Weekend Footabll on TV - December 7

Friday
COLLEGE
NCAA, FCS quarterfinal, Sam Houston St. at James Madison, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday
COLLEGE
NCAA, FCS quarterfinal, South Dakota St. at North Dakota St., 11 a.m., ESPN
Army vs. Navy, at Baltimore, 2 p.m., CBS 5, 13
2016 Heisman Trophy presentation, at New York, 7 p.m., ESPN
Sunday
NFL
Denver at Tennessee, noon, CBS 5, 13
Washington at Philadelphia, noon, FOX 4
Seattle at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m., FOX 4
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41
Monday
NFL
Baltimore at New England, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
