December 24, 2016 4:26 PM

Sports On the Air - December 25

Sunday’s TV | radio

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Diamond Head Classic, seventh-place game, Southern Miss. vs. Hawaii, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU

Diamond Head Classic, fifth-place game, Stephen F. Austin vs. Utah, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

Diamond Head Classic, third-place game, Tulsa vs. Illinois St., 5 p.m., ESPN2

Diamond Head Classic, championship game, San Diego St. vs. San Francisco, 7 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

Boston at New York, 11 a.m., ESPN

Golden State at Cleveland, 1:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9, WHB (810 AM)

Chicago at San Antonio, 4 p.m., ABC 2, 9

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., ESPN, FSKC

LA Clippers at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

NFL

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 3:20 p.m., NFL, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

Denver at Chiefs, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, KCFX (101.1 FM)

Monday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

St. Petersburg Bowl, Miami (Ohio) vs. Mississippi St., at St. Petersburg, Fla., 10 a.m., ESPN

Quick Lane Bowl, Maryland vs. Boston College, at Detroit, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

Independence Bowl, NC State vs. Vanderbilt, at Shreveport, La., 4 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBA

Denver at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NFL

Detroit at Dallas, 7:15 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Crystal Palace at Watford, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

EPL, Bournemouth at Chelsea, 9 a.m., CNBC

EPL, Sunderland at Manchester United, 9 a.m., NBCSN

EPL, Manchester City at Hull City, 11:15 a.m., NBCSN

