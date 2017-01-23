Sports On the Air - January 24

Tuesday’s TV | radio
CRICKET
Big Bash League, semifinal, 2 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
Web.com Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Auburn at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SEC
Kansas at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN2, KCSP (610 AM)
Southern Illinois at Wichita State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN
Purdue at Michigan St., 6 p.m., ESPN
Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Drake at Missouri State, 7 p.m., Spectrum 2
Villanova at Marquette, 7 p.m., FS1
Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC
Kansas State at Iowa St., 8 p.m., ESPNU, WHB (810 AM)
Penn St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN
Tulane at Houston, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Kentucky at Tennessee, 8 p.m., ESPN
Utah St. at New Mexico, 10 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
San Antonio at Toronto, 6 p.m., NBA
NHL
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NBCSN, KCWJ (1030 AM)
SKIING
FIS Alpine World Cup, Men’s Slalom, first run, at Schladming, Austria, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
TENNIS
Australian Open, quarterfinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS; 8 p.m., 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2
Wednesday’s TV | radio
CRICKET
Big Bash League, semifinal, 2 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
FIGURE SKATING
ISU, European Championships, Ladies Short Program, 11 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
ISU, European Championships, Pairs Short Program, 1 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
Web.com Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF
European PGA Tour, Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, first round, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Memphis at Temple, 5 p.m., CBSSN
SMU at Central Florida, 5 p.m., ESPNEWS
St. John’s at Providence, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Missouri at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Minnesota at Ohio St., 6 p.m., BTN
Connecticut at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Bryant at Central Connecticut St., 6 p.m., FCSP
Texas A&M at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Rhode Island at Richmond, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Texas Tech at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS
Massachusetts at Saint Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC
Evansville at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m., Spectrum 2
Butler at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Iowa at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN
Alabama at Georgia, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Florida at LSU, 8 p.m., SEC
Nevada at Boise St., 9 p.m., CBSSN
Washington at Arizona St., 10 p.m., ESPNU
UCLA at Southern Cal, 10 p.m., FS1
NBA
Golden State at Charlotte, 7 p.m., ESPN
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 7 p.m., FSKC+
LA Lakers at Portland, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
Australian Open, women’s semifinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS; 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
Australian Open, men’s semifinals, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kansas at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m., FCSA
Baylor at Kansas State, 7 p.m., Spectrum
Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FCSC
Texas at TCU, 8 p.m., FCSP
Utah at Colorado, 8 p.m., PAC-12
