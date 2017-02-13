Sports On the Air

February 13, 2017 6:22 PM

Sports On the Air - February 14

Tuesday’s TV | radio

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saint Joseph’s at VCU, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Rutgers at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN

Tennessee at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Tulsa at Central Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

Notre Dame at Boston College, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Wake Forest at Clemson, 6 p.m., FSKC

Florida at Auburn, 6 p.m., SEC

8Dayton at Saint Louis, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Penn St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 8 p.m., ESPN

Texas at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Mississippi St. at Georgia, 8 p.m., ESPNU

LSU at Mississippi, 8 p.m., SEC

Boise St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m., CBSSN

NBA

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBA

Sacramento at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

SKIING

FIS Alpine World Championships, Team event, at St. Moritz, Switzerland, 5 a.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

UEFA Champions League, round of 16, leg 1, Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Barcelona, 1:30 p.m., FS1

UEFA Champions League, round of 16, leg 1, SL Benfica vs. Borussia Dortmund, 1:30 p.m., FS2

Wednesday’s TV | radio

GOLF

LPGA Tour, ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, first round, 8 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LIU Brooklyn at St. Francis Brooklyn, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Xavier at Providence, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Arkansas at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SEC

Iowa St. at Kansas State, 6 p.m., ESPN2, WHB (810 AM)

Wichita State at Southern Illinois, 6 p.m., Spectrum

Maryland at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN

Temple at East Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

Cincinnati at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Creighton at Seton Hall, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Bradley at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m., Spectrum 2

Alabama at Missouri, 7:30 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)

St. John’s at Butler, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Illinois St. at Missouri State, 8 p.m., FSKC, KSMO Ch. 62

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN

Duke at Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPNU

San Diego St. at Utah St., 9 p.m., CBSSN

NBA

Indiana at Cleveland, 6 p.m., ESPN

New York at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m., ESPN, FSKC+

NHL

St. Louis at Detroit, 7 p.m., NBCSN, KCWJ (1030 AM)

Florida at San Jose, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

UEFA Champions League, round of 16, leg 1, Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal, 1:30 p.m., FS1

UEFA Champions League, round of 16, leg 1, Real Madrid vs. Napoli, 1:30 p.m., FS2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

TCU at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m., FCSC

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; Spectrum 2 - Spectrum Sports 2 (formerly Time Warner Cable Sports Channel 2) is Ch. 324 on Time Warner Cable; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

