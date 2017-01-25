Sports On the Air - January 26

Thursday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
NBA D-League, Northern Arizona at Austin, 8 p.m., ESPNU
EXTREME SPORTS
X Games, Snowboard Big Air Women’s Final, Snowboard Superpipe Men’s Final, 9 p.m., ESPN
FIGURE SKATING
ISU, European Championships, Ice Dance Short Program, 11 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
ISU, European Championships, Pairs Free Skate Program, 1 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Pure Silk-Bahamas Classic, first round, 10:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, first round, 2 p.m., GOLF
European PGA Tour, Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, second round, 3 a.m. (Friday), GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Grand Canyon at UMKC, 6 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Robert Morris at Mount St. Mary’s, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Xavier at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Campbell at Radford, 6 p.m., ESPNU
UTEP at Western Kentucky, 7 p.m., beIN
Nebraska at Northwestern, 7 p.m., BTN
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN
Oregon St. at Colorado, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Tennessee-Martin at Austin Peay, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Indiana at Michigan, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Washington St. at Arizona, 8:30 p.m., PAC-12
Cal St. Fullerton at Long Beach St., 9:30 p.m., FCSP
Oregon at Utah, 9:30 p.m., FS1
BYU at Santa Clara, 10 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., TNT
LA Lakers at Utah, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NFL
2017 NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, at Orlando, Fla., 6 p.m., ESPN (taped)
NHL
St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBCSN, KCWJ (1030 AM)
TENNIS
Australian Open, women’s doubles final and mixed doubles semifinals, 10 p.m., TENNIS
Australian Open, men’s semifinals, 2:30 a.m. (Friday), ESPN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Nebraska at Northwestern, 5 p.m., BTN
North Carolina at Miami (Fla.), 6 p.m., FSKC
South Carolina at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC
Alabama at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SEC
Friday’s TV | radio
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Shawnee Mission South vs. Shawnee Mission West, 7 p.m., Spectrum
EXTREME SPORTS
X Games, Ski Superpipe Men’s Final, Snowboarding Big Air Men’s Final, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
FIGURE SKATING
ISU, European Championships, Men’s Short Program, 11 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
ISU, European Championships, Ladies Free Skate Program, 1 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Pure Silk-Bahamas Classic, second round, 10:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF
European PGA Tour, Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, third round, 3 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Shawnee Mission South vs. Shawnee Mission West, 5:30 p.m., Spectrum
HOCKEY
ECHL, Cincinnati at Missouri Mavericks, 7:30 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Quinnipiac at Monmouth, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Dayton at VCU, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Green Bay at Oakland, 8 p.m., ESPNU
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Western Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m., CBSSN
Massachusetts at Maine, 6:30 p.m., FCSA
Minnesota-Duluth vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m., FCSC
Nebraska-Omaha at Denver, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
Ohio St. at Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN
NBA
Houston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER
FA Cup, Derby County vs. Leicester City, 1:30 p.m., FS1
German Bundesliga, FC Schalke vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 1:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
Australian Open, women’s championship, 2 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DePaul at Creighton, 7 p.m., FS1
California at Washington, 8 p.m., PAC-12
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Auburn at Florida, 6 p.m., SEC
Alabama at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SEC
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
