missouri Mavericks, 7:30 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Missouri Valley quarterfinal, Illinois St. vs. Evansville/Indiana St. winner, noon, FSKC

Missouri Valley quarterfinal, Southern Illinois vs. Loyola-Chicago, 2:30 p.m., FSKC

Harvard at Princeton, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

Missouri Valley quarterfinal, Wichita State vs. Bradley/Drake winner, 6 p.m., FSKC

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Ohio Valley semifinal, Belmont vs. TBA, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Akron at Kent St., 8 p.m., ESPN2

Missouri Valley quarterfinal, Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa, 8:30 p.m., FSKC

Ohio Valley semifinal, Morehead St. vs. TBA, 9 p.m., ESPNU

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Minnesota at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

Denver at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Johns Hopkins at Princeton, 2 p.m., ESPNU

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 174, at Thackerville, Okla., 8 p.m.. Spike

MLB

Spring training, N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto, noon, MLB

Spring training, Royals vs. LA Dodgers, 2 p.m., KCSCP (610 AM)

MOTOR SPORTS

Xfinity Series, Rinnai 250, practice, 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., FS1

Camping World Truck Series, Active Pest Control 200, practice, 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., FS1

Monster Energy Cup Series, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, practice, 11 a.m., FS1

Monster Energy Cup Series, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, qualifying, 4:30 p.m., FS1

NBA

Miami at Orlando, 6 p.m., ESPN

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 7 p.m., FSKC+, KCWJ (1030 AM)

RUGBY

English Premiership, Leicester vs. Exeter, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

USA Sevens, day 1, at Las Vegas, 6 p.m., NBCSN

SKIING

FIS Nordic World Championships, Cross-Country Men’s 4x10km Relay, 11 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

FIS Alpine World Cup, Women’s Downhill, at Jeongseon, South Korea, 8 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

German Bundesliga, Augsburg vs. RB Leipzig, 1:20 p.m., FS2

MLS, Minnesota United at Portland, 8:30 p.m., FS1

SWIMMING

Arena Pro Swim Series, at Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten quarterfinal, Ohio St. vs. Northwestern/Iowa winner, 11 a.m., BTN

SEC quarterfinal, Auburn/Georgia winner vs. South Carolina, 11 a.m., SEC

Big Ten quarterfinal, Indiana vs. TBA, 1:30 p.m., BTN

Pac-12 quarterfinal, Oregon St. vs. Southern Cal/California winner, 1:30 p.m., PAC-12

SEC quarterfinal, Kentucky vs. TBA, 1:30 p.m., SEC

Pac-12 quarterfinal, UCLA vs. Utah/Arizona St. winner, 4 p.m., PAC-12

SEC quarterfinal, Arkansas/Florida winner vs. Mississippi St., 5 p.m., SEC

Big Ten quarterfinal, Maryland vs. Minnesota/Penn St. winner, 5:30 p.m., BTN

Big 12 first round, Texas Tech vs. TCU, 6 p.m., FCSC

SEC quarterfinal, Missouri vs. TBA, 7:30 p.m., SEC

Big Ten quarterfinal, Michigan vs. TBA, 8 p.m., BTN

Pac-12 quarterfinal, Stanford vs. Colorado/Washington St. winner, 8 p.m., PAC-12

Big 12 first round, Oklahoma St. vs. Kansas, 8:30 p.m., FCSC

Pac-12 quarterfinal, Washington vs. Arizona/Oregon winner, 10:30 p.m., PAC-12

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; SpectrumFS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

Related content

Sports On the Air

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rolling gunbattle on Bruce R. Watkins Drive leaves one dead

View more video

Sports Videos