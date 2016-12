Sports On the Air - December 7

0:21 Ron Siarnicki: Evidence-based research needed to improve firefighting Pause

0:24 Georgia widow says her husband was ordered into dangerous fire as payback

0:22 Jenny Wilson: An apology goes a long way

0:20 Greg Wright: While fighting fires, not everything goes as planned

5:46 Firefighters across the country have died in similar tragedies

1:52 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Cold makes Raiders game old-school affair

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer

0:40 Chiefs' Chris Jones: 'Mother Nature is crazy around here'

0:35 Police discuss triple shooting at U.S. 40 bar