Sports On the Air

December 25, 2016 6:21 PM

Sports On the Air - December 26

Monday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

St. Petersburg Bowl, Miami (Ohio) vs. Mississippi St., at St. Petersburg, Fla., 10 a.m., ESPN

Quick Lane Bowl, Maryland vs. Boston College, at Detroit, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

Independence Bowl, NC State vs. Vanderbilt, at Shreveport, La., 4 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBA

Denver at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NFL

Detroit at Dallas, 7:15 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Crystal Palace at Watford, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

EPL, Bournemouth at Chelsea, 9 a.m., CNBC

EPL, Sunderland at Manchester United, 9 a.m., NBCSN

EPL, Manchester City at Hull City, 11:15 a.m., NBCSN

Tuesday’s TV | radio

BASKETBALL

NBA D-League, Rio Grande at Iowa, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Heart of Dallas Bowl, Army vs. North Texas, at Dallas, 11 a.m., ESPN

Military Bowl, Temple vs. Wake Forest, at Annapolis, Md., 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Holiday Bowl, Minnesota vs. Washington St., at San Diego, 6 p.m., ESPN

Cactus Bowl, Boise St. vs. Baylor, at Phoenix, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

CRICKET

Big Bash League, Sydney Thunder vs. Brisbane Heat, 2 a.m. (Wednesday), NBCSN

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Northwestern at Penn St., 2 p.m., ESPN2

Illinois at Maryland, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Rutgers at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Kent St. at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Cornell at Syracuse, 6 p.m., FSKC+

Lander at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m., ESPN2

SMU at Memphis, 8 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

Oklahoma City at Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBA, FSKC

Utah at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

RUGBY

English Premiership, Harlequins vs. Gloucester, 2 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

SOCCER

EPL, Stoke City at Liverpool, 11:15 a.m., NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Washington St. at Washington, 9 p.m., PAC-12

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

