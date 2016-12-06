Sports On the Air

December 6, 2016 6:30 PM

Weekend Footabll on TV - December 7

Friday

COLLEGE

NCAA, FCS quarterfinal, Sam Houston St. at James Madison, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday

COLLEGE

NCAA, FCS quarterfinal, South Dakota St. at North Dakota St., 11 a.m., ESPN

Army vs. Navy, at Baltimore, 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13

2016 Heisman Trophy presentation, at New York, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sunday

NFL

Denver at Tennessee, noon, CBS 5, 13

Washington at Philadelphia, noon, FOX 4

Seattle at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m., FOX 4

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41

Monday

NFL

Baltimore at New England, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

