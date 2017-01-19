Sports On the Air

January 19, 2017 6:32 PM

Sports On the Air - January 20

Friday’s TV | radio

BASKETBALL

NBA D-League, Salt Lake City vs. Iowa, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU

NBA D-League, Delaware vs. Greensboro, 2 p.m., ESPNU

NBA D-League, Austin vs. Northern Arizona, 5 p.m., ESPNU

NBA D-League, Long Island at Raptors 905, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

BOXING

Adam Lopez vs. Danny Roman, WBA junior featherweight eliminator, 9 p.m., SHO

CRICKET

Big Bash League, Hobart vs. Perth, 11 p.m., NBCSN

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. Championships, women’s short dance, at Sprint Center, 5 p.m., NBCSN

U.S. Championships, men’s short program, 7:30 p.m., UniHD

GOLF

PGA Tour, CareerBuilder Challenge, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF

Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, second round, 6 p.m., GOLF

Asian Tour, SMBC Singapore Open, third round, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF

European PGA Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, third round, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

North Kansas City tournament, third-place game, 5:30 p.m., Spectrum

North Kansas City tournament, championship game, 7 p.m., Spectrum

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Eastern Michigan at Akron, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Michigan St. at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., BTN

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., FCSC

Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Penn St. at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN

North Carolina at Arizona St., 8 p.m., PAC-12

NBA

Golden State at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN

Indiana at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, at Charlotte, N.C., 7 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

German Bundesliga, SC Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich, 1:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

Australian Open, third round, 6 p.m., TENNIS; 8 p.m., 2 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Providence at Seton Hall, 6 p.m., FS2

Georgetown at Xavier, 7 p.m., FS1

Arizona St. at California, 10 p.m., PAC-12

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Arkansas at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC

Alabama at Missouri, 7:30 p.m., SEC

Saturday’s TV | radio

BASKETBALL

NBA D-League, Maine at Fort Wayne, 11:30 a.m., NBA

NBA D-League, Iowa vs. Rio Grande Valley, 2 p.m., NBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

East-West Shrine Classic, West vs. East, at St. Petersburg, Fla., 2 p.m., NFL

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, National vs. American, at Carson, Calif., 3 p.m., FS1

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. Championships, pairs free skate and free dance, at Sprint Center, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41

U.S. Championships, ladies free skate, at Sprint Center, 7 p.m., NBC 27, 41

GOLF

PGA Tour, CareerBuilder Challenge, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF

Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Championship, final round, 6 p.m., GOLF

Asian Tour, SMBC Singapore Open, final round, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF

European PGA Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, final round, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Penn St. at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN

Vanderbilt at Florida, 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 11 a.m., ESPN

Georgia at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Nebraska at Rutgers, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Providence at Villanova, 11 a.m., FOX 4

Fordham at Massachusetts, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

Tulsa at South Florida, noon, ESPNEWS

Navy at Army, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

Texas at Kansas, 1 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KCSP (610 AM)

Louisville at Florida St., 1 p.m., ESPN

Iowa St. at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 1 p.m., ESPNU

Butler at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1

Boston U. at Bucknell, 1 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62

Illinois at Michigan, 1:15 p.m., BTN

Marquette at Creighton, 1:30 p.m., FOX 4

Rhode Island at Duquesne, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

Mississippi at Missouri, 2:30 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Arizona at UCLA, 3 p.m., CBS 5, 13

Cincinnati at Tulane, 3 p.m., CBSSN

Michigan St. at Indiana, 3 p.m., ESPN

Alabama at Auburn, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Drexel at UNC Wilmington, 3 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62

Colorado at Washington St., 3 p.m., PAC-12

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m., BTN

West Virginia at Kansas State, 5 p.m., ESPN2, WHB (810 AM)

Fresno St. at Nevada, 5 p.m., CBSSN

South Carolina at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN

Houston at SMU, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Stanford at Oregon, 5 p.m., PAC-12

Mississippi St. at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SEC

Wyoming at New Mexico, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Baylor at TCU, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Drake at Illinois St., 7 p.m., FSKC

Utah at Washington, 7 p.m., PAC-12

Miami (Fla.) at Duke, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

LSU at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SEC

UMKC at New Mexico St., 8 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62, WHB (810 AM)

Long Beach St. at Cal Poly, 9 p.m., ESPNU

California at Oregon St., 9:30 p.m., PAC-12

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 5 p.m., FS2

Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m., BTN

Boston U. at Maine, 6:30 p.m., FCSA

Minnesota-Duluth at North Dakota, 7 p.m., FCSC

Miami (Ohio) at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:30 p.m., FCSP

MOTOR SPORTS

AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Anaheim, Calif., 9 p.m., FS1

NBA

San Antonio at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9

NHL

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 2 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

SKIING

FIS Alpine World Cup, Men’s Downhill, at Kitzbuehel, Austria, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Swansea City at Liverpool, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund, 8:30 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga, Augsburg vs. Hoffenheim, 8:30 a.m., FS2

EPL, Everton at Crystal Palace, 9 a.m., CNBC

EPL, Stoke City vs. Manchester United, 9 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 11:20 a.m., FS2

EPL, Tottenham at Manchester City, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

TENNIS

Australian Open, round of 16, 6 p.m., TENNIS; 8 p.m., 2 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Navy at Army, 10 a.m., CBSSN

West Virginia at Baylor, 1 p.m., FSKC+

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; TENNIS —Tennis Channel is Ch. 406 on Time Warner, Ch. 277 on Comcast, Ch. 488 on Consolidated, Ch. 660 on AT&T U-verse, Ch. 217 on DirecTV, and Ch. 400 on Dish Network, Ch. 248 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

Related content

Sports On the Air

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch the raid that re-captured El Chapo from a Marine's POV

View more video

Sports Videos