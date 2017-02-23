Sports On the Air - February 24

1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting Pause

0:26 Man worries friend is among victims in bar shooting

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

2:57 Resident regrets following and photographing man walking in Waldo

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

3:05 Tillerson: the 'utmost mission' is defeating ISIS

1:24 Waldo homeowners group tries to make amends after man’s arrest

0:40 Police investigate death of person found inside a burning Northeast KC building