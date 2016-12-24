Sports On the Air - December 25

Sunday’s TV | radio
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Diamond Head Classic, seventh-place game, Southern Miss. vs. Hawaii, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU
Diamond Head Classic, fifth-place game, Stephen F. Austin vs. Utah, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
Diamond Head Classic, third-place game, Tulsa vs. Illinois St., 5 p.m., ESPN2
Diamond Head Classic, championship game, San Diego St. vs. San Francisco, 7 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
Boston at New York, 11 a.m., ESPN
Golden State at Cleveland, 1:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9, WHB (810 AM)
Chicago at San Antonio, 4 p.m., ABC 2, 9
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., ESPN, FSKC
LA Clippers at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 3:20 p.m., NFL, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Denver at Chiefs, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, KCFX (101.1 FM)
Monday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
St. Petersburg Bowl, Miami (Ohio) vs. Mississippi St., at St. Petersburg, Fla., 10 a.m., ESPN
Quick Lane Bowl, Maryland vs. Boston College, at Detroit, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
Independence Bowl, NC State vs. Vanderbilt, at Shreveport, La., 4 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBA
Denver at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
NFL
Detroit at Dallas, 7:15 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Crystal Palace at Watford, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
EPL, Bournemouth at Chelsea, 9 a.m., CNBC
EPL, Sunderland at Manchester United, 9 a.m., NBCSN
EPL, Manchester City at Hull City, 11:15 a.m., NBCSN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber.
Comments