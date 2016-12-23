Sports On the Air - December 24

Saturday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hawaii Bowl, Hawaii vs. Middle Tennessee, at Honolulu, 7 p.m., ESPN
NFL
Minnesota at Green Bay, noon, FOX 4, WHB (810 AM)
Indianapolis at Oakland, 3 p.m. CBS 5, 13
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m., FOX 4
Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
Cincinnati at Houston, 7:25 p.m., NFL, WHB (810 AM)
RUGBY
English Premiership, Wasps vs. Bath, 8 a.m., NBCSN
Sunday’s TV | radio
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Diamond Head Classic, seventh-place game, Stephen F. Austin/Southern Miss. loser vs. Utah/Hawaii loser, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU
Diamond Head Classic, fifth-place game, Stephen F. Austin/Southern Miss. Winner vs. Utah/Hawaii winner, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
Diamond Head Classic, third-place game, Tulsa vs. San Francisco/Illinois St. loser, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Diamond Head Classic, championship game, San Diego St. vs. San Francisco/Illinois St. winner, 7 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
Boston at New York, 11 a.m., ESPN
Golden State at Cleveland, 1:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9, WHB (810 AM)
Chicago at San Antonio, 4 p.m., ABC 2, 9
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., ESPN, FSKC
LA Clippers at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 3:20 p.m., NFL, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Denver at Chiefs, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, KCFX (101.1 FM)
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber.
Comments