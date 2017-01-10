Sports On the Air - January 11

Sports On the Air

GOLF

Web.com Tour, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, final round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

European PGA Tour, South African Open, first round, 2 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

George Washington at VCU, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Houston at East Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPNEWS

South Carolina at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SEC

Loyola-Chicago at Wichita State, 6 p.m., Spectrum

Minnesota at Michigan St., 6 p.m., BTN

Dayton at Massachusetts, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Georgia at Mississippi, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Seton Hall at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Memphis at Tulsa, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS

TCU at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network

LSU at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SEC

Michigan at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN

Temple at Connecticut, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m., ESPNU

Butler at Creighton, 8 p.m., FS1

Northern Iowa at Bradley, 8 p.m., FSKC

Cal State Northridge at Long Beach St., 9:30 p.m., FCSP

MOTOR SPORTS

Dakar Rally, Stage 8 (Uyuni, Bolivia to Salta, Argentina), 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (taped)

NBA

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., ESPN, FSKC+

Cleveland at Portland, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 11 a.m., NBCSN

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m., FCSP

TCU at Baylor, 7 p.m., FCSC

Thursday’s TV | radio

GOLF

Latin America Amateur Championship, first round, 2 p.m., ESPN2

PGA Tour, Sony Open, first round, 6 p.m., GOLF

European PGA Tour, South African Open, second round, 2 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 5 p.m., FCSA

La Salle at Rhode Island, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Notre Dame at Miami, 6 p.m., ESPN

Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Belmont at Morehead St., 6 p.m., ESPNU

Clemson at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., FSKC

Marshall at Middle Tennessee St., 7 p.m., beIN

Purdue at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN

Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m., CBSSN

SMU at Cincinnati, 8 p.m., ESPN

Arizona St. at Arizona, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Northwestern at Rutgers, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Washington at California, 8 p.m., FS1

Southern Cal at Utah, 8 p.m., PAC-12

UMKC at Seattle U., 9 p.m., KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Portland, 10 p.m., ESPNU

UCLA at Colorado, 10 p.m., FS1

Washington St. at Stanford, 10 p.m., PAC-12

MOTOR SPORTS

Dakar Rally, Stage 9 (Salta to Chilecito, Argentina), 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (taped)

NBA

Indiana at Denver, 2 p.m., NBA

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m., TNT

Detroit at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

Montreal at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBCSN

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Georgia at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC

Florida at Mississippi St., 8 p.m., SEC

