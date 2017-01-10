Sports On the Air - January 11

Wednesday’s TV | radio
GOLF
Web.com Tour, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, final round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF
European PGA Tour, South African Open, first round, 2 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
George Washington at VCU, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Houston at East Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPNEWS
South Carolina at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SEC
Loyola-Chicago at Wichita State, 6 p.m., Spectrum
Minnesota at Michigan St., 6 p.m., BTN
Dayton at Massachusetts, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Georgia at Mississippi, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Seton Hall at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1
North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Memphis at Tulsa, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS
TCU at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network
LSU at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SEC
Michigan at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN
Temple at Connecticut, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m., ESPNU
Butler at Creighton, 8 p.m., FS1
Northern Iowa at Bradley, 8 p.m., FSKC
Cal State Northridge at Long Beach St., 9:30 p.m., FCSP
MOTOR SPORTS
Dakar Rally, Stage 8 (Uyuni, Bolivia to Salta, Argentina), 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (taped)
NBA
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., ESPN, FSKC+
Cleveland at Portland, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 11 a.m., NBCSN
West Virginia at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m., FCSP
TCU at Baylor, 7 p.m., FCSC
Thursday’s TV | radio
GOLF
Latin America Amateur Championship, first round, 2 p.m., ESPN2
PGA Tour, Sony Open, first round, 6 p.m., GOLF
European PGA Tour, South African Open, second round, 2 a.m. (Friday), GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 5 p.m., FCSA
La Salle at Rhode Island, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Notre Dame at Miami, 6 p.m., ESPN
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Belmont at Morehead St., 6 p.m., ESPNU
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m., FSKC
Marshall at Middle Tennessee St., 7 p.m., beIN
Purdue at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN
Austin Peay at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m., CBSSN
SMU at Cincinnati, 8 p.m., ESPN
Arizona St. at Arizona, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Northwestern at Rutgers, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Washington at California, 8 p.m., FS1
Southern Cal at Utah, 8 p.m., PAC-12
UMKC at Seattle U., 9 p.m., KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Portland, 10 p.m., ESPNU
UCLA at Colorado, 10 p.m., FS1
Washington St. at Stanford, 10 p.m., PAC-12
MOTOR SPORTS
Dakar Rally, Stage 9 (Salta to Chilecito, Argentina), 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (taped)
NBA
Indiana at Denver, 2 p.m., NBA
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m., TNT
Detroit at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
Montreal at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBCSN
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Georgia at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC
Florida at Mississippi St., 8 p.m., SEC
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
