January 2, 2017 5:57 PM

Sports On the Air - January 3

Tuesday’s TV | radio

CRICKET

Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder vs. Melbourne Stars, 2 a.m. (Wednesday), NBCSN

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Arkansas at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SEC

Saint Joseph’s at Rhode Island, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Wisconsin at Indiana, 6 p.m., ESPN

North Carolina at Clemson, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Mississippi at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU

East Carolina at Central Florida, 6:15 p.m., ESPNEWS

Alabama at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m., SEC

Kansas State at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN2, KCSP (610 AM), WHB (810 AM)

Texas A&M at Kentucky, 8 p.m., ESPN

Oklahoma at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPNU

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 8:15 p.m., ESPNEWS

NBA

Utah at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBA

Memphis at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NHL

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m., NBCSN

Los Angeles at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBCSN

SKIING

FIS Ski World Cup, Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom, at Zagreb, Croatia, 9 a.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Arsenal at Bournemouth, 1:45 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Iowa at Penn St., 6 p.m., BTN

Ohio St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN

Wednesday’s TV | radio

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Rutgers at Michigan St., 5:30 p.m., BTN

Villanova at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Georgetown at Providence, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Georgia Tech at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN2

South Carolina at Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Auburn at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SEC

Iowa St. at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS

Oklahoma St. at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network

Penn St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m., BTN

Creighton at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m., FS1

LSU at Missouri, 8 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Missouri State at Illinois St., 8 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62, FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

Temple at SMU, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Oregon at Washington, 8 p.m., ESPN2, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

Tulsa at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Boise St. at UNLV, 10 p.m., CBSSN

San Diego St. at Nevada, 10 p.m., ESPN2

New Mexico at Utah St., 10 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 6 p.m., FSKC+

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m., ESPN

Portland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

EPL, Chelsea at Tottenham, 2 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Baylor at West Virginia, 6 p.m., FS2

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., FSKC

Texas at Kansas, 7 p.m., Spectrum

Kansas State at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FCSC

Oklahoma St. at TCU, 8 p.m., FCSA

