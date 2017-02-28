Sports On the Air - March 1

Wednesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Texas State at Texas, 6 p.m., Longhorn Network
UTEP at New Mexico St., 7 p.m., FCSP
GOLF
LPGA Tour, HSBC Women’s Champions, first round, 9:30 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Auburn at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., SEC
Michigan at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN
Arkansas at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Connecticut at East Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Northeast tournament, quarterfinal, Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner, 6 p.m., FCSA
VCU at Dayton, 7 p.m., CBSSN
La Salle at Saint Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC
Mississippi at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., SEC
Kansas State at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPNU, WHB (810 AM)
Michigan St. at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN
Texas at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Marquette at Xavier, 8 p.m., FS1
Northeast tournament, quarterfinal, Robert Morris at LIU Brooklyn, 8 p.m., FCSA
Louisville at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., FSKC+
Air Force at San Diego St., 9 p.m., CBSSN
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 9 p.m., PAC-12
Utah St. at UNLV, 10 p.m., ESPNU
Washington at UCLA, 10 p.m., FS1
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Georgetown at Johns Hopkins, 4 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
Spring training, Miami vs. Houston, noon, MLB
Spring training, Chicago Cubs vs. Royals, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
Spring training, LA Dodgers vs. San Francisco, 7 p.m., MLB
NBA
Cleveland at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN
Houston at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
FA Cup, round of 16, Manchester City vs. Huddersfield, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Women, SheBelieves Cup, United States vs. Germany, at Chester, Pa., 6 p.m., FS1
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SEC first round, Vanderbilt vs. Alabama, 10 a.m., SEC
ACC first round, Clemson vs. Virginia Tech, noon, FSKC
SEC first round, Arkansas vs. Florida, noon, SEC
Big Ten first round, Nebraska vs. Illinois, 12:30 p.m., BTN
ACC first round, Boston College vs. Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m., FSKC
Big Ten first round, Rutgers vs. Wisconsin, 2:45 p.m., BTN
ACC first round, North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m., FSKC+
Thursday’s TV | radio
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Tshwane Open, first round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF (same-day tape); 7:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, HSBC Women’s Champions, second round, 11 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Nebraska at Minnesota, 6 p.m., ESPN
Houston at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Central Florida at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Missouri Valley first round, Evansville vs. Indiana St., 6 p.m., FSKC
Tulsa at SMU, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Old Dominion at UTEP, 7 p.m., beIN
North Texas at Western Kentucky, 7 p.m., FCSA
Iowa at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., ESPN
Stanford at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Tulane at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Missouri Valley first round, Bradley vs. Drake, 8:30 p.m., FSKC
California at Utah, 10 p.m., ESPNU
MLB
Spring training, Miami vs. N.Y. Mets, noon, MLB
Spring training, Colorado vs. Royals, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
Spring training, Baltimore (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees, 5:30 p.m., MLB
NBA
Golden State at Chicago, 7 p.m., TNT
Oklahoma City at Portland, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 6 p.m., NBCSN
SKIING
FIS Nordic World Championships, Cross-Country Women’s 4x5km Relay, noon, NBCSN (same-day tape)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ACC second round, Louisville vs. Clemson/Va. Tech winner, 10 a.m., FSKC
Big Ten second round, Northwestern vs. Iowa, 11 a.m., BTN
SEC second round, Auburn vs. Georgia, 11 a.m., SEC
ACC second round, Wake Forest vs. Virginia, 1 p.m., FSKC
Big Ten second round, Purdue vs. Nebraska/Illinois winner, 1:30 p.m., BTN
Pac-12 first round, Southern Cal vs. California, 1:30 p.m., PAC-12
SEC second round, Tennessee vs. Alabama/Vanderbilt winner, 1:30 p.m., SEC
Pac-12 first round, Utah vs. Arizona St., 4 p.m., PAC-12
ACC second round, Miami (Fla.) vs. Boston College/Ga. Tech winner, 5 p.m., FSKC+
SEC second round, Mississippi vs. LSU, 5 p.m., SEC
Big Ten second round, Minnesota vs. Penn St., 5:30 p.m., BTN
SEC Tournament, second round, Texas A&M vs. Florida/Arkansas winner, 7:30 p.m., SEC
Big Ten second round, Michigan St. vs. Rutgers/Wisconsin winner, 8 p.m., BTN
ACC second round, Syracuse vs. North Carolina/Pittsburgh winner, 8 p.m., FSKC+
Pac-12 first round, Colorado vs. Washington St., 8 p.m., PAC-12
Pac-12 first round, Arizona vs. Oregon, 10:30 p.m., PAC-12
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
