February 27, 2017

Sports On the Air - February 28

Tuesday's TV | radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Arkansas-Little Rock at Oklahoma, 3 p.m., FCSC

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Men, Wagner at Rutgers, 2 p.m., BTN

Women, Michigan at Stanford, 9 p.m., PAC-12

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Buffalo at Ohio, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Maryland at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m., BTN

Georgetown at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Texas A&M at Missouri, 6 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Indiana at Purdue, 6 p.m., ESPN

Florida St. at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPNU

St. John’s at Creighton, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m., BTN

DePaul at Providence, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 8 p.m., ESPN

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m., ESPN2

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Fresno St. at Boise St., 9 p.m., CBSSN

MLB

Spring training, Baltimore vs. Philadelphia, noon, MLB

Spring training, Royals vs. Milwaukee, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM); 3 p.m., MLB

NBA

Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m., NBA

Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC+

Charlotte at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NHL

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBCSN

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

Wednesday's TV | radio

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Texas State at Texas, 6 p.m., Longhorn Network

UTEP at New Mexico St., 7 p.m., FCSP

GOLF

LPGA Tour, HSBC Women’s Champions, first round, 9:30 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Auburn at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., SEC

Michigan at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN

Arkansas at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Connecticut at East Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Northeast tournament, quarterfinal, Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner, 6 p.m., FCSA

VCU at Dayton, 7 p.m., CBSSN

La Salle at Saint Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC

Mississippi at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., SEC

Kansas State at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPNU, WHB (810 AM)

Michigan St. at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN

Texas at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Marquette at Xavier, 8 p.m., FS1

Northeast tournament, quarterfinal, Robert Morris at LIU Brooklyn, 8 p.m., FCSA

Louisville at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., FSKC+

Air Force at San Diego St., 9 p.m., CBSSN

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 9 p.m., PAC-12

Utah St. at UNLV, 10 p.m., ESPNU

Washington at UCLA, 10 p.m., FS1

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Georgetown at Johns Hopkins, 4 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

Spring training, Miami vs. Houston, noon, MLB

Spring training, Chicago Cubs vs. Royals, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

Spring training, LA Dodgers vs. San Francisco, 7 p.m., MLB

NBA

Cleveland at Boston, 7 p.m., ESPN

Houston at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

FA Cup, round of 16, Manchester City vs. Huddersfield, 1:30 p.m., FS1

Women, SheBelieves Cup, United States vs. Germany, at Chester, Pa., 6 p.m., FS1

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SEC first round, Vanderbilt vs. Alabama, 10 a.m., SEC

ACC first round, Clemson vs. Virginia Tech, noon, FSKC

SEC first round, Arkansas vs. Florida, noon, SEC

Big Ten first round, Nebraska vs. Illinois, 12:30 p.m., BTN

ACC first round, Boston College vs. Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m., FSKC

Big Ten first round, Rutgers vs. Wisconsin, 2:45 p.m., BTN

ACC first round, North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh, 5:30 p.m., FSKC+

