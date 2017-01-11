Sports On the Air - January 12

Thursday’s TV | radio
GOLF
Latin America Amateur Championship, first round, 2 p.m., ESPN2
PGA Tour, Sony Open, first round, 6 p.m., GOLF
European PGA Tour, South African Open, second round, 2 a.m. (Friday), GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 5 p.m., FCSA
La Salle at Rhode Island, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Notre Dame at Miami, 6 p.m., ESPN
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Belmont at Morehead St., 6 p.m., ESPNU
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., FSKC
Marshall at Middle Tennessee St., 7 p.m., beIN
Purdue at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN
Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m., CBSSN
SMU at Cincinnati, 8 p.m., ESPN
Arizona St. at Arizona, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Northwestern at Rutgers, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Washington at California, 8 p.m., FS1
Southern Cal at Utah, 8 p.m., PAC-12
UMKC at Seattle U., 9 p.m., KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Portland, 10 p.m., ESPNU
UCLA at Colorado, 10 p.m., FS1
Washington St. at Stanford, 10 p.m., PAC-12
MOTOR SPORTS
Dakar Rally, Stage 9 (Salta to Chilecito, Argentina), 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (taped)
NBA
Indiana at Denver, 2 p.m., NBA
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m., TNT
Detroit at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
Montreal at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBCSN
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Georgia at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC
Florida at Mississippi St., 8 p.m., SEC
Friday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Premier Boxing Champions: super welterweights, Erislandy Lara vs. Yuri Foreman, 8 p.m., Spike
GOLF
Champions Tour, Diamond Resorts Invitational, first round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
Latin America Amateur Championship, second round, 2 p.m., ESPN2
PGA Tour, Sony Open, second round, 6 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Girls, Blue Valley North at Blue Valley Northwest, 6 p.m., Spectrum
Boys, Blue Valley North at Blue Valley Northwest, 7:30 p.m., Spectrum
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Toledo at Central Michigan, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Detroit at Oakland, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Rider at Manhattan, 8 p.m., ESPNU
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Michigan at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN
MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
Rutgers at Penn St., 6 p.m., BTN
MOTOR SPORTS
Dakar Rally, Stage 10 (Chilecito to San Juan, Argentina), 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (taped)
NBA
Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m., ESPN
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FSKC
Detroit at Utah, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
SWIMMING
USA Swimming, Arena Pro Swim Series, at Austin, 6 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
St. John’s at Georgetown, 6 p.m., FS1
Missouri State at Evansville, 7 p.m., Spectrum 2
Stanford at Utah, 7 p.m., PAC-12
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Georgia at Auburn, 6 p.m., SEC
LSU at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., SEC
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; Spectrum 2 - Spectrum Sports 2 (formerly Time Warner Cable Sports Channel 2) is Ch. 324 on Time Warner Cable; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
