Sports On the Air - January 23

Monday’s TV | radio
GOLF
Web.com Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
American at Holy Cross, 6 p.m., CBSSN
N.C. State at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN
TCU at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m., ESPNU
Oklahoma at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN
Texas Southern at MVSU, 8 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m., TNT
Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m., FSKC
NHL
San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
Australian Open, quarterfinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS; 8 p.m., 2 a.m. (Tuesday), ESPN2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Missouri at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SEC
Penn St. at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN
Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Tuesday’s TV | radio
CRICKET
Big Bash League, semifinal, 2 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
GOLF
Web.com Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Auburn at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SEC
Kansas at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN2, KCSP (610 AM)
Southern Illinois at Wichita State, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN
Purdue at Michigan St., 6 p.m., ESPN
Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Drake at Missouri State, 7 p.m., Spectrum 2
Villanova at Marquette, 7 p.m., FS1
Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC
Kansas State at Iowa St., 8 p.m., ESPNU, WHB (810 AM)
Penn St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN
Tulane at Houston, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Kentucky at Tennessee, 8 p.m., ESPN
Utah St. at New Mexico, 10 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
San Antonio at Toronto, 6 p.m., NBA
NHL
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NBCSN, KCWJ (1030 AM)
SKIING
FIS Alpine World Cup, Men’s Slalom, first run, at Schladming, Austria, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
TENNIS
Australian Open, quarterfinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS; 8 p.m., 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; Spectrum 2 - Spectrum Sports 2 (formerly Time Warner Cable Sports Channel 2) is Ch. 324 on Time Warner Cable; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
Comments