Sports On the Air - December 22

Thursday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Colorado St. vs. Idaho, at Boise, Idaho, 6 p.m., ESPN, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
CRICKET
Big League Bash, Sydney Sixers vs. Hobart Hurricanes, 1 a.m. (Friday), NBCSN
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Oklahoma St., noon, FSKC
Central Arkansas at Arizona St., 2 p.m., PAC-12
Diamond Head Classic, first round, Tulsa vs. Stephen F. Austin, at Honolulu, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
UNC Greensboro at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Furman at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN
Marshall at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Diamond Head Classic, first round, San Diego St. vs. Southern Miss., at Honolulu, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Yale at Temple, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Morehead St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SEC
South Dakota St. at Wichita State, 7 p.m., Spectrum 2
Winthrop at Saint Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC+, FCSA
Las Vegas Classic, DePaul vs. Wyoming, at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Eastern Washington at Colorado, 7:30 p.m., PAC-12
Kansas at UNLV, 8 p.m., CBSSN, KCSP (610 AM)
Delaware St. at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN
UNC Asheville at Ohio St., 8 p.m., ESPN2
LSU at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ESPNU
South Alabama at Mississippi, 8 p.m., SEC
Idaho at Stanford, 9:30 p.m., PAC-12
Las Vegas Classic, Southern Cal vs. Missouri State, at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. FS1, KCWJ (1030 AM)
Diamond Head Classic, first round, Utah vs. San Francisco, at Honolulu, 10 p.m., EPNU
Diamond Head Classic, first round, Illinois St. vs. Hawaii, at Honolulu, 12:30 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2
NBA
LA Lakers at Miami, 7 p.m., TNT
San Antonio at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NFL
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, NFL, WHB (810 AM)
NHL
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
Friday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bahamas Bowl, E. Michigan vs. Old Dominion, at Nassau, Bahamas, noon, ESPN
Armed Forces Bowl, Louisiana Tech vs. Navy, at Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Dollar General Bowl, Ohio vs. Troy, at Mobile, Ala., 7 p.m., ESPN
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Auburn at Connecticut, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Providence at Boston College, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Diamond Head Classic, semifinal, Tulsa/Stephen F. Austin winner vs. San Diego St./Southern Miss. winner, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Rutgers at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Arkansas St. at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN
Harvard at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Las Vegas Classic, third-place game, DePaul/Wyoming loser vs. USC/Missouri State loser, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Florida A&M at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN
Diamond Head Classic, semifinal, Utah/San Francisco winner vs. Illinois St./Hawaii winner, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Las Vegas Classic, championship game, DePaul/Wyoming winner vs. USC/Missouri State winner, 10 p.m., FS1
Diamond Head Classic, consolation game, Utah/San Francisco loser vs. Illinois St./Hawaii loser, 11:30 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
Oklahoma City at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBA, FSKC+
Dallas at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
RUGBY
English Premiership, Northampton vs. Sale, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum 2 - Spectrum Sports 2 (formerly Time Warner Cable Sports Channel 2) is Ch. 324 on Time Warner Cable; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber;NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
