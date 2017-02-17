Sports On the Air

February 17, 2017 6:32 PM

Sports On the Air - February 18

Saturday’s TV | radio

BOXING

Premier Boxing Champions: Adrien Broner vs. Adrian Granados, junior welterweights; David Avanesyan vs. Lamont Peterson, for Avanesyan’s WBA regular welterweight title, 7 p.m., SHO

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Rice at Texas, doubleheader, 3 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network

Grambling St. vs. New Orleans, 6 p.m., MLB

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Indiana at Texas, 10 a.m., Longhorn Network

Louisiana Tech at Texas, 10 p.m., Longhorn Network (same-day tape)

FIGURE SKATING

ISU Four Continents Championship, Pairs Free Skate, 7 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

ISU Four Continents Championship, Ladies Free Skate, 1:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41 (same-day tape)

ISU Four Continents Championship, Men’s Free Skate, 10 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

GOLF

PGA Tour, Genesis Open, third rd., noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13

Champions Tour, Chubb Classic, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, final round, 8 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Northern Iowa at Wichita State, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Notre Dame at N.C. State, 11 a.m., ESPN

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Sacred Heart at LIU-Brooklyn, 11 a.m., FCSA

Clemson at Miami (Fla.), 11 a.m., FSKC+

Davidson at Massachusetts, 11 a.m., NBCSN

Villanova at Seton Hall, 11:30 a.m., FOX 4

Kansas at Baylor, noon, CBS 5, 13, KCSP (610 AM)

Missouri at Tennessee, noon, SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Army at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

Kansas State at Texas, 1 p.m., Longhorn Network, WHB (810 AM)

Illinois at Iowa, 1 p.m., BTN

Florida at Mississippi St., 1 p.m., ESPN

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN2

South Florida at Tulane, 1 p.m., ESPNEWS

St. Bonaventure at Dayton, 1 p.m., NBCSN

Colorado at Oregon, 2 p.m., FOX 4

LSU at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., SEC

Saint Joseph’s at La Salle, 3 p.m., CBSSN

Michigan St. at Purdue, 3 p.m., ESPN

Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Central Florida at East Carolina, 3 p.m., ESPNEWS

Auburn at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., ESPNU

UNC Wilmington at Hofstra, 3 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62

Rhode Island at George Mason, 3 p.m., NBCSN

Arizona St. at Washington St., 4 p.m., PAC-12

Nebraska at Ohio St., 5 p.m., BTN

Chicago St. at UMKC, 5 p.m., KCTE (99.3 FM)

New Mexico at Fresno St., 5 p.m., CBSSN

Kentucky at Georgia, 5 p.m., ESPN

SMU at Houston, 5 p.m., ESPN2

TCU at Iowa St., 5 p.m., ESPNEWS

Rutgers at Northwestern, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Mississippi at Arkansas, 5 p.m., SEC

Missouri St. at Drake, 7 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62, FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

Xavier at Marquette, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m., ESPNU

Virginia at North Carolina, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC

Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at BYU, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Southern Cal at UCLA, 9 p.m., PAC-12

UC Davis at Cal St. Fullerton, 9:30 p.m., FCSC

UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 11 p.m., ESPNU

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Providence at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN

Minnesota at Penn St., 7 p.m., BTN

Michigan at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., FCSP

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Notre Dame at Georgetown, 1 p.m., ESPNU

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona, practice, 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., FS1

ARCA Series, Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200, 3 p.m., FS1

NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona, 7 p.m., FS1

FIA Formula E Championship, qualifying, at Buenos Aires, Argentina, 8 p.m., FS2 (same-day tape)

FIA Formula E Championship, at Buenos Aires, Argentina, 9 p.m., FS2 (same-day tape)

AMA, Monster Energy Drink Supercross, at Minneapolis, 9 p.m., FS1 (same-day tape)

NBA

NBA D-League All-Star Game, at New Orleans, 1:30 p.m., NBA

NBA All-Star Saturday Night (Skills Challenge, Three-Point contest and Slam Dunk contest), at New Orleans, 7 p.m., TNT

NHL

St. Louis at Buffalo, noon, FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

RUGBY

English Premiership, Bath vs. Harlequins, 9 a.m., NBCSN

SKIING

FIS Alpine World Championships, Women’s Slalom (second run), at St. Moritz, Switzerland, noon, NBC 27, 41

SOCCER

FA Cup, Burnley vs. Lincoln City, 6:25 a.m., FS1

German Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin vs. Bayern Munich, 8:20 a.m., FS2

FA Cup, Huddersfield Town vs. Manchester City, 9 a.m., FS1

FA Cup, Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea, 11:25 a.m., FS2

TENNIS

ATP World Tour, Memphis Open, semifinals, 4 p.m., 7:30 p.m., TENNIS

WINTER SPORTS

Luge, FIL Viessmann World Cup, Women, 9 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Army at Navy, 10 a.m., CBSSN

Rutgers at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., BTN

Texas at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., FSKC+

Kansas at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., FCSC

Kansas State at TCU, 3 p.m., FSKC

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 5 p.m., FCSC

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Stanford at Arizona St., 2 p.m., PAC-12

Oregon St. at California, 6:30 p.m., PAC-12

UCLA at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Sunday’s TV | radio

BOWLING

PBA Tournament of Champions, at Shawnee, Okla., noon, ESPN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Niagara at Baylor, noon, FCSC

Penn St. at TCU, noon, FCSP

GOLF

European PGA Tour, ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth, final round, 5 a.m., GOLF (same-day tape)

PGA Tour, Genesis Open, final round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13

Champions Tour, Chubb Classic, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bucknell at Boston U., 11 a.m., CBSSN

George Washington at Duquesne, 11 a.m., NBCSN

Maryland at Wisconsin, noon, CBS 5, 13

Penn at Yale, noon, KSMO Ch. 62

DePaul at Butler, 12:30 p.m., FS1

UAB at Western Kentucky, 1 p.m., CBSSN

Georgetown at Creighton, 2:30 p.m., FS1

UNLV at San Diego St., 3 p.m., CBSSN

Connecticut at Temple, 3 p.m., ESPN

Loyola of Chicago at Illinois St., 3 p.m., ESPNU

Syracuse at Georgia Tech, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

Michigan at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN

Utah at Oregon St., 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Halifax, Nova Scotia, 6 p.m., FS1

UFC Fight Night, Derek Lewis vs. Travis Browne, 8 p.m., FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Daytona 500, qualifying, 2 p.m., FOX 4

NBA

NBA All-Star Game, at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m., TBS, TNT

NHL

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41

Chicago at Buffalo, 5 p.m., NBCSN

Boston at San Jose, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

RUGBY

English Premiership, Sale Sharks vs. Wasps, 9 a.m., NBCSN

SKIING

FIS Alpine World Championships, Men’s Slalom, at St. Moritz, Switzerland, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

FA Cup, Fulham vs. Tottenham, 8 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach vs. RB Leipzig, 8:20 a.m., FS2

FA Cup, Blackburn vs. Manchester United, 10 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga, FC Koln vs. Schalke, 10:30 a.m., FS2

TENNIS

ATP World Tour, Memphis Open, final, 3 p.m., TENNIS

WINTER SPORTS

FIS Snowboard World Cup, Men’s and Women’s Halfpipe, 3 p.m., NBCSN (taped)

Bobsleigh, IBSF World 2-Man Championship, 4 p.m., NBCSN (taped)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Iowa at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN

North Carolina at Louisville, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Temple at South Florida, noon, ESPN2

Miami (Fla.) at Duke, noon, FSKC

Florida at Kentucky, noon, SEC

Michigan St. at Michigan, 1 p.m., BTN

Wake Forest at N.C. State, 1 p.m., ESPNU

DePaul at Marquette, 1 p.m., FS2

Dayton at Fordham, 1 p.m., NBCSN

Washington St. at UCLA, 1 p.m., PAC-12

South Carolina at Missouri, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., FSKC+

Delaware at Drexel, 2 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62

Arkansas at Tennessee, 2 p.m., SEC

Oregon St. at Utah, 3 p.m., PAC-12

Notre Dame at Syracuse, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 4 p.m., SEC

Washington at Southern Cal, 5 p.m., PAC-12

St. John’s at Creighton, 5:30 p.m., FSKC

California at Stanford, 7 p.m., PAC-12

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; MLB – Ch. 306 on Time Warner, Ch. 272 on Comcast, Ch. 440 on Consolidated, Ch. 634 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 213 on DirecTV, Ch. 217 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

