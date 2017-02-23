Sports On the Air

February 23, 2017 5:18 PM

Sports On the Air - February 24

Friday’s TV | radio

BOXING

Chris Pearson vs. Justin DeLoach, middleweights; Andrew Tabiti vs. Quantis Graves, cruiserweights; Lionell Thompson vs. Steve Lovett, light heavyweights, 9 p.m., SHO

COLLEGE BASEBALL

California at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., FCSP

Villanova at Oklahoma, 3 p.m., FCSC

Connecticut at Texas, 4 p.m., Longhorn Network

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Women, Syracuse at Penn St., 3:30 p.m., BTN

Men, Penn St. at Michigan St., 6 p.m., BTN

Men, Northeastern at Maine, 6:30 p.m., FCSA

Men, Wisconsin at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FCSC

Men, St. Cloud State at Denver, 9 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Joburg Open, second round, 4 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, Honda Classic, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, Honda LPGA Thailand, third round, midnight (Saturday), GOLF

HOCKEY

ECHL, Idaho at Missouri Mavericks, 7:30 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Spring training, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees, noon, MLB

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Central Michigan at Toledo, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Siena at Monmouth, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Oakland at Green Bay, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Akron at Buffalo, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Dayton at Davidson, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Manhattan at Iona, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Oregon St. at California, 9 p.m., FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

Xfinity Series, PowerShares QQQ 300, practice, 11 a.m., 1 p.m., FS1

Monster Energy Cup Series, Daytona 500, practice, noon, 2 p.m., FS1

Camping World Truck Series, NextEra Energy Resources 250, qualifying, 3:30 p.m., FS1

Camping World Truck Series, NextEra Energy Resources 250, 6:30 p.m., FS1

NHRA, Arizona Nationals, qualifying, 11 p.m., FS1 (same-day tape)

NBA

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m., ESPN

LA Lakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC

San Antonio at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

RUGBY

English Premiership, Harlequins vs. Leicester Tigers, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

SKIING

FIS Ski Jumping, World Championships, Ladies HS 100, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

SOCCER

German Bundesliga, Wolfsburg vs. Werder Bremen, 1:20 p.m., FS2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Creighton at Xavier, 6 p.m., FS2

UCLA at Arizona St., 7 p.m., PAC-12

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 9 p.m., PAC-12

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Missouri at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC

LSU at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SEC

Saturday’s TV | radio

BOXING

Premier Boxing Champions: Deontay Wilder vs. Gerald Washington, for Wilder’s WBC World heavyweight title; Tony Harrison vs. Jarrett Hurd, IBF junior middleweight eliminator, 7 p.m., FOX 4

Premier Boxing Champions: Caleb Plant vs. Thomas Awimbono, super middleweights; Dominic Breazeale vs. Izuagbe Ugonoh, heavyweights, 9 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Connecticut at Texas, 2 p.m., Longhorn Network

COLLEGE SWIMMING

PAC-12 Women’s Championships, 8:30 p.m., PAC-12

GOLF

European PGA Tour, Joburg Open, third round, 4 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, Honda Classic, third round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41

LPGA Tour, Honda LPGA Thailand, final round, midnight (Sunday), GOLF

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Spring training, Minnesota vs. Boston, noon, MLB

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wichita State at Missouri State, 11 a.m., ESPN2, KCWJ (1030 AM)

SMU at Connecticut, 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13

Navy at Bucknell, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Virginia at N.C. State, 11 a.m., ESPN

Tulane at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Georgetown at St. John’s, 11 a.m., FSKC

Tennessee at South Carolina, noon, SEC

Florida at Kentucky, 1 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

Illinois St. at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m., CBSSN

West Virginia at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPN

VCU at Rhode Island, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m., ESPNU

Seton Hall at DePaul, 1 p.m., FSKC

Richmond at Fordham, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

Penn St. at Minnesota, 2 p.m., BTN

Creighton at Villanova, 2 p.m., FOX 4

Missouri at Mississippi, 2:30 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Duke at Miami, 3 p.m., CBS 5, 13

Marquette at Providence, 3 p.m., CBSSN

Baylor at Iowa St., 3 p.m., ESPN

Purdue at Michigan, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 3 p.m., FSKC

Oregon at Stanford, 3 p.m., PAC-12

Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

Kansas at Texas, 5 p.m., ESPN, KCSP (610 AM)

Kansas State at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPNU, WHB (810 AM)

Nevada at UNLV, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Iowa at Maryland, 5 p.m., ESPN2

LSU at Georgia, 5 p.m., SEC

Northwestern at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN

San Diego St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m., CBSSN

Alabama at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Eastern Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 7 p.m., FSKC

UCLA at Arizona, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Arkansas at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SEC

UMKC at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

BYU at Gonzaga, 9 p.m., ESPN2

CIAA tournament, championship, 9 p.m., ESPNU (same-day tape)

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Michigan at Ohio St., 4 p.m., BTN

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FCSA

Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 7 p.m., FCSP

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Yale at Maryland, 11 a.m., ESPNEWS

MOTOR SPORTS

Xfinity Series, PowerShares QQQ 300, qualifying, 9:30 a.m., FS1

Monster Energy Cup Series, Daytona 500, final practice, 11:30 a.m., FS1

Xfinity Series, PowerShares QQQ 300, 2:30 p.m., FS1

AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FS1

NHRA, Arizona Nationals, qualifying, 11 p.m., FS1 (same-day tape)

NBA

Charlotte at Sacramento, 4 p.m., NBA

Chicago at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9, WHB (810 AM)

NHL

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., NBC 27, 41

RUGBY

English Premiership, Saracens vs. Sale Sharks, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

RUNNING

Tokyo Marathon, at Tokyo, 6 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Hamburg SV, 8:20 a.m., FS2

English Premier League (EPL), Middlesbrough at Crystal Palace, 9 a.m., CNBC

EPL, Swansea City at Chelsea, 9 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Hertha BSC vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 11:20 a.m., FS2

EPL, West Ham at Watford, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Indiana at Illinois, noon, BTN

Texas Tech at Baylor, noon, FCSC

Kansas State at Kansas, 2 p.m., Spectrum

Northern Colorado at North Dakota, 2 p.m., FCSP

Oklahoma at TCU, 7 p.m., FSKC+, FCSC

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Utah at Arizona St., 6 p.m., PAC-12

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

Sports On the Air

