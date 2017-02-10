Sports On the Air

February 10, 2017 6:14 PM

Sports On the Air - February 11

Saturday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Colorado St. vs. Maryland, 11 a.m., Longhorn Network

Minnesota at Texas, 4 p.m., Longhorn Network

Maryland at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Network

Minnesota vs. Colorado, 8:30 p.m., Longhorn Network (same-day tape)

GOLF

PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, third round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13

Champions Tour, Allianz Championship, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF

European PGA Tour, Maybank Championship, final round, 9 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kansas State at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

Seton Hall at St. John’s, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Texas A&M at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Minnesota at Rutgers, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Marquette at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FOX 4

N.C. State at Wake Forest, 11 a.m., FSKC

Kentucky at Alabama, noon, CBS 5, 13

Kansas at Texas Tech, 1 p.m., ESPN, KCSP (610 AM)

Penn St. at Illinois, 1 p.m., BTN

Kent St. at Toledo, 1 p.m., CBSSN

Miami at Louisville, 1 p.m., ESPN2

TCU at Baylor, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Creighton at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1

Tennessee-Martin at SIU-Edwardsville, 1 p.m., FSKC+, FCSA

Southeast Missouri St. at Eastern Illinois, 1 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62

Villanova at Xavier, 1:30 p.m., FOX 4

Massachusetts at Saint Joseph’s, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 2:30 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Butler at Providence, 3 p.m., CBSSN

Ohio St. at Maryland, 3 p.m., ESPN

Texas at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m., ESPN2

Georgia at Tennessee, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 3 p.m., FSKC

UNC Wilmington at Elon, 3 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62

Washington at Utah, 3:30 p.m., FS1

St. Bonaventure at George Washington, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

Idaho at North Dakota, 4 p.m., FCSP

Iowa at Michigan St., 5 p.m., BTN

Connecticut at Central Florida, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., ESPN

Oklahoma at Iowa St., 5 p.m., ESPN2

Houston at Tulsa, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Marshall at Western Kentucky, 5 p.m., FCSA

Fordham at George Mason, 5 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62

Auburn at Mississippi, 5 p.m., SEC

Seattle U. at UMKC, 7 p.m., KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

Davidson at VCU, 7 p.m., CBSSN

South Carolina at Mississippi St., 7 p.m., ESPN2

East Carolina at South Florida, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Duquesne at Saint Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC+, FCSA

Stanford at Arizona St., 7 p.m., PAC-12

Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Arkansas at LSU, 7:30 p.m., SEC

California at Arizona, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Bradley at Illinois St., 9 p.m., ESPNU

UC Santa Barbara at Cal State Northridge, 9:30 p.m., FCSP

Oregon at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m., PAC-12

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Minnesota at Ohio St., 7 p.m., BTN

Miami (Ohio) at St. Cloud State, 7 p.m., FCSP

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 208, prelims, at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m., FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

NHRA, Circle K Winternationals, qualifying, noon, FS1

AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Arlington, Texas, 9 p.m., FS1 (same-day tape)

NBA

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9

NHL

St. Louis at Montreal, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

RUGBY

English Premiership, Worcester Warriors vs. Saracens, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

SKIING

FIS Alpine World Championships, World Cup, Men’s Downhill, at St. Moritz, Switzerland, 1:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41 (same-day tape)

FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup, Moguls, 7 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Hull City at Arsenal, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

German Bundesliga, Ingolstadt vs. Bayern Munich, 8:30 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 8:30 a.m., FS2

EPL, Everton at Middlesbrough, 9 a.m., CNBC

EPL, Watford at Manchester United, 9 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Hertha BSC, 11:20 a.m., FS2

EPL, Tottenham at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

TRACK AND FIELD

USATF Indoor Championship Series, NYRR Millrose Games, 3 p.m., NBC 27, 41

WINTER SPORTS

Speed Skating, ISU World Single Distances Championships, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Northwestern at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN

Iowa St. at Kansas State, 1 p.m., FSKC

Kansas at Texas, 1:30 p.m., Longhorn Network

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m., FCSC

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Nebraska at Minnesota, 3 p.m., BTN

Stanford at UCLA, 4 p.m., PAC-12

Sunday’s TV | radio

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

FIVB, Swatch Major Series, 1 p.m., NBC 27, 41

BOWLING

PBA Players Championship, noon, ESPN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Maryland vs. Minnesota, 10 a.m., Longhorn Network

Colorado St. at Texas, 12:30 p.m., Longhorn Network

GOLF

PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, final round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13

Champions Tour, Allianz Championship, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lehigh at Holy Cross, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Michigan at Indiana, noon, CBS 5, 13

Cornell at Penn, noon, KSMO Ch. 62

Temple at Memphis, 1 p.m., CBSSN

Wichita State at Loyola of Chicago, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Nevada at San Diego St., 3 p.m., CBSSN

Cincinnati at SMU, 3 p.m., ESPN

Oregon St. at UCLA, 4 p.m., FS1

Northwestern at Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m., BTN

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

Washington St. at Colorado, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m., FCSC

Indiana at Illinois, 3 p.m., BTN

MOTOR SPORTS

NHRA, Circle K Winternationals, finals, 3 p.m., FOX 4

NBA

San Antonio at New York, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9

Detroit at Toronto, 5 p.m., NBA

New Orleans at Sacramento, 8 p.m., NBA

NHL

Detroit at Minnesota, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41

Montreal at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

RODEO

Professional Bull Riders, at Sprint Center, 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13 (taped)

RUGBY

English Premiership, Exeter Chiefs vs. Wasps, 1 p.m., NBCSN (taped)

SKIING

FIS Alpine World Championships, Ladies’ Downhill, at St. Moritz, Switzerland, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41 (same-day tape)

SOCCER

EPL, Chelsea at Burnley, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Wolfsburg vs. Hoffenheim, 8:30 a.m., FS1

EPL, Leicester City at Swansea City, 10 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, SC Freiburg vs. FC Koln, 10:30 a.m., FS1

WINTER SPORTS

Speed Skating, ISU World Single Distances Championships, 4 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Iowa at Ohio St., 11 a.m., BTN

Tulane at South Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Dayton at George Washington, 11 a. m., ESPNU

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, noon, FSKC

Wisconsin at Michigan, 1 p.m., BTN

Maryland at Michigan St., 1 p.m., ESPN2

Texas A&M at Tennessee, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Southern Cal at Oregon, 1 p.m., PAC-12

Florida at Alabama, 1 p.m., SEC

Boston College at Louisville, 2 p.m., FSKC

VCU at Duquesne, 2 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62

Baylor at TCU, 3 p.m., ESPN2

UCLA at Oregon St., 3 p.m., PAC-12

Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 3 p.m., SEC

Arkansas at Missouri, 5 p.m., SEC

Colorado at California, 5 p.m., PAC-12

Arizona St. at Washington, 7 p.m., PAC-12

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

Related content

Sports On the Air

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Helmet cam footage captures firefighter battling blaze

View more video

Sports Videos