Sports On the Air - February 4

Saturday’s TV | radio
GOLF
PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, third round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13
European PGA Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, final round, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wagner at Fairleigh Dickinson, 10 a.m., ESPNU
Akron at Ohio, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Purdue at Maryland, 11 a.m., ESPN
Virginia at Syracuse, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Seton Hall at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FS1
Duquesne at Dayton, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
Pittsburgh at Duke, noon, CBS 5, 13
Texas at TCU, noon, ESPNEWS
Rutgers at Penn St., noon, ESPNU
Iowa St. at Kansas, 1 p.m., ESPN, KCSP (610 AM)
Indiana St. at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Georgia at South Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Marquette at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1
Southern Illinois at Loyola-Chicago, 1 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62, FSKC
George Washington at Richmond, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
Kansas State at Baylor, 2 p.m., ESPNEWS, WHB (810 AM)
Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., ESPNU
Northern Colorado at North Dakota, 2 p.m., FCSC
Xavier at Creighton, 2 p.m., FOX 4
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 2 p.m., FSKC+
Tennessee at Mississippi St., 2:30 p.m., SEC
Missouri State at Evansville, 3 p.m., Spectrum 2
Minnesota at Illinois, 3 p.m., BTN
VCU at St. Bonaventure, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Arizona at Oregon, 3 p.m., ESPN
Connecticut at Cincinnati, 3 p.m., ESPN2
UNC Greensboro at Samford, 3 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62
Utah at Stanford, 3:30 p.m., FS1
Memphis at Central Florida, 4 p.m., ESPNEWS
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Western Kentucky at Southern Mississippi, 4 p.m., FCSA
Jacksonville St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 4 p.m., FSKC
Arkansas at Missouri, 5 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Colorado St. at UNLV, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Notre Dame at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN
Ohio St. at Michigan, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Arizona St. at Oregon St., 5 p.m., PAC-12
SMU at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPNU
UMKC at Texas-Rio Grande Valley, 7 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Illinois St. at Wichita State, 7 p.m., ESPN2
St. John’s at Villanova, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Southern Cal at Washington St., 7 p.m., PAC-12
Kentucky at Florida, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Auburn at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., SEC
Texas A&M at LSU, 8 p.m., ESPNU
UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 9 p.m., ESPN2
Hawaii at Cal State Northridge, 9:30 p.m., FCSC
UCLA at Washington, 9:30 p.m., PAC-12
Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 10 p.m., ESPNU
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Vermont at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
Wisconsin at Michigan St., 6 p.m., FCSC
Penn St. at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN
St. Cloud State at North Dakota, 7 p.m., FCSP
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Houston, 7 p.m., FS1
UFC Fight Night, Bermudez vs. Chan Sung Jung, 9 p.m., FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Oakland, Calif., 6 p.m., FS2
NBA
Cleveland at New York, 7:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
NFL
NFL Honors, at Houston, 7 p.m., FOX 4 (same-day tape)
NHL
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
RODEO
Professional Bull Riders, at Anaheim, Calif., 9 p.m., CBSSN
SKIING
U.S. Freeskiing Grand Prix, Men’s & Women’s Halfpipe, at Mammoth Mountain, Calif., 3:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41 (taped)
FIS Freestyle, USSA Freestyle International, Men’s & Women’s Dual Moguls, at Deer Valley, Utah, 8 p.m., NBCSN (taped)
FIS Freestyle, USSA Freestyle International, Men’s & Women’s Dual Aerials, at Deer Valley, Utah, 9 p.m., NBCSN (taped)
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Arsenal at Chelsea, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
EPL, Sunderland at Crystal Palace, 9 a.m., CNBC
EPL, Liverpool at Hull City, 9 a.m., NBCSN
German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Schalke, 8:30 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga, Hoffenheim vs. Mainz, 8:30 a.m., FS2
Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig, 11:20 a.m., FS2
EPL, Middlesbrough at Tottenham, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
TENNIS
Davis Cup, United States vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
USATF Indoor Championship Series, Armory Invitational, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., noon, FSKC+
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 1 p.m., BTN
Minnesota at Nebraska, 5 p.m., BTN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
California at Utah, 2:30 p.m., PAC-12
Sunday’s TV | radio
BOWLING
PBA, Terrell Owens Super Clash, 1 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, final round, noon, GOLF; 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lafayette at Boston U., 11 a.m., CBSSN
Clemson at Florida St., 11:30 a.m., ESPNU
Indiana at Wisconsin, noon, CBS 5, 13
Nebraska at Iowa, 1 p.m., BTN
Colorado at California, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
Iowa at Minnesota, 11 a.m., BTN
NBA
LA Clippers at Boston, 1 p.m., ABC 2, 9
Portland at Oklahoma City, 2 p.m., FSKC
NFL PLAYOFFS
Super Bowl LI, Atlanta vs. New England, at Houston, 5:30 p.m., FOX 4, WHB (810 AM)
NHL
Los Angeles at Washington, 11 a.m., NBC 27, 41
RUGBY
Americas Championship, United States vs. Uruguay, at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 (taped)
SKIING
U.S. Freeskiing Grand Prix, Men’s & Women’s Halfpipe, at Mammoth Mountain, Calif., 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41 (taped)
FIS Freestyle, USSA Freestyle International, Men’s & Women’s Dual Moguls, at Deer Valley, Utah, 3 p.m., NBC 27, 41 (taped)
SOCCER
EPL, Swansea City at Manchester City, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Augsburg vs. Werder Bremen, 8:30 a.m., FS1
EPL, Manchester United at Leicester City, 10 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Darmstadt, 10:30 a.m., FS1
TENNIS
Davis Cup, United States vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m., TENNIS
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Maryland at Indiana, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC
Temple at Tulane, 1 p.m., CBSSN
South Carolina at Arkansas, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Washington at Colorado, 1 p.m., PAC-12
Auburn at Texas A&M, 1 p.m., SEC
Missouri at Mississippi St., 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
TCU at Kansas, 1:30 p.m., Spectrum
Missouri State at Wichita State, 2 p.m., Spectrum 2
St. Joseph’s at Saint Louis, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Tennessee at Georgia, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Alabama at LSU, 3 p.m., SEC
South Florida at Memphis, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Washington at Stanford, 3 p.m., PAC-12
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; Spectrum 2 - Spectrum Sports 2 (formerly Time Warner Cable Sports Channel 2) is Ch. 324 on Time Warner Cable; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
Comments