Sports On the Air

February 3, 2017 6:18 PM

Sports On the Air - February 4

Saturday’s TV | radio

GOLF

PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, third round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13

European PGA Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, final round, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, 10 a.m., ESPNU

Akron at Ohio, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Purdue at Maryland, 11 a.m., ESPN

Virginia at Syracuse, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Seton Hall at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FS1

Duquesne at Dayton, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

Pittsburgh at Duke, noon, CBS 5, 13

Texas at TCU, noon, ESPNEWS

Rutgers at Penn St., noon, ESPNU

Iowa St. at Kansas, 1 p.m., ESPN, KCSP (610 AM)

Indiana St. at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m., CBSSN

Georgia at South Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Marquette at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1

Southern Illinois at Loyola-Chicago, 1 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62, FSKC

George Washington at Richmond, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

Kansas State at Baylor, 2 p.m., ESPNEWS, WHB (810 AM)

Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., ESPNU

Northern Colorado at North Dakota, 2 p.m., FCSC

Xavier at Creighton, 2 p.m., FOX 4

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 2 p.m., FSKC+

Tennessee at Mississippi St., 2:30 p.m., SEC

Missouri State at Evansville, 3 p.m., Spectrum 2

Minnesota at Illinois, 3 p.m., BTN

VCU at St. Bonaventure, 3 p.m., CBSSN

Arizona at Oregon, 3 p.m., ESPN

Connecticut at Cincinnati, 3 p.m., ESPN2

UNC Greensboro at Samford, 3 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62

Utah at Stanford, 3:30 p.m., FS1

Memphis at Central Florida, 4 p.m., ESPNEWS

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPNU

Western Kentucky at Southern Mississippi, 4 p.m., FCSA

Jacksonville St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 4 p.m., FSKC

Arkansas at Missouri, 5 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Colorado St. at UNLV, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Notre Dame at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN

Ohio St. at Michigan, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Arizona St. at Oregon St., 5 p.m., PAC-12

SMU at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPNU

UMKC at Texas-Rio Grande Valley, 7 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

Illinois St. at Wichita State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

St. John’s at Villanova, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Southern Cal at Washington St., 7 p.m., PAC-12

Kentucky at Florida, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Auburn at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., SEC

Texas A&M at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPNU

UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 9 p.m., ESPN2

Hawaii at Cal State Northridge, 9:30 p.m., FCSC

UCLA at Washington, 9:30 p.m., PAC-12

Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 10 p.m., ESPNU

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Vermont at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

Wisconsin at Michigan St., 6 p.m., FCSC

Penn St. at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN

St. Cloud State at North Dakota, 7 p.m., FCSP

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Houston, 7 p.m., FS1

UFC Fight Night, Bermudez vs. Chan Sung Jung, 9 p.m., FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Oakland, Calif., 6 p.m., FS2

NBA

Cleveland at New York, 7:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9

NFL

NFL Honors, at Houston, 7 p.m., FOX 4 (same-day tape)

NHL

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

RODEO

Professional Bull Riders, at Anaheim, Calif., 9 p.m., CBSSN

SKIING

U.S. Freeskiing Grand Prix, Men’s & Women’s Halfpipe, at Mammoth Mountain, Calif., 3:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41 (taped)

FIS Freestyle, USSA Freestyle International, Men’s & Women’s Dual Moguls, at Deer Valley, Utah, 8 p.m., NBCSN (taped)

FIS Freestyle, USSA Freestyle International, Men’s & Women’s Dual Aerials, at Deer Valley, Utah, 9 p.m., NBCSN (taped)

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Arsenal at Chelsea, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

EPL, Sunderland at Crystal Palace, 9 a.m., CNBC

EPL, Liverpool at Hull City, 9 a.m., NBCSN

German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Schalke, 8:30 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga, Hoffenheim vs. Mainz, 8:30 a.m., FS2

Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig, 11:20 a.m., FS2

EPL, Middlesbrough at Tottenham, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

TENNIS

Davis Cup, United States vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

USATF Indoor Championship Series, Armory Invitational, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., noon, FSKC+

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 1 p.m., BTN

Minnesota at Nebraska, 5 p.m., BTN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

California at Utah, 2:30 p.m., PAC-12

Sunday’s TV | radio

BOWLING

PBA, Terrell Owens Super Clash, 1 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, final round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lafayette at Boston U., 11 a.m., CBSSN

Clemson at Florida St., 11:30 a.m., ESPNU

Indiana at Wisconsin, noon, CBS 5, 13

Nebraska at Iowa, 1 p.m., BTN

Colorado at California, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Iowa at Minnesota, 11 a.m., BTN

NBA

LA Clippers at Boston, 1 p.m., ABC 2, 9

Portland at Oklahoma City, 2 p.m., FSKC

NFL PLAYOFFS

Super Bowl LI, Atlanta vs. New England, at Houston, 5:30 p.m., FOX 4, WHB (810 AM)

NHL

Los Angeles at Washington, 11 a.m., NBC 27, 41

RUGBY

Americas Championship, United States vs. Uruguay, at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 (taped)

SKIING

U.S. Freeskiing Grand Prix, Men’s & Women’s Halfpipe, at Mammoth Mountain, Calif., 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41 (taped)

FIS Freestyle, USSA Freestyle International, Men’s & Women’s Dual Moguls, at Deer Valley, Utah, 3 p.m., NBC 27, 41 (taped)

SOCCER

EPL, Swansea City at Manchester City, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Augsburg vs. Werder Bremen, 8:30 a.m., FS1

EPL, Manchester United at Leicester City, 10 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Darmstadt, 10:30 a.m., FS1

TENNIS

Davis Cup, United States vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m., TENNIS

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Maryland at Indiana, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC

Temple at Tulane, 1 p.m., CBSSN

South Carolina at Arkansas, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Washington at Colorado, 1 p.m., PAC-12

Auburn at Texas A&M, 1 p.m., SEC

Missouri at Mississippi St., 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

TCU at Kansas, 1:30 p.m., Spectrum

Missouri State at Wichita State, 2 p.m., Spectrum 2

St. Joseph’s at Saint Louis, 3 p.m., CBSSN

Tennessee at Georgia, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Alabama at LSU, 3 p.m., SEC

South Florida at Memphis, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Washington at Stanford, 3 p.m., PAC-12

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; Spectrum 2 - Spectrum Sports 2 (formerly Time Warner Cable Sports Channel 2) is Ch. 324 on Time Warner Cable; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

