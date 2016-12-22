Sports On the Air - December 23

Friday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bahamas Bowl, E. Michigan vs. Old Dominion, at Nassau, Bahamas, noon, ESPN
Armed Forces Bowl, Louisiana Tech vs. Navy, at Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Dollar General Bowl, Ohio vs. Troy, at Mobile, Ala., 7 p.m., ESPN
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Auburn at Connecticut, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Providence at Boston College, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Diamond Head Classic, semifinal, Tulsa/Stephen F. Austin winner vs. San Diego St./Southern Miss. winner, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Rutgers at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Arkansas St. at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN
Harvard at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Las Vegas Classic, third-place game, DePaul/Wyoming loser vs. USC/Missouri State loser, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Florida A&M at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN
Diamond Head Classic, semifinal, Utah/San Francisco winner vs. Illinois St./Hawaii winner, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Las Vegas Classic, championship game, DePaul/Wyoming winner vs. USC/Missouri State winner, 10 p.m., FS1
Diamond Head Classic, consolation game, Utah/San Francisco loser vs. Illinois St./Hawaii loser, 11:30 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
Oklahoma City at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBA, FSKC+
Dallas at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
RUGBY
English Premiership, Northampton vs. Sale, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
Saturday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hawaii Bowl, Hawaii vs. Middle Tennessee, at Honolulu, 7 p.m., ESPN
NFL
Minnesota at Green Bay, noon, FOX 4, WHB (810 AM)
Indianapolis at Oakland, 3 p.m. CBS 5, 13
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m., FOX 4
Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
Cincinnati at Houston, 7:25 p.m., NFL, WHB (810 AM)
RUGBY
English Premiership, Wasps vs. Bath, 8 a.m., NBCSN
