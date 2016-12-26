Sports On the Air

December 26, 2016 6:38 PM

Sports On the Air - December 27

Tuesday’s TV | radio

BASKETBALL

NBA D-League, Rio Grande at Iowa, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Heart of Dallas Bowl, Army vs. North Texas, at Dallas, 11 a.m., ESPN

Military Bowl, Temple vs. Wake Forest, at Annapolis, Md., 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Holiday Bowl, Minnesota vs. Washington St., at San Diego, 6 p.m., ESPN

Cactus Bowl, Boise St. vs. Baylor, at Phoenix, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

CRICKET

Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder vs. Brisbane Heat, 2 a.m. (Wednesday), NBCSN

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Northwestern at Penn St., 2 p.m., ESPN2

Illinois at Maryland, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Rutgers at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Kent St. at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Cornell at Syracuse, 6 p.m., FSKC+

Lander at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m., ESPN2

SMU at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

Oklahoma City at Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBA, FSKC

Utah at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

RUGBY

English Premiership, Harlequins vs. Gloucester, 2 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Stoke City at Liverpool, 11:15 a.m., NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington St. at Washington, 9 p.m., PAC-12

Wednesday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Pinstripe Bowl, Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh, at Bronx, N.Y., 1 p.m., ESPN

Russell Athletic Bowl, Miami vs. West Virginia, at Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Foster Farms Bowl, Indiana vs. Utah, at Santa Clara, Calif., 7:30 p.m., FOX 4

Texas Bowl, Kansas State vs. Texas A&M, at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Houston at Connecticut, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Wake Forest at Florida St., 4 p.m., ESPN2

Nebraska at Indiana, 5:30 p.m., BTN

DePaul at Villanova, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Wichita State at Indiana State, 6 p.m., Spectrum

Virginia at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPN2

South Florida at East Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

Monmouth at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Providence at Xavier, 6 p.m., FSKC+

Austin Peay at Western Kentucky, 7 p.m., FCSA

Seton Hall at Creighton, 7 p.m., FS2

Iowa at Purdue, 7:30 p.m., BTN

Georgetown at Marquette, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Missouri State at Northern Iowa, 8 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62, FSKC

UCLA at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Cincinnati at Temple, 8 p.m., ESPNU

UNLV at Colorado St., 10 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

LA Clippers at New Orleans, 7 p.m., NBA

Toronto at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NHL

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7 p.m., NBCSN, KCWJ (1030 AM)

SOCCER

EPL, Tottenham at Southampton, 1:45 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Marquette at Villanova, 11 a.m., FSKC

Rutgers at Michigan, 1 p.m., BTN

Iowa at Illinois, 3 p.m., BTN

Vanderbilt at Memphis, 4 p.m., ESPNU

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

Sports On the Air

