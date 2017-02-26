Sports On the Air - February 27

Sports On the Air

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

North Carolina at Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN

West Virginia at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Oklahoma at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN, KCSP (610 AM)

Miami at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 8 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

Spring training, N.Y. Yankees vs. Baltimore, noon, MLB

Spring training, Royals vs. Seattle, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

NBA

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6 p.m., TNT

Indiana at Houston, 8:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

English Premier League, Liverpool at Leicester City, 2 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Connecticut at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Baylor at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FS1

TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., FSKC

Tuesday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Arkansas-Little Rock at Oklahoma, 3 p.m., FCSC

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Men, Wagner at Rutgers, 2 p.m., BTN

Women, Michigan at Stanford, 9 p.m., PAC-12

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Buffalo at Ohio, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Maryland at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m., BTN

Georgetown at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Texas A&M at Missouri, 6 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Indiana at Purdue, 6 p.m., ESPN

Florida St. at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPNU

St. John’s at Creighton, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m., BTN

DePaul at Providence, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 8 p.m., ESPN

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 8 p.m., ESPN2

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Fresno St. at Boise St., 9 p.m., CBSSN

MLB

Spring training, Baltimore vs. Philadelphia, noon, MLB

Spring training, Royals vs. Milwaukee, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM); 3 p.m., MLB

NBA

Golden State at Washington, 6 p.m., NBA

Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC+

Charlotte at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NHL

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBCSN

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

