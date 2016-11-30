Sports On the Air

November 30, 2016 6:27 PM

Sports On the Air - December 1

Thursday’s TV | radio

GOLF

European PGA Tour-Sunshine Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, first round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, first round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

Australian PGA Championship, second round, 7 p.m., GOLF

European PGA Tour-Sunshine Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, second round, 2:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

High School Showcase, Hamilton Heights (Tenn.) vs. Memphis East (Tenn.), 8 p.m., ESPN2

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Columbia at Seton Hall, 6 p.m., FS1

Cincinnati at Iowa St., 8 p.m., ESPN

Oregon St. at Mississippi St., 8 p.m., ESPNU

Montana St. at Utah, 8 p.m., PAC-12

Stephen F. Austin at Arkansas, 8 p.m., SEC

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Michigan at Penn St., 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

NBA

LA Clippers at Cleveland, 7 p.m., TNT

Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., TNT

NFL

Dallas at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, NFL, WHB (810 AM)

NHL

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Miami at Ohio St., 6 p.m., BTN

South Carolina at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Oklahoma at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC

Abilene Christian at Baylor, 7 p.m., FCSP

Virginia at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN

Friday’s TV | radio

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Liberty North vs. Rockhurst, 7 p.m., Spectrum

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

MAC championship game, Ohio vs. W. Michigan, at Detroit, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Pac-12 championship game, Colorado vs. Washington, at Santa Clara, Calif., 8 p.m., FOX 4, WHB (810 AM)

GOLF

European PGA Tour-Sunshine Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, second round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, second round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

Australian PGA Championship, third round, 7 p.m., GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

St. John’s at Tulane, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS

Alabama at Texas, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Ohio St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FCSC

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards, at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., NBCSN

NBA

Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN

Houston at Denver, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

RUGBY

English Premiership, Sale vs. Exeter, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

SKIING

Men’s FIS World Cup, Super G, at Val d’Isere, France, noon, NBCSN

SOCCER

German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Mainz, 1:30 p.m., FS1

Women, FIFA U-20 World Cup, third place, United States vs. Japan, 11:55 p.m., FS1

Women, FIFA U-20 World Cup, final, North Korea vs. France, 3:25 a.m. (Saturday), FS1

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Arkansas St. at Wichita State, noon, Spectrum

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

NCAA College Cup, Division I semifinal, North Carolina vs. West Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA College Cup, Division I semifinal, Georgetown vs. USC, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

