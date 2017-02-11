Sports On the Air

February 11, 2017 4:17 PM

Sports On the Air - February 12

Sunday’s TV | radio

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

FIVB, Swatch Major Series, 1 p.m., NBC 27, 41

BOWLING

PBA Players Championship, noon, ESPN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Maryland vs. Minnesota, 10 a.m., Longhorn Network

Colorado St. at Texas, 12:30 p.m., Longhorn Network

GOLF

PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, final round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13

Champions Tour, Allianz Championship, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lehigh at Holy Cross, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Michigan at Indiana, noon, CBS 5, 13

Cornell at Penn, noon, KSMO Ch. 62

Temple at Memphis, 1 p.m., CBSSN

Wichita State at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Nevada at San Diego St., 3 p.m., CBSSN

Cincinnati at SMU, 3 p.m., ESPN

Oregon St. at UCLA, 4 p.m., FS1

Northwestern at Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m., BTN

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

Washington St. at Colorado, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m., FCSC

Indiana at Illinois, 3 p.m., BTN

MOTOR SPORTS

NHRA, Circle K Winternationals, finals, 3 p.m., FOX 4

NBA

San Antonio at New York, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9

Detroit at Toronto, 5 p.m., NBA

New Orleans at Sacramento, 8 p.m., NBA

NHL

Detroit at Minnesota, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41

Montreal at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

RODEO

Professional Bull Riders, at Sprint Center, 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13 (taped)

RUGBY

English Premiership, Exeter Chiefs vs. Wasps, 1 p.m., NBCSN (taped)

SKIING

FIS Alpine World Championships, Ladies’ Downhill, at St. Moritz, Switzerland, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41 (same-day tape)

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Chelsea at Burnley, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

German Bundesliga, Wolfsburg vs. Hoffenheim, 8:30 a.m., FS1

EPL, Leicester City at Swansea City, 10 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, SC Freiburg vs. FC Koln, 10:30 a.m., FS1

WINTER SPORTS

Speed Skating, ISU World Single Distances Championships, 4 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Iowa at Ohio St., 11 a.m., BTN

Tulane at South Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Dayton at George Washington, 11 a. m., ESPNU

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, noon, FSKC

Wisconsin at Michigan, 1 p.m., BTN

Maryland at Michigan St., 1 p.m., ESPN2

Texas A&M at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Southern Cal at Oregon, 1 p.m., PAC-12

Florida at Alabama, 1 p.m., SEC

Boston College at Louisville, 2 p.m., FSKC

VCU at Duquesne, 2 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62

Baylor at TCU, 3 p.m., ESPN2

UCLA at Oregon St., 3 p.m., PAC-12

Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 3 p.m., SEC

Arkansas at Missouri, 5 p.m., SEC

Colorado at California, 5 p.m., PAC-12

Arizona St. at Washington, 7 p.m., PAC-12

Monday’s TV | radio

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Colgate at Bucknell, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Louisville at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPN

Baylor at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPNU

West Virginia at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN, KCSP (610 AM)

Villanova at DePaul, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Morgan St. at Howard, 8 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

Oklahoma City at Washington, 7 p.m., TNT, FSKC

Atlanta at Portland, 9:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

SKIING

FIS Alpine World Championships, Men’s Super Combined, at St. Moritz, Switzerland, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

EPL, Manchester City at Bournemouth, 2 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas at Florida St., 6 p.m., ESPN2

LSU at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SEC

South Carolina at Connecticut, 8 p.m., ESPN2

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

