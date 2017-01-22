Sports On the Air

January 22, 2017 6:35 PM

Sports On the Air - January 23

Monday’s TV | radio

GOLF

Web.com Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

American at Holy Cross, 6 p.m., CBSSN

N.C. State at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN

TCU at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m., ESPNU

Oklahoma at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN

Texas Southern at MVSU, 8 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m., TNT

Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m., FSKC

NHL

San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

Australian Open, quarterfinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS; 8 p.m., 2 a.m. (Tuesday), ESPN2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Missouri at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SEC

Penn St. at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN

Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday’s TV | radio

CRICKET

Big Bash League, semifinal, 2 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

GOLF

Web.com Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Auburn at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SEC

Kansas at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN2, KCSP (610 AM)

Southern Illinois at Wichita State, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN

Purdue at Michigan St., 6 p.m., ESPN

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Drake at Missouri State, 7 p.m., Spectrum 2

Villanova at Marquette, 7 p.m., FS1

Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC

Kansas State at Iowa St., 8 p.m., ESPNU, WHB (810 AM)

Penn St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN

Tulane at Houston, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Kentucky at Tennessee, 8 p.m., ESPN

Utah St. at New Mexico, 10 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

San Antonio at Toronto, 6 p.m., NBA

NHL

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NBCSN, KCWJ (1030 AM)

SKIING

FIS Alpine World Cup, Men’s Slalom, first run, at Schladming, Austria, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

TENNIS

Australian Open, quarterfinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS; 8 p.m., 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; Spectrum 2 - Spectrum Sports 2 (formerly Time Warner Cable Sports Channel 2) is Ch. 324 on Time Warner Cable; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

Sports On the Air

