Sports On the Air - January 3

Tuesday’s TV | radio
CRICKET
Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder vs. Melbourne Stars, 2 a.m. (Wednesday), NBCSN
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Arkansas at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SEC
Saint Joseph’s at Rhode Island, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Wisconsin at Indiana, 6 p.m., ESPN
North Carolina at Clemson, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Mississippi at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU
East Carolina at Central Florida, 6:15 p.m., ESPNEWS
Alabama at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m., SEC
Kansas State at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN2, KCSP (610 AM), WHB (810 AM)
Texas A&M at Kentucky, 8 p.m., ESPN
Oklahoma at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPNU
West Virginia at Texas Tech, 8:15 p.m., ESPNEWS
NBA
Utah at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBA
Memphis at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
NHL
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m., NBCSN
Los Angeles at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBCSN
SKIING
FIS Ski World Cup, Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom, at Zagreb, Croatia, 9 a.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Arsenal at Bournemouth, 1:45 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Iowa at Penn St., 6 p.m., BTN
Ohio St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN
Wednesday’s TV | radio
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Rutgers at Michigan St., 5:30 p.m., BTN
Villanova at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Georgetown at Providence, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Georgia Tech at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN2
South Carolina at Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Auburn at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., SEC
Iowa St. at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS
Oklahoma St. at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network
Penn St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m., BTN
Creighton at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m., FS1
LSU at Missouri, 8 p.m., SEC, KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Missouri State at Illinois St., 8 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62, FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
Temple at SMU, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Oregon at Washington, 8 p.m., ESPN2, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Tulsa at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Boise St. at UNLV, 10 p.m., CBSSN
San Diego St. at Nevada, 10 p.m., ESPN2
New Mexico at Utah St., 10 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 6 p.m., FSKC+
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m., ESPN
Portland at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
EPL, Chelsea at Tottenham, 2 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Baylor at West Virginia, 6 p.m., FS2
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., FSKC
Texas at Kansas, 7 p.m., Spectrum
Kansas State at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FCSC
Oklahoma St. at TCU, 8 p.m., FCSA
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; SpectrumFS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
