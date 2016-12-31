Sports On the Air

December 31, 2016

Sports On the Air - January 1

Sunday's TV | radio

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Under Armour All-America Game, at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m., ESPN

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Nebraska at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN

Syracuse at Boston College, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU

Bradley at Wichita State, 1 p.m., Spectrum

St. John’s at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1

Michigan at Iowa, 1:15 p.m., BTN

Penn St. at Rutgers, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

Providence at Butler, 2 p.m., CBSSN

Minnesota at Purdue, 3:30 p.m., BTN

Marquette at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m., FS1

New Mexico at San Diego St., 4 p.m., CBSSN

Colorado at Utah, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

Ohio St. at Illinois, 6 p.m., BTN

Tulane at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Arizona at Stanford, 7 p.m., PAC-12

Washington St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Arizona St. at California, 9 p.m., PAC-12

NFL

New England at Miami, noon, CBS 5, 13

Dallas at Philadelphia, noon, FOX 4

Chiefs at San Diego, 3:25 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KCFX (101.1 FM)

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 3:25 p.m., FOX 4

Green Bay at Detroit, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, WHB (810 AM)

NHL

Centennial Classic, Detroit at Toronto, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41

RUGBY

English Premiership, Leicester vs. Saracens, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Tottenham at Watford, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

EPL, Crystal Palace at Arsenal, 10 a.m., NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Georgia at Missouri, noon, SEC

George Washington at Duquesne, noon, CBSSN

Texas at Iowa St., noon, FSKC

Alabama at South Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Kansas at Baylor, 2 p.m., FSKC+, FCSP

TCU at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., FCSC

Washington at Oregon St., 2 p.m., PAC-12

LSU at Mississippi St., 2 p.m., SEC

Kentucky at Tennessee, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Northern Iowa at Wichita State, 3:30 p.m., Spectrum

Tulsa at Houston, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

California at Arizona St., 4 p.m., PAC-12

Arkansas at Mississippi, 4 p.m., SEC

Temple at Memphis, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Monday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Outback Bowl, Florida vs. Iowa, at Tampa, Fla., noon, ABC 2, 9

Cotton Bowl, Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin, at Arlington, Texas, noon, ESPN

Rose Bowl, Southern Cal vs. Penn St., at Pasadena, Calif., 4 p.m., ESPN

Sugar Bowl, Auburn vs. Oklahoma, at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Western Kentucky at Florida International, 6 p.m., FCSC

USC Upstate at UMKC, 6:30 p.m., KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas-Little Rock, 8 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., FSKC

Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBA

NHL

Winter Classic, Chicago at St. Louis, at Busch Stadium, noon, NBC 27, 41, KCWJ (1030 AM)

SOCCER

EPL, Leicester City at Middlesbrough, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

EPL, Burnley at Manchester City, 9 a.m., CNBC

EPL, Liverpool at Sunderland, 9 a.m., NBCSN

EPL, Manchester United at West Ham, 11:15 a.m., NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Seton Hall at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS1

St. John’s at Xavier, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Louisville at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Clemson at Boston College, 6 p.m., FSKC+

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC

Creighton at Marquette, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Providence at DePaul, 8 p.m., CBSSN

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

