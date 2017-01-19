Sports On the Air - January 20

Friday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
NBA D-League, Salt Lake City vs. Iowa, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU
NBA D-League, Delaware vs. Greensboro, 2 p.m., ESPNU
NBA D-League, Austin vs. Northern Arizona, 5 p.m., ESPNU
NBA D-League, Long Island at Raptors 905, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
BOXING
Adam Lopez vs. Danny Roman, WBA junior featherweight eliminator, 9 p.m., SHO
CRICKET
Big Bash League, Hobart vs. Perth, 11 p.m., NBCSN
FIGURE SKATING
U.S. Championships, women’s short dance, at Sprint Center, 5 p.m., NBCSN
U.S. Championships, men’s short program, 7:30 p.m., UniHD
GOLF
PGA Tour, CareerBuilder Challenge, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF
Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, second round, 6 p.m., GOLF
Asian Tour, SMBC Singapore Open, third round, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF
European PGA Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, third round, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
North Kansas City tournament, third-place game, 5:30 p.m., Spectrum
North Kansas City tournament, championship game, 7 p.m., Spectrum
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Eastern Michigan at Akron, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Michigan St. at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., BTN
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., FCSC
Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
Penn St. at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN
North Carolina at Arizona St., 8 p.m., PAC-12
NBA
Golden State at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN
Indiana at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, at Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
German Bundesliga, SC Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich, 1:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
Australian Open, third round, 6 p.m., TENNIS; 8 p.m., 2 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Providence at Seton Hall, 6 p.m., FS2
Georgetown at Xavier, 7 p.m., FS1
Arizona St. at California, 10 p.m., PAC-12
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Arkansas at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC
Alabama at Missouri, 7:30 p.m., SEC
Saturday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
NBA D-League, Maine at Fort Wayne, 11:30 a.m., NBA
NBA D-League, Iowa vs. Rio Grande Valley, 2 p.m., NBA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
East-West Shrine Classic, West vs. East, at St. Petersburg, Fla., 2 p.m., NFL
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, National vs. American, at Carson, Calif., 3 p.m., FS1
FIGURE SKATING
U.S. Championships, pairs free skate and free dance, at Sprint Center, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41
U.S. Championships, ladies free skate, at Sprint Center, 7 p.m., NBC 27, 41
GOLF
PGA Tour, CareerBuilder Challenge, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF
Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, final round, 6 p.m., GOLF
Asian Tour, SMBC Singapore Open, final round, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF
European PGA Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, final round, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Penn St. at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN
Vanderbilt at Florida, 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13
Syracuse at Notre Dame, 11 a.m., ESPN
Georgia at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Nebraska at Rutgers, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Providence at Villanova, 11 a.m., FOX 4
Fordham at Massachusetts, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
Tulsa at South Florida, noon, ESPNEWS
Navy at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
Texas at Kansas, 1 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KCSP (610 AM)
Louisville at Florida St., 1 p.m., ESPN
Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Butler at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1
Boston U. at Bucknell, 1 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62
Illinois at Michigan, 1:15 p.m., BTN
Marquette at Creighton, 1:30 p.m., FOX 4
Rhode Island at Duquesne, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
Mississippi at Missouri, 2:30 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Arizona at UCLA, 3 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Cincinnati at Tulane, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Michigan St. at Indiana, 3 p.m., ESPN
Alabama at Auburn, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Drexel at UNC Wilmington, 3 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62
Colorado at Washington St., 3 p.m., PAC-12
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m., BTN
West Virginia at Kansas State, 5 p.m., ESPN2, WHB (810 AM)
Fresno St. at Nevada, 5 p.m., CBSSN
South Carolina at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN
Houston at SMU, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Stanford at Oregon, 5 p.m., PAC-12
Mississippi St. at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SEC
Wyoming at New Mexico, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Baylor at TCU, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Drake at Illinois St., 7 p.m., FSKC
Utah at Washington, 7 p.m., PAC-12
Miami (Fla.) at Duke, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
LSU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SEC
UMKC at New Mexico St., 8 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62, WHB (810 AM)
Long Beach St. at Cal Poly, 9 p.m., ESPNU
California at Oregon St., 9:30 p.m., PAC-12
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 5 p.m., FS2
Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m., BTN
Boston U. at Maine, 6:30 p.m., FCSA
Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 7 p.m., FCSC
Miami (Ohio) at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:30 p.m., FCSP
MOTOR SPORTS
AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Anaheim, Calif., 9 p.m., FS1
NBA
San Antonio at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9
NHL
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 2 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
SKIING
FIS Alpine World Cup, Men’s Downhill, at Kitzbuehel, Austria, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Swansea City at Liverpool, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund, 8:30 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga, Augsburg vs. Hoffenheim, 8:30 a.m., FS2
EPL, Everton at Crystal Palace, 9 a.m., CNBC
EPL, Stoke City vs. Manchester United, 9 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 11:20 a.m., FS2
EPL, Tottenham at Manchester City, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
TENNIS
Australian Open, round of 16, 6 p.m., TENNIS; 8 p.m., 2 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Navy at Army, 10 a.m., CBSSN
West Virginia at Baylor, 1 p.m., FSKC+
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
