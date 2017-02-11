Sports On the Air - February 12

Sunday’s TV | radio
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
FIVB, Swatch Major Series, 1 p.m., NBC 27, 41
BOWLING
PBA Players Championship, noon, ESPN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Maryland vs. Minnesota, 10 a.m., Longhorn Network
Colorado St. at Texas, 12:30 p.m., Longhorn Network
GOLF
PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, final round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Champions Tour, Allianz Championship, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lehigh at Holy Cross, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Michigan at Indiana, noon, CBS 5, 13
Cornell at Penn, noon, KSMO Ch. 62
Temple at Memphis, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Wichita State at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Nevada at San Diego St., 3 p.m., CBSSN
Cincinnati at SMU, 3 p.m., ESPN
Oregon St. at UCLA, 4 p.m., FS1
Northwestern at Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m., BTN
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
Washington St. at Colorado, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m., FCSC
Indiana at Illinois, 3 p.m., BTN
MOTOR SPORTS
NHRA, Circle K Winternationals, finals, 3 p.m., FOX 4
NBA
San Antonio at New York, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
Detroit at Toronto, 5 p.m., NBA
New Orleans at Sacramento, 8 p.m., NBA
NHL
Detroit at Minnesota, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Montreal at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
RODEO
Professional Bull Riders, at Sprint Center, 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13 (taped)
RUGBY
English Premiership, Exeter Chiefs vs. Wasps, 1 p.m., NBCSN (taped)
SKIING
FIS Alpine World Championships, Ladies’ Downhill, at St. Moritz, Switzerland, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41 (same-day tape)
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Chelsea at Burnley, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
German Bundesliga, Wolfsburg vs. Hoffenheim, 8:30 a.m., FS1
EPL, Leicester City at Swansea City, 10 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, SC Freiburg vs. FC Koln, 10:30 a.m., FS1
WINTER SPORTS
Speed Skating, ISU World Single Distances Championships, 4 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Iowa at Ohio St., 11 a.m., BTN
Tulane at South Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Dayton at George Washington, 11 a. m., ESPNU
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, noon, FSKC
Wisconsin at Michigan, 1 p.m., BTN
Maryland at Michigan St., 1 p.m., ESPN2
Texas A&M at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Southern Cal at Oregon, 1 p.m., PAC-12
Florida at Alabama, 1 p.m., SEC
Boston College at Louisville, 2 p.m., FSKC
VCU at Duquesne, 2 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62
Baylor at TCU, 3 p.m., ESPN2
UCLA at Oregon St., 3 p.m., PAC-12
Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 3 p.m., SEC
Arkansas at Missouri, 5 p.m., SEC
Colorado at California, 5 p.m., PAC-12
Arizona St. at Washington, 7 p.m., PAC-12
Monday’s TV | radio
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Colgate at Bucknell, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Louisville at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPN
Baylor at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPNU
West Virginia at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN, KCSP (610 AM)
Villanova at DePaul, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Morgan St. at Howard, 8 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
Oklahoma City at Washington, 7 p.m., TNT, FSKC
Atlanta at Portland, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
SKIING
FIS Alpine World Championships, Men’s Super Combined, at St. Moritz, Switzerland, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
EPL, Manchester City at Bournemouth, 2 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas at Florida St., 6 p.m., ESPN2
LSU at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SEC
South Carolina at Connecticut, 8 p.m., ESPN2
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
