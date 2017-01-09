Sports On the Air

Sports On the Air - January 10

Tuesday’s TV | radio

CRICKET

Big Bash League, Brisbane vs. Perth, 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday), NBCSN

GOLF

Web.com Tour, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Auburn at Missouri, 6 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN

Baylor at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Xavier at Villanova, 6 p.m., FS1

Kansas at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN2, KCSP (610 AM)

Indiana at Maryland, 8 p.m., ESPN

Florida at Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Providence at DePaul, 8 p.m., FS1

Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 8 p.m., SEC

Kansas State at Texas Tech, 8:15 p.m., ESPNEWS, WHB (810 AM)

San Jose St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m., ESPNU

MOTOR SPORTS

Dakar Rally, rest day/recap, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

NBA

Boston at Toronto, 6:30 p.m., NBA

Miami at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NHL

Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m., NBCSN, KCWJ (1030 AM)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Indiana at Michigan, 5 p.m., BTN

South Florida at Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m., BTN

Oklahoma St. at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network

Wednesday’s TV | radio

GOLF

Web.com Tour, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, final round, 1:30 p.m., GOLF

European PGA Tour, South African Open, first round, 2 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

George Washington at VCU, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Houston at East Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPNEWS

South Carolina at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SEC

Loyola-Chicago at Wichita State, 6 p.m., Spectrum

Minnesota at Michigan St., 6 p.m., BTN

Dayton at Massachusetts, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Georgia at Mississippi, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Seton Hall at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Memphis at Tulsa, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS

TCU at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network

LSU at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SEC

Michigan at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN

Temple at Connecticut, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m., ESPNU

Butler at Creighton, 8 p.m., FS1

Northern Iowa at Bradley, 8 p.m., FSKC

Cal State Northridge at Long Beach St., 9:30 p.m., FCSP

MOTOR SPORTS

Dakar Rally, Stage 8 (Uyuni, Bolivia to Salta, Argentina), 5:30 p.m., NBCSN (taped)

NBA

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., ESPN, FSKC+

Cleveland at Portland, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis, 11 a.m., NBCSN

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m., FCSP

TCU at Baylor, 7 p.m., FCSC

