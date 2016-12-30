Sports On the Air - December 31

Saturday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Citrus Bowl, Louisville vs. LSU, at Orlando, Fla., 10 a.m., ABC 2, 9
TaxSlayer Bowl, Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky, at Jacksonville, Fla., 10 a.m., ESPN
College Football Playoff semifinal, Peach Bowl, Alabama vs. Washington, at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, WHB (810 AM)
College Football Playoff semifinal, Fiesta Bowl, Clemson vs. Ohio St., at Glendale, Ariz., 6:10 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, WHB (810 AM)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Xavier at Georgetown, 10 a.m., FS1
Indiana St. at Missouri State, 11 a.m., KSMO Ch. 62, FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
Tennessee St. at Murray St., 11 a.m., CBSSN
Duke at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Houston at South Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Clemson at Wake Forest, 11 a.m., FSKC+
Indiana vs. Louisville, at Indianapolis, 11:30 a.m., CBS 5, 13
Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic, noon, FCSA
Villanova at Creighton, noon, FS1
Connecticut at Tulsa, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Florida St. at Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Temple at Central Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU
N.C. State at Miami (Fla.), 3:30 p.m., FSKC+
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 207, prelims, 7 p.m., FS1
NBA
Milwaukee at Chicago, 6 p.m., NBA
LA Clippers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC+
RUGBY
English Premiership, Bath vs. Exeter, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
Scottish Premier League, Rangers vs. Celtic, 6 a.m., FS1
English Premier League (EPL), Stoke City at Chelsea, 9 a.m., CNBC
EPL, Middlesbrough at Manchester United, 9 a.m., NBCSN
EPL, Manchester City at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Penn St. at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN
Ohio St. at Indiana, 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13
Sunday’s TV | radio
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Under Armour All-America Game, at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m., ESPN
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Nebraska at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN
Syracuse at Boston College, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU
Bradley at Wichita State, 1 p.m., Spectrum
St. John’s at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1
Michigan at Iowa, 1:15 p.m., BTN
Penn St. at Rutgers, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
Providence at Butler, 2 p.m., CBSSN
Minnesota at Purdue, 3:30 p.m., BTN
Marquette at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m., FS1
New Mexico at San Diego St., 4 p.m., CBSSN
Colorado at Utah, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
Ohio St. at Illinois, 6 p.m., BTN
Tulane at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Arizona at Stanford, 7 p.m., PAC-12
Washington St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Arizona St. at California, 9 p.m., PAC-12
NFL
New England at Miami, noon, CBS 5, 13
Dallas at Philadelphia, noon, FOX 4
Chiefs at San Diego, 3:25 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KCFX (101.1 FM)
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 3:25 p.m., FOX 4
Green Bay at Detroit, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, WHB (810 AM)
NHL
Centennial Classic, Detroit at Toronto, 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41
RUGBY
English Premiership, Leicester vs. Saracens, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
EPL, Tottenham at Watford, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
EPL, Crystal Palace at Arsenal, 10 a.m., NBCSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Georgia at Missouri, noon, SEC
George Washington at Duquesne, noon, CBSSN
Texas at Iowa St., noon, FSKC
Alabama at South Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Kansas at Baylor, 2 p.m., FSKC+, FCSP
TCU at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., FCSC
Washington at Oregon St., 2 p.m., PAC-12
LSU at Mississippi St., 2 p.m., SEC
Kentucky at Tennessee, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Northern Iowa at Wichita State, 3:30 p.m., Spectrum
Tulsa at Houston, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
California at Arizona St., 4 p.m., PAC-12
Arkansas at Mississippi, 4 p.m., SEC
Temple at Memphis, 5 p.m., ESPN2
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; SpectrumFS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
