December 21, 2016 6:44 PM

Sports On the Air - December 22

Thursday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Colorado St. vs. Idaho, at Boise, Idaho, 6 p.m., ESPN, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

CRICKET

Big League Bash, Sydney Sixers vs. Hobart Hurricanes, 1 a.m. (Friday), NBCSN

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Oklahoma St., noon, FSKC

Central Arkansas at Arizona St., 2 p.m., PAC-12

Diamond Head Classic, first round, Tulsa vs. Stephen F. Austin, at Honolulu, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

UNC Greensboro at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Furman at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN

Marshall at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Diamond Head Classic, first round, San Diego St. vs. Southern Miss., at Honolulu, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Yale at Temple, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Morehead St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SEC

South Dakota St. at Wichita State, 7 p.m., Spectrum 2

Winthrop at Saint Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC+, FCSA

Las Vegas Classic, DePaul vs. Wyoming, at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Eastern Washington at Colorado, 7:30 p.m., PAC-12

Kansas at UNLV, 8 p.m., CBSSN, KCSP (610 AM)

Delaware St. at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN

UNC Asheville at Ohio St., 8 p.m., ESPN2

LSU at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ESPNU

South Alabama at Mississippi, 8 p.m., SEC

Idaho at Stanford, 9:30 p.m., PAC-12

Las Vegas Classic, Southern Cal vs. Missouri State, at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. FS1, KCWJ (1030 AM)

Diamond Head Classic, first round, Utah vs. San Francisco, at Honolulu, 10 p.m., EPNU

Diamond Head Classic, first round, Illinois St. vs. Hawaii, at Honolulu, 12:30 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2

NBA

LA Lakers at Miami, 7 p.m., TNT

San Antonio at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., TNT

NFL

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, NFL, WHB (810 AM)

NHL

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

Friday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bahamas Bowl, E. Michigan vs. Old Dominion, at Nassau, Bahamas, noon, ESPN

Armed Forces Bowl, Louisiana Tech vs. Navy, at Fort Worth, Texas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Dollar General Bowl, Ohio vs. Troy, at Mobile, Ala., 7 p.m., ESPN

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Auburn at Connecticut, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

Providence at Boston College, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Diamond Head Classic, semifinal, Tulsa/Stephen F. Austin winner vs. San Diego St./Southern Miss. winner, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Rutgers at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Arkansas St. at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN

Harvard at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Las Vegas Classic, third-place game, DePaul/Wyoming loser vs. USC/Missouri State loser, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Florida A&M at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN

Diamond Head Classic, semifinal, Utah/San Francisco winner vs. Illinois St./Hawaii winner, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Las Vegas Classic, championship game, DePaul/Wyoming winner vs. USC/Missouri State winner, 10 p.m., FS1

Diamond Head Classic, consolation game, Utah/San Francisco loser vs. Illinois St./Hawaii loser, 11:30 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

Oklahoma City at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBA, FSKC+

Dallas at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

RUGBY

English Premiership, Northampton vs. Sale, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum 2 - Spectrum Sports 2 (formerly Time Warner Cable Sports Channel 2) is Ch. 324 on Time Warner Cable; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber;NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

