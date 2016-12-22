Sports On the Air

December 22, 2016 5:24 PM

Sports On the Air - December 23

Friday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bahamas Bowl, E. Michigan vs. Old Dominion, at Nassau, Bahamas, noon, ESPN

Armed Forces Bowl, Louisiana Tech vs. Navy, at Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Dollar General Bowl, Ohio vs. Troy, at Mobile, Ala., 7 p.m., ESPN

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Auburn at Connecticut, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

Providence at Boston College, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Diamond Head Classic, semifinal, Tulsa/Stephen F. Austin winner vs. San Diego St./Southern Miss. winner, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Rutgers at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Arkansas St. at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN

Harvard at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Las Vegas Classic, third-place game, DePaul/Wyoming loser vs. USC/Missouri State loser, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Florida A&M at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN

Diamond Head Classic, semifinal, Utah/San Francisco winner vs. Illinois St./Hawaii winner, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Las Vegas Classic, championship game, DePaul/Wyoming winner vs. USC/Missouri State winner, 10 p.m., FS1

Diamond Head Classic, consolation game, Utah/San Francisco loser vs. Illinois St./Hawaii loser, 11:30 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

Oklahoma City at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBA, FSKC+

Dallas at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

RUGBY

English Premiership, Northampton vs. Sale, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

Saturday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Hawaii Bowl, Hawaii vs. Middle Tennessee, at Honolulu, 7 p.m., ESPN

NFL

Minnesota at Green Bay, noon, FOX 4, WHB (810 AM)

Indianapolis at Oakland, 3 p.m. CBS 5, 13

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m., FOX 4

Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Cincinnati at Houston, 7:25 p.m., NFL, WHB (810 AM)

RUGBY

English Premiership, Wasps vs. Bath, 8 a.m., NBCSN

KEY: FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber;NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber.

