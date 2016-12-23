Sports On the Air

December 23, 2016 6:28 PM

Sports On the Air - December 24

Saturday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Hawaii Bowl, Hawaii vs. Middle Tennessee, at Honolulu, 7 p.m., ESPN

NFL

Minnesota at Green Bay, noon, FOX 4, WHB (810 AM)

Indianapolis at Oakland, 3 p.m. CBS 5, 13

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m., FOX 4

Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Cincinnati at Houston, 7:25 p.m., NFL, WHB (810 AM)

RUGBY

English Premiership, Wasps vs. Bath, 8 a.m., NBCSN

Sunday’s TV | radio

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Diamond Head Classic, seventh-place game, Stephen F. Austin/Southern Miss. loser vs. Utah/Hawaii loser, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU

Diamond Head Classic, fifth-place game, Stephen F. Austin/Southern Miss. Winner vs. Utah/Hawaii winner, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

Diamond Head Classic, third-place game, Tulsa vs. San Francisco/Illinois St. loser, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Diamond Head Classic, championship game, San Diego St. vs. San Francisco/Illinois St. winner, 7 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

Boston at New York, 11 a.m., ESPN

Golden State at Cleveland, 1:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9, WHB (810 AM)

Chicago at San Antonio, 4 p.m., ABC 2, 9

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., ESPN, FSKC

LA Clippers at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

NFL

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 3:20 p.m., NFL, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

Denver at Chiefs, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, KCFX (101.1 FM)

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber.

Related content

Sports On the Air

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Santa Vader visits Paulie’s Penguin Playground in Olathe

View more video

Sports Videos