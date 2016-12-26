Sports On the Air - December 27

Tuesday’s TV | radio
BASKETBALL
NBA D-League, Rio Grande at Iowa, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Heart of Dallas Bowl, Army vs. North Texas, at Dallas, 11 a.m., ESPN
Military Bowl, Temple vs. Wake Forest, at Annapolis, Md., 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Holiday Bowl, Minnesota vs. Washington St., at San Diego, 6 p.m., ESPN
Cactus Bowl, Boise St. vs. Baylor, at Phoenix, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
CRICKET
Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder vs. Brisbane Heat, 2 a.m. (Wednesday), NBCSN
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northwestern at Penn St., 2 p.m., ESPN2
Illinois at Maryland, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Rutgers at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Kent St. at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Cornell at Syracuse, 6 p.m., FSKC+
Lander at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC
Michigan St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m., ESPN2
SMU at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
Oklahoma City at Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBA, FSKC
Utah at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
RUGBY
English Premiership, Harlequins vs. Gloucester, 2 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Stoke City at Liverpool, 11:15 a.m., NBCSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington St. at Washington, 9 p.m., PAC-12
Wednesday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Pinstripe Bowl, Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh, at Bronx, N.Y., 1 p.m., ESPN
Russell Athletic Bowl, Miami vs. West Virginia, at Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m., ESPN
Foster Farms Bowl, Indiana vs. Utah, at Santa Clara, Calif., 7:30 p.m., FOX 4
Texas Bowl, Kansas State vs. Texas A&M, at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Houston at Connecticut, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Wake Forest at Florida St., 4 p.m., ESPN2
Nebraska at Indiana, 5:30 p.m., BTN
DePaul at Villanova, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Wichita State at Indiana State, 6 p.m., Spectrum
Virginia at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPN2
South Florida at East Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
Monmouth at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Providence at Xavier, 6 p.m., FSKC+
Austin Peay at Western Kentucky, 7 p.m., FCSA
Seton Hall at Creighton, 7 p.m., FS2
Iowa at Purdue, 7:30 p.m., BTN
Georgetown at Marquette, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Missouri State at Northern Iowa, 8 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62, FSKC
UCLA at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Cincinnati at Temple, 8 p.m., ESPNU
UNLV at Colorado St., 10 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
LA Clippers at New Orleans, 7 p.m., NBA
Toronto at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., NBA
NHL
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7 p.m., NBCSN, KCWJ (1030 AM)
SOCCER
EPL, Tottenham at Southampton, 1:45 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Marquette at Villanova, 11 a.m., FSKC
Rutgers at Michigan, 1 p.m., BTN
Iowa at Illinois, 3 p.m., BTN
Vanderbilt at Memphis, 4 p.m., ESPNU
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
