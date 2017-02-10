Sports On the Air - February 11

Saturday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Colorado St. vs. Maryland, 11 a.m., Longhorn Network
Minnesota at Texas, 4 p.m., Longhorn Network
Maryland at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network
Minnesota vs. Colorado, 8:30 p.m., Longhorn Network (same-day tape)
GOLF
PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, third round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Champions Tour, Allianz Championship, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF
European PGA Tour, Maybank Championship, final round, 9 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kansas State at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
Seton Hall at St. John’s, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Texas A&M at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Minnesota at Rutgers, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Marquette at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FOX 4
N.C. State at Wake Forest, 11 a.m., FSKC
Kentucky at Alabama, noon, CBS 5, 13
Kansas at Texas Tech, 1 p.m., ESPN, KCSP (610 AM)
Penn St. at Illinois, 1 p.m., BTN
Kent St. at Toledo, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Miami at Louisville, 1 p.m., ESPN2
TCU at Baylor, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Creighton at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1
Tennessee-Martin at SIU-Edwardsville, 1 p.m., FSKC+, FCSA
Southeast Missouri St. at Eastern Illinois, 1 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62
Villanova at Xavier, 1:30 p.m., FOX 4
Massachusetts at Saint Joseph’s, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
Vanderbilt at Missouri, 2:30 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Butler at Providence, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Ohio St. at Maryland, 3 p.m., ESPN
Texas at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m., ESPN2
Georgia at Tennessee, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 3 p.m., FSKC
UNC Wilmington at Elon, 3 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62
Washington at Utah, 3:30 p.m., FS1
St. Bonaventure at George Washington, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
Idaho at North Dakota, 4 p.m., FCSP
Iowa at Michigan St., 5 p.m., BTN
Connecticut at Central Florida, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Florida St. at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., ESPN
Oklahoma at Iowa St., 5 p.m., ESPN2
Houston at Tulsa, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Marshall at Western Kentucky, 5 p.m., FCSA
Fordham at George Mason, 5 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62
Auburn at Mississippi, 5 p.m., SEC
Seattle U. at UMKC, 7 p.m., KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Davidson at VCU, 7 p.m., CBSSN
South Carolina at Mississippi St., 7 p.m., ESPN2
East Carolina at South Florida, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Duquesne at Saint Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC+, FCSA
Stanford at Arizona St., 7 p.m., PAC-12
Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Arkansas at LSU, 7:30 p.m., SEC
California at Arizona, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Bradley at Illinois St., 9 p.m., ESPNU
UC Santa Barbara at Cal State Northridge, 9:30 p.m., FCSP
Oregon at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m., PAC-12
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Minnesota at Ohio St., 7 p.m., BTN
Miami (Ohio) at St. Cloud State, 7 p.m., FCSP
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 208, prelims, at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m., FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
NHRA, Circle K Winternationals, qualifying, noon, FS1
AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Arlington, Texas, 9 p.m., FS1 (same-day tape)
NBA
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
NHL
St. Louis at Montreal, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
RUGBY
English Premiership, Worcester Warriors vs. Saracens, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SKIING
FIS Alpine World Championships, World Cup, Men’s Downhill, at St. Moritz, Switzerland, 1:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41 (same-day tape)
FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup, Moguls, 7 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Hull City at Arsenal, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
German Bundesliga, Ingolstadt vs. Bayern Munich, 8:30 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 8:30 a.m., FS2
EPL, Everton at Middlesbrough, 9 a.m., CNBC
EPL, Watford at Manchester United, 9 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Hertha BSC, 11:20 a.m., FS2
EPL, Tottenham at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
TRACK AND FIELD
USATF Indoor Championship Series, NYRR Millrose Games, 3 p.m., NBC 27, 41
WINTER SPORTS
Speed Skating, ISU World Single Distances Championships, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northwestern at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN
Iowa St. at Kansas State, 1 p.m., FSKC
Kansas at Texas, 1:30 p.m., Longhorn Network
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m., FCSC
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Nebraska at Minnesota, 3 p.m., BTN
Stanford at UCLA, 4 p.m., PAC-12
Sunday’s TV | radio
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
FIVB, Swatch Major Series, 1 p.m., NBC 27, 41
BOWLING
PBA Players Championship, noon, ESPN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Maryland vs. Minnesota, 10 a.m., Longhorn Network
Colorado St. at Texas, 12:30 p.m., Longhorn Network
GOLF
PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, final round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Champions Tour, Allianz Championship, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lehigh at Holy Cross, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Michigan at Indiana, noon, CBS 5, 13
Cornell at Penn, noon, KSMO Ch. 62
Temple at Memphis, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Wichita State at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Nevada at San Diego St., 3 p.m., CBSSN
Cincinnati at SMU, 3 p.m., ESPN
Oregon St. at UCLA, 4 p.m., FS1
Northwestern at Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m., BTN
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
Washington St. at Colorado, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m., FCSC
Indiana at Illinois, 3 p.m., BTN
MOTOR SPORTS
NHRA, Circle K Winternationals, finals, 3 p.m., FOX 4
NBA
San Antonio at New York, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
Detroit at Toronto, 5 p.m., NBA
New Orleans at Sacramento, 8 p.m., NBA
NHL
Detroit at Minnesota, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Montreal at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
RODEO
Professional Bull Riders, at Sprint Center, 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13 (taped)
RUGBY
English Premiership, Exeter Chiefs vs. Wasps, 1 p.m., NBCSN (taped)
SKIING
FIS Alpine World Championships, Ladies’ Downhill, at St. Moritz, Switzerland, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41 (same-day tape)
SOCCER
EPL, Chelsea at Burnley, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Wolfsburg vs. Hoffenheim, 8:30 a.m., FS1
EPL, Leicester City at Swansea City, 10 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, SC Freiburg vs. FC Koln, 10:30 a.m., FS1
WINTER SPORTS
Speed Skating, ISU World Single Distances Championships, 4 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Iowa at Ohio St., 11 a.m., BTN
Tulane at South Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Dayton at George Washington, 11 a. m., ESPNU
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, noon, FSKC
Wisconsin at Michigan, 1 p.m., BTN
Maryland at Michigan St., 1 p.m., ESPN2
Texas A&M at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Southern Cal at Oregon, 1 p.m., PAC-12
Florida at Alabama, 1 p.m., SEC
Boston College at Louisville, 2 p.m., FSKC
VCU at Duquesne, 2 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62
Baylor at TCU, 3 p.m., ESPN2
UCLA at Oregon St., 3 p.m., PAC-12
Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 3 p.m., SEC
Arkansas at Missouri, 5 p.m., SEC
Colorado at California, 5 p.m., PAC-12
Arizona St. at Washington, 7 p.m., PAC-12
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
