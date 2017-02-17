Sports On the Air - February 18

Saturday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Premier Boxing Champions: Adrien Broner vs. Adrian Granados, junior welterweights; David Avanesyan vs. Lamont Peterson, for Avanesyan’s WBA regular welterweight title, 7 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Rice at Texas, doubleheader, 3 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network
Grambling St. vs. New Orleans, 6 p.m., MLB
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Indiana at Texas, 10 a.m., Longhorn Network
Louisiana Tech at Texas, 10 p.m., Longhorn Network (same-day tape)
FIGURE SKATING
ISU Four Continents Championship, Pairs Free Skate, 7 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
ISU Four Continents Championship, Ladies Free Skate, 1:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41 (same-day tape)
ISU Four Continents Championship, Men’s Free Skate, 10 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
PGA Tour, Genesis Open, third rd., noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Champions Tour, Chubb Classic, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, final round, 8 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northern Iowa at Wichita State, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Notre Dame at N.C. State, 11 a.m., ESPN
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Sacred Heart at LIU-Brooklyn, 11 a.m., FCSA
Clemson at Miami (Fla.), 11 a.m., FSKC+
Davidson at Massachusetts, 11 a.m., NBCSN
Villanova at Seton Hall, 11:30 a.m., FOX 4
Kansas at Baylor, noon, CBS 5, 13, KCSP (610 AM)
Missouri at Tennessee, noon, SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Army at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
Kansas State at Texas, 1 p.m., Longhorn Network, WHB (810 AM)
Illinois at Iowa, 1 p.m., BTN
Florida at Mississippi St., 1 p.m., ESPN
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN2
South Florida at Tulane, 1 p.m., ESPNEWS
St. Bonaventure at Dayton, 1 p.m., NBCSN
Colorado at Oregon, 2 p.m., FOX 4
LSU at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., SEC
Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Michigan St. at Purdue, 3 p.m., ESPN
Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Central Florida at East Carolina, 3 p.m., ESPNEWS
Auburn at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., ESPNU
UNC Wilmington at Hofstra, 3 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62
Rhode Island at George Mason, 3 p.m., NBCSN
Arizona St. at Washington St., 4 p.m., PAC-12
Nebraska at Ohio St., 5 p.m., BTN
Chicago St. at UMKC, 5 p.m., KCTE (99.3 FM)
New Mexico at Fresno St., 5 p.m., CBSSN
Kentucky at Georgia, 5 p.m., ESPN
SMU at Houston, 5 p.m., ESPN2
TCU at Iowa St., 5 p.m., ESPNEWS
Rutgers at Northwestern, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Mississippi at Arkansas, 5 p.m., SEC
Missouri St. at Drake, 7 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62, FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
Xavier at Marquette, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m., ESPNU
Virginia at North Carolina, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC
Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at BYU, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Southern Cal at UCLA, 9 p.m., PAC-12
UC Davis at Cal St. Fullerton, 9:30 p.m., FCSC
UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 11 p.m., ESPNU
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Providence at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN
Minnesota at Penn St., 7 p.m., BTN
Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., FCSP
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Notre Dame at Georgetown, 1 p.m., ESPNU
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona, practice, 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., FS1
ARCA Series, Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200, 3 p.m., FS1
NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona, 7 p.m., FS1
FIA Formula E Championship, qualifying, at Buenos Aires, Argentina, 8 p.m., FS2 (same-day tape)
FIA Formula E Championship, at Buenos Aires, Argentina, 9 p.m., FS2 (same-day tape)
AMA, Monster Energy Drink Supercross, at Minneapolis, 9 p.m., FS1 (same-day tape)
NBA
NBA D-League All-Star Game, at New Orleans, 1:30 p.m., NBA
NBA All-Star Saturday Night (Skills Challenge, Three-Point contest and Slam Dunk contest), at New Orleans, 7 p.m., TNT
NHL
St. Louis at Buffalo, noon, FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
RUGBY
English Premiership, Bath vs. Harlequins, 9 a.m., NBCSN
SKIING
FIS Alpine World Championships, Women’s Slalom (second run), at St. Moritz, Switzerland, noon, NBC 27, 41
SOCCER
FA Cup, Burnley vs. Lincoln City, 6:25 a.m., FS1
German Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin vs. Bayern Munich, 8:20 a.m., FS2
FA Cup, Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City, 9 a.m., FS1
FA Cup, Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea, 11:25 a.m., FS2
TENNIS
ATP World Tour, Memphis Open, semifinals, 4 p.m., 7:30 p.m., TENNIS
WINTER SPORTS
Luge, FIL Viessmann World Cup, Women, 9 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Army at Navy, 10 a.m., CBSSN
Rutgers at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., BTN
Texas at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., FSKC+
Kansas at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., FCSC
Kansas State at TCU, 3 p.m., FSKC
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 5 p.m., FCSC
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Stanford at Arizona St., 2 p.m., PAC-12
Oregon St. at California, 6:30 p.m., PAC-12
UCLA at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Sunday’s TV | radio
BOWLING
PBA Tournament of Champions, at Shawnee, Okla., noon, ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Niagara at Baylor, noon, FCSC
Penn St. at TCU, noon, FCSP
GOLF
European PGA Tour, ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth, final round, 5 a.m., GOLF (same-day tape)
PGA Tour, Genesis Open, final round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Champions Tour, Chubb Classic, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Bucknell at Boston U., 11 a.m., CBSSN
George Washington at Duquesne, 11 a.m., NBCSN
Maryland at Wisconsin, noon, CBS 5, 13
Penn at Yale, noon, KSMO Ch. 62
DePaul at Butler, 12:30 p.m., FS1
UAB at Western Kentucky, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Georgetown at Creighton, 2:30 p.m., FS1
UNLV at San Diego St., 3 p.m., CBSSN
Connecticut at Temple, 3 p.m., ESPN
Loyola of Chicago at Illinois St., 3 p.m., ESPNU
Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
Michigan at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN
Utah at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Halifax, Nova Scotia, 6 p.m., FS1
UFC Fight Night, Derek Lewis vs. Travis Browne, 8 p.m., FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Daytona 500, qualifying, 2 p.m., FOX 4
NBA
NBA All-Star Game, at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m., TBS, TNT
NHL
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Chicago at Buffalo, 5 p.m., NBCSN
Boston at San Jose, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
RUGBY
English Premiership, Sale Sharks vs. Wasps, 9 a.m., NBCSN
SKIING
FIS Alpine World Championships, Men’s Slalom, at St. Moritz, Switzerland, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
FA Cup, Fulham vs. Tottenham, 8 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach vs. RB Leipzig, 8:20 a.m., FS2
FA Cup, Blackburn vs. Manchester United, 10 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga, FC Koln vs. Schalke, 10:30 a.m., FS2
TENNIS
ATP World Tour, Memphis Open, final, 3 p.m., TENNIS
WINTER SPORTS
FIS Snowboard World Cup, Men’s and Women’s Halfpipe, 3 p.m., NBCSN (taped)
Bobsleigh, IBSF World 2-Man Championship, 4 p.m., NBCSN (taped)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Iowa at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN
North Carolina at Louisville, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Temple at South Florida, noon, ESPN2
Miami (Fla.) at Duke, noon, FSKC
Florida at Kentucky, noon, SEC
Michigan St. at Michigan, 1 p.m., BTN
Wake Forest at N.C. State, 1 p.m., ESPNU
DePaul at Marquette, 1 p.m., FS2
Dayton at Fordham, 1 p.m., NBCSN
Washington St. at UCLA, 1 p.m., PAC-12
South Carolina at Missouri, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., FSKC+
Delaware at Drexel, 2 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62
Arkansas at Tennessee, 2 p.m., SEC
Oregon St. at Utah, 3 p.m., PAC-12
Notre Dame at Syracuse, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 4 p.m., SEC
Washington at Southern Cal, 5 p.m., PAC-12
St. John’s at Creighton, 5:30 p.m., FSKC
California at Stanford, 7 p.m., PAC-12
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
