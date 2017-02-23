Sports On the Air - February 24

Friday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Chris Pearson vs. Justin DeLoach, middleweights; Andrew Tabiti vs. Quantis Graves, cruiserweights; Lionell Thompson vs. Steve Lovett, light heavyweights, 9 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
California at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., FCSP
Villanova at Oklahoma, 3 p.m., FCSC
Connecticut at Texas, 4 p.m., Longhorn Network
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Women, Syracuse at Penn St., 3:30 p.m., BTN
Men, Penn St. at Michigan St., 6 p.m., BTN
Men, Northeastern at Maine, 6:30 p.m., FCSA
Men, Wisconsin at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FCSC
Men, St. Cloud State at Denver, 9 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Joburg Open, second round, 4 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, Honda Classic, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, Honda LPGA Thailand, third round, midnight (Saturday), GOLF
HOCKEY
ECHL, Idaho at Missouri Mavericks, 7:30 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Spring training, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees, noon, MLB
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Central Michigan at Toledo, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Siena at Monmouth, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Oakland at Green Bay, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Akron at Buffalo, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Dayton at Davidson, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Manhattan at Iona, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Oregon St. at California, 9 p.m., FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
Xfinity Series, PowerShares QQQ 300, practice, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., FS1
Monster Energy Cup Series, Daytona 500, practice, noon, 2 p.m., FS1
Camping World Truck Series, NextEra Energy Resources 250, qualifying, 3:30 p.m., FS1
Camping World Truck Series, NextEra Energy Resources 250, 6:30 p.m., FS1
NHRA, Arizona Nationals, qualifying, 11 p.m., FS1 (same-day tape)
NBA
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m., ESPN
LA Lakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC
San Antonio at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
RUGBY
English Premiership, Harlequins vs. Leicester Tigers, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
SKIING
FIS Ski Jumping, World Championships, Ladies HS 100, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
German Bundesliga, Wolfsburg vs. Werder Bremen, 1:20 p.m., FS2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Creighton at Xavier, 6 p.m., FS2
UCLA at Arizona St., 7 p.m., PAC-12
Southern Cal at Arizona St., 9 p.m., PAC-12
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Missouri at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC
LSU at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SEC
Saturday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Premier Boxing Champions: Deontay Wilder vs. Gerald Washington, for Wilder’s WBC World heavyweight title; Tony Harrison vs. Jarrett Hurd, IBF junior middleweight eliminator, 7 p.m., FOX 4
Premier Boxing Champions: Caleb Plant vs. Thomas Awimbono, super middleweights; Dominic Breazeale vs. Izuagbe Ugonoh, heavyweights, 9 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Connecticut at Texas, 2 p.m., Longhorn Network
COLLEGE SWIMMING
PAC-12 Women’s Championships, 8:30 p.m., PAC-12
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Joburg Open, third round, 4 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, Honda Classic, third round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41
LPGA Tour, Honda LPGA Thailand, final round, midnight (Sunday), GOLF
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Spring training, Minnesota vs. Boston, noon, MLB
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wichita State at Missouri State, 11 a.m., ESPN2, KCWJ (1030 AM)
SMU at Connecticut, 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13
Navy at Bucknell, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Virginia at N.C. State, 11 a.m., ESPN
Tulane at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Georgetown at St. John’s, 11 a.m., FSKC
Tennessee at South Carolina, noon, SEC
Florida at Kentucky, 1 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Illinois St. at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m., CBSSN
West Virginia at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPN
VCU at Rhode Island, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m., ESPNU
Seton Hall at DePaul, 1 p.m., FSKC
Richmond at Fordham, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
Penn St. at Minnesota, 2 p.m., BTN
Creighton at Villanova, 2 p.m., FOX 4
Missouri at Mississippi, 2:30 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Duke at Miami, 3 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Marquette at Providence, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Baylor at Iowa St., 3 p.m., ESPN
Purdue at Michigan, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Virginia Tech at Boston College, 3 p.m., FSKC
Oregon at Stanford, 3 p.m., PAC-12
Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
Kansas at Texas, 5 p.m., ESPN, KCSP (610 AM)
Kansas State at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPNU, WHB (810 AM)
Nevada at UNLV, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Iowa at Maryland, 5 p.m., ESPN2
LSU at Georgia, 5 p.m., SEC
Northwestern at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN
San Diego St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m., CBSSN
Alabama at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Eastern Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 7 p.m., FSKC
UCLA at Arizona, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Arkansas at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SEC
UMKC at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
BYU at Gonzaga, 9 p.m., ESPN2
CIAA tournament, championship, 9 p.m., ESPNU (same-day tape)
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Michigan at Ohio St., 4 p.m., BTN
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FCSA
Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 7 p.m., FCSP
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Yale at Maryland, 11 a.m., ESPNEWS
MOTOR SPORTS
Xfinity Series, PowerShares QQQ 300, qualifying, 9:30 a.m., FS1
Monster Energy Cup Series, Daytona 500, final practice, 11:30 a.m., FS1
Xfinity Series, PowerShares QQQ 300, 2:30 p.m., FS1
AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FS1
NHRA, Arizona Nationals, qualifying, 11 p.m., FS1 (same-day tape)
NBA
Charlotte at Sacramento, 4 p.m., NBA
Chicago at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9, WHB (810 AM)
NHL
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., NBC 27, 41
RUGBY
English Premiership, Saracens vs. Sale Sharks, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
RUNNING
Tokyo Marathon, at Tokyo, 6 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Hamburg SV, 8:20 a.m., FS2
English Premier League (EPL), Middlesbrough at Crystal Palace, 9 a.m., CNBC
EPL, Swansea City at Chelsea, 9 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Hertha BSC vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 11:20 a.m., FS2
EPL, West Ham at Watford, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Indiana at Illinois, noon, BTN
Texas Tech at Baylor, noon, FCSC
Kansas State at Kansas, 2 p.m., Spectrum
Northern Colorado at North Dakota, 2 p.m., FCSP
Oklahoma at TCU, 7 p.m., FSKC+, FCSC
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Utah at Arizona St., 6 p.m., PAC-12
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
