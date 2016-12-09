Sports On the Air - December 10

Saturday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Terence Crawford vs. John Molina Jr., junior welterweights, 8:35 p.m., HBO
Jesus Cuellar vs. Abner Mares, for Cuellar’s WBA World featherweight title; Jermall Charlo vs. Julian Williams, for Charlo’s IBF super welterweight title; Sergey Lipinets vs. Leonardo Zappavigna, super lightweights, 9 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NCAA, FCS quarterfinal, South Dakota St. at North Dakota St., 11 a.m., ESPN
Army vs. Navy, at Baltimore, 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13
2016 Heisman Trophy presentation, at New York, 7 p.m., ESPN, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
FOOTBALL
Pop Warner Football Championship, at Orlando, Fla., 8:30 a.m., ESPNU
GOLF
PGA Tour, Franklin Templeton Shootout, final round, noon, FOX 4
PGA Tour, PNC Father/Son Challenge, Day 2, noon, GOLF; 3 p.m., NBC 27, 41
European Tour, UBS Hong Kong Open, final round, 10 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DePaul vs. Temple, at Miami, 10:30 a.m., ESPNU
Arizona at Missouri, 11 a.m., ESPN2, KMBZ (98.1 FM)
St. Peter’s at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN
Villanova vs. Notre Dame, at Newark, N.J., 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13
UMass at Providence, 11 a.m., FS1
Boston U. at Syracuse, 11 a.m., FSKC+
Rhode Island at Houston, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU
Tennessee Tech at Michigan St., 1 p.m., BTN
Georgetown vs. La Salle, at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN2
East Tennessee St. at Dayton, 1 p.m., FCSP
Wisconsin at Marquette, 1 p.m., FS1
Texas Southern at Louisville, 1 p.m., FSKC+
Pittsburgh vs. Penn St., at Newark, N.J., 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
Nebraska at Kansas, 2:15 p.m., ESPN, KCSP (610 AM)
Houston Baptist at Indiana, 3 p.m., BTN
Wichita State vs. Oklahoma, at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Tennessee St. at N.C. State, 3 p.m., FSKC+
Cincinnati at Butler, 3:30 p.m. FS1
William Jewell at UMKC, 4 p.m., KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, 4 p.m., CBSSN
Duke vs. UNLV, at T-Mobile Arena, 4:15 p.m., ESPN
Utah at Xavier, 4:30 p.m., FOX 4
North Florida at Arkansas, 4:30 p.m., SEC
UConn at Ohio St., 5 p.m., BTN
Long Beach St. at Texas, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Arizona St. at San Diego St., 6 p.m., CBSSN
Washington St. at Kansas State, 7 p.m., FSKC, WHB (810 AM)
Michigan at UCLA, 7 p.m., ESPN2
South Carolina St. at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., SEC
North Dakota at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m., Spectrum
New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8:30 p.m., FCSP
Colorado at BYU, 9 p.m., ESPN2
UC Davis at California, 9:30 p.m., PAC-12
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
American International at Maine, 4:30 p.m., FCSA
Boston College at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN
Minnesota at Michigan St., 7 p.m., BTN
North Dakota at Western Michigan, 7 p.m., FCSC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 168, at Florence, Italy, 3 p.m., Spike
UFC 206, prelims, at Toronto, 7 p.m., FS1
NBA
Miami at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBA
New Orleans at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
SOCCER
English Premier League (EPL), Everton at Watford, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. VfL Wolfsburg, 8:30 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga, Koln vs. Borussia Dortmund, 8:30 a.m., FS2
EPL, Crystal Palace at Hull City, 9 a.m., CNBC
EPL, Stoke City at Arsenal, 9 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Hertha BSC Berlin vs. SV Werder Bremen, 11:20 a.m., FS2
EPL, Manchester City at Leicester City, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41
MLS Cup, Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m., FOX 4
FIFA Club World Cup, quarterfinal, Jeonbuk Hyundai (South Korea) vs. Amrica (Mexico), 12:55 a.m. (Sunday), FS1
SWIMMING
FINA, World Swimming Championships, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
BYU at Utah, 6:30 p.m., PAC-12
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NCAA quarterfinal, Washington vs. Nebraska, 3 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA quarterfinal, Florida St./Stanford winner vs. Wisconsin, 5 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA quarterfinal, Creighton/Michigan winner vs. Texas, 7 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA quarterfinal, Minnesota/Missouri winner vs. North Carolina/UCLA winner, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Sunday’s TV | radio
BOWLING
PBA World Championship, at Reno, Nev., noon, ESPN
FIGURE SKATING
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Finals highlights, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN (taped)
GOLF
PGA Tour, PNC Father/Son Challenge, final day, 1 p.m., GOLF; 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Mississippi at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., ESPNU
LIU Brooklyn vs. St. John’s, at Brooklyn, N.Y., 11 a.m., FS1
Kentucky vs. Hofstra, at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m., ESPN
Florida at Florida St., 3 p.m., ESPNU
Northern Illinois at Minnesota, 4 p.m., BTN
Tennessee at North Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN
Alabama at Oregon, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Savannah St. at Oregon St., 5 p.m., PAC-12
New Orleans at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN
Nevada at Washington, 7 p.m., PAC-12
Pepperdine at Southern Cal, 9 p.m., PAC-12
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
NCAA College Cup, Division I championship, Denver/Wake Forest winner vs. North Carolina/Stanford winner, 1 p.m., ESPNU
MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
Rutgers at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN
NBA
Boston at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m., FSKC+
NFL
Denver at Tennessee, noon, CBS 5, 13
Washington at Philadelphia, noon, FOX 4
Arizona at Miami, noon, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Seattle at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m., FOX 4
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, WHB (810 AM)
NHL
St. Louis at Minnesota, 5 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
SOCCER
FIFA Club World Cup, quarterfinal, Mamelodi (South Africa) vs. Kashima (Japan), 4:20 a.m., FS1
EPL, West Bromwich Albion at Chelsea, 6 a.m., NBCSN
EPL, Tottenham at Manchester United, 8:15 a.m., NBCSN
Bundesliga, Borussia Mnchengladbach vs. Mainz, 8:30 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 10:20 a.m., FS2
EPL, West Ham United at Liverpool, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
SWIMMING
FINA, World Swimming Championships, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Arizona St. at Kentucky, noon, SEC
Connecticut at Kansas State, 1 p.m., FS1
Marquette at Wisconsin, 1 p.m., BTN
New Mexico St. at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m., FCSP
Michigan at UCLA, 1 p.m., PAC-12
Rhode Island at Kansas, 2 p.m., Spectrum
Arkansas at Missouri State, 2 p.m., Spectrum 2
Tulsa at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., FSKC+, FCSC
Minnesota at South Carolina, 2 p.m., SEC
Tennessee at Texas, 3:30 p.m., FS1
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
