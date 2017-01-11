Sports On the Air

January 11, 2017 6:28 PM

Sports On the Air - January 12

Thursday’s TV | radio

GOLF

Latin America Amateur Championship, first round, 2 p.m., ESPN2

PGA Tour, Sony Open, first round, 6 p.m., GOLF

European PGA Tour, South African Open, second round, 2 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 5 p.m., FCSA

La Salle at Rhode Island, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Notre Dame at Miami, 6 p.m., ESPN

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Belmont at Morehead St., 6 p.m., ESPNU

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., FSKC

Marshall at Middle Tennessee St., 7 p.m., beIN

Purdue at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN

Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m., CBSSN

SMU at Cincinnati, 8 p.m., ESPN

Arizona St. at Arizona, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Northwestern at Rutgers, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Washington at California, 8 p.m., FS1

Southern Cal at Utah, 8 p.m., PAC-12

UMKC at Seattle U., 9 p.m., KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Portland, 10 p.m., ESPNU

UCLA at Colorado, 10 p.m., FS1

Washington St. at Stanford, 10 p.m., PAC-12

MOTOR SPORTS

Dakar Rally, Stage 9 (Salta to Chilecito, Argentina), 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (taped)

NBA

Indiana at Denver, 2 p.m., NBA

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m., TNT

Detroit at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

Montreal at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBCSN

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Georgia at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC

Florida at Mississippi St., 8 p.m., SEC

Friday’s TV | radio

BOXING

Premier Boxing Champions: super welterweights, Erislandy Lara vs. Yuri Foreman, 8 p.m., Spike

GOLF

Champions Tour, Diamond Resorts Invitational, first round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

Latin America Amateur Championship, second round, 2 p.m., ESPN2

PGA Tour, Sony Open, second round, 6 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Girls, Blue Valley North at Blue Valley Northwest, 6 p.m., Spectrum

Boys, Blue Valley North at Blue Valley Northwest, 7:30 p.m., Spectrum

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Toledo at Central Michigan, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Detroit at Oakland, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Rider at Manhattan, 8 p.m., ESPNU

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Michigan at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Rutgers at Penn St., 6 p.m., BTN

MOTOR SPORTS

Dakar Rally, Stage 10 (Chilecito to San Juan, Argentina), 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (taped)

NBA

Boston at Atlanta, 7 p.m., ESPN

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m., FSKC

Detroit at Utah, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

SWIMMING

USA Swimming, Arena Pro Swim Series, at Austin, 6 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

St. John’s at Georgetown, 6 p.m., FS1

Missouri State at Evansville, 7 p.m., Spectrum 2

Stanford at Utah, 7 p.m., PAC-12

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Georgia at Auburn, 6 p.m., SEC

LSU at Alabama, 7:30 p.m., SEC

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; Spectrum 2 - Spectrum Sports 2 (formerly Time Warner Cable Sports Channel 2) is Ch. 324 on Time Warner Cable; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

Related content

Sports On the Air

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Winter storm survival guide

View more video

Sports Videos