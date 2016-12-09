Sports On the Air

December 9, 2016 6:30 PM

Sports On the Air - December 10

Saturday’s TV | radio

BOXING

Terence Crawford vs. John Molina Jr., junior welterweights, 8:35 p.m., HBO

Jesus Cuellar vs. Abner Mares, for Cuellar’s WBA World featherweight title; Jermall Charlo vs. Julian Williams, for Charlo’s IBF super welterweight title; Sergey Lipinets vs. Leonardo Zappavigna, super lightweights, 9 p.m., SHO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NCAA, FCS quarterfinal, South Dakota St. at North Dakota St., 11 a.m., ESPN

Army vs. Navy, at Baltimore, 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13

2016 Heisman Trophy presentation, at New York, 7 p.m., ESPN, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

FOOTBALL

Pop Warner Football Championship, at Orlando, Fla., 8:30 a.m., ESPNU

GOLF

PGA Tour, Franklin Templeton Shootout, final round, noon, FOX 4

PGA Tour, PNC Father/Son Challenge, Day 2, noon, GOLF; 3 p.m., NBC 27, 41

European Tour, UBS Hong Kong Open, final round, 10 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

DePaul vs. Temple, at Miami, 10:30 a.m., ESPNU

Arizona at Missouri, 11 a.m., ESPN2, KMBZ (98.1 FM)

St. Peter’s at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN

Villanova vs. Notre Dame, at Newark, N.J., 11 a.m., CBS 5, 13

UMass at Providence, 11 a.m., FS1

Boston U. at Syracuse, 11 a.m., FSKC+

Rhode Island at Houston, 12:30 p.m., ESPNU

Tennessee Tech at Michigan St., 1 p.m., BTN

Georgetown vs. La Salle, at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN2

East Tennessee St. at Dayton, 1 p.m., FCSP

Wisconsin at Marquette, 1 p.m., FS1

Texas Southern at Louisville, 1 p.m., FSKC+

Pittsburgh vs. Penn St., at Newark, N.J., 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

Nebraska at Kansas, 2:15 p.m., ESPN, KCSP (610 AM)

Houston Baptist at Indiana, 3 p.m., BTN

Wichita State vs. Oklahoma, at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Tennessee St. at N.C. State, 3 p.m., FSKC+

Cincinnati at Butler, 3:30 p.m. FS1

William Jewell at UMKC, 4 p.m., KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, 4 p.m., CBSSN

Duke vs. UNLV, at T-Mobile Arena, 4:15 p.m., ESPN

Utah at Xavier, 4:30 p.m., FOX 4

North Florida at Arkansas, 4:30 p.m., SEC

UConn at Ohio St., 5 p.m., BTN

Long Beach St. at Texas, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Arizona St. at San Diego St., 6 p.m., CBSSN

Washington St. at Kansas State, 7 p.m., FSKC, WHB (810 AM)

Michigan at UCLA, 7 p.m., ESPN2

South Carolina St. at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., SEC

North Dakota at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m., Spectrum

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 8:30 p.m., FCSP

Colorado at BYU, 9 p.m., ESPN2

UC Davis at California, 9:30 p.m., PAC-12

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

American International at Maine, 4:30 p.m., FCSA

Boston College at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., NBCSN

Minnesota at Michigan St., 7 p.m., BTN

North Dakota at Western Michigan, 7 p.m., FCSC

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 168, at Florence, Italy, 3 p.m., Spike

UFC 206, prelims, at Toronto, 7 p.m., FS1

NBA

Miami at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBA

New Orleans at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Everton at Watford, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. VfL Wolfsburg, 8:30 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga, Koln vs. Borussia Dortmund, 8:30 a.m., FS2

EPL, Crystal Palace at Hull City, 9 a.m., CNBC

EPL, Stoke City at Arsenal, 9 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Hertha BSC Berlin vs. SV Werder Bremen, 11:20 a.m., FS2

EPL, Manchester City at Leicester City, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

MLS Cup, Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m., FOX 4

FIFA Club World Cup, quarterfinal, Jeonbuk Hyundai (South Korea) vs. Amrica (Mexico), 12:55 a.m. (Sunday), FS1

SWIMMING

FINA, World Swimming Championships, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN (same-day tape)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

BYU at Utah, 6:30 p.m., PAC-12

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NCAA quarterfinal, Washington vs. Nebraska, 3 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA quarterfinal, Florida St./Stanford winner vs. Wisconsin, 5 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA quarterfinal, Creighton/Michigan winner vs. Texas, 7 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA quarterfinal, Minnesota/Missouri winner vs. North Carolina/UCLA winner, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Sunday’s TV | radio

BOWLING

PBA World Championship, at Reno, Nev., noon, ESPN

FIGURE SKATING

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Finals highlights, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN (taped)

GOLF

PGA Tour, PNC Father/Son Challenge, final day, 1 p.m., GOLF; 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Mississippi at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., ESPNU

LIU Brooklyn vs. St. John’s, at Brooklyn, N.Y., 11 a.m., FS1

Kentucky vs. Hofstra, at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m., ESPN

Florida at Florida St., 3 p.m., ESPNU

Northern Illinois at Minnesota, 4 p.m., BTN

Tennessee at North Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN

Alabama at Oregon, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Savannah St. at Oregon St., 5 p.m., PAC-12

New Orleans at Northwestern, 6 p.m., BTN

Nevada at Washington, 7 p.m., PAC-12

Pepperdine at Southern Cal, 9 p.m., PAC-12

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

NCAA College Cup, Division I championship, Denver/Wake Forest winner vs. North Carolina/Stanford winner, 1 p.m., ESPNU

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Rutgers at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN

NBA

Boston at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m., FSKC+

NFL

Denver at Tennessee, noon, CBS 5, 13

Washington at Philadelphia, noon, FOX 4

Arizona at Miami, noon, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

Seattle at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m., FOX 4

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, WHB (810 AM)

NHL

St. Louis at Minnesota, 5 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

SOCCER

FIFA Club World Cup, quarterfinal, Mamelodi (South Africa) vs. Kashima (Japan), 4:20 a.m., FS1

EPL, West Bromwich Albion at Chelsea, 6 a.m., NBCSN

EPL, Tottenham at Manchester United, 8:15 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Borussia Mnchengladbach vs. Mainz, 8:30 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 10:20 a.m., FS2

EPL, West Ham United at Liverpool, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN

SWIMMING

FINA, World Swimming Championships, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Arizona St. at Kentucky, noon, SEC

Connecticut at Kansas State, 1 p.m., FS1

Marquette at Wisconsin, 1 p.m., BTN

New Mexico St. at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m., FCSP

Michigan at UCLA, 1 p.m., PAC-12

Rhode Island at Kansas, 2 p.m., Spectrum

Arkansas at Missouri State, 2 p.m., Spectrum 2

Tulsa at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., FSKC+, FCSC

Minnesota at South Carolina, 2 p.m., SEC

Tennessee at Texas, 3:30 p.m., FS1

