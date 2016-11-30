Sports On the Air - December 1

Thursday’s TV | radio
GOLF
European PGA Tour-Sunshine Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, first round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, first round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
Australian PGA Championship, second round, 7 p.m., GOLF
European PGA Tour-Sunshine Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, second round, 2:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
High School Showcase, Hamilton Heights (Tenn.) vs. Memphis East (Tenn.), 8 p.m., ESPN2
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Columbia at Seton Hall, 6 p.m., FS1
Cincinnati at Iowa St., 8 p.m., ESPN
Oregon St. at Mississippi St., 8 p.m., ESPNU
Montana St. at Utah, 8 p.m., PAC-12
Stephen F. Austin at Arkansas, 8 p.m., SEC
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Michigan at Penn St., 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
LA Clippers at Cleveland, 7 p.m., TNT
Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NFL
Dallas at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m., NBC 27, 41, NFL, WHB (810 AM)
NHL
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Miami at Ohio St., 6 p.m., BTN
South Carolina at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC
Abilene Christian at Baylor, 7 p.m., FCSP
Virginia at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN
Friday’s TV | radio
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Liberty North vs. Rockhurst, 7 p.m., Spectrum
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
MAC championship game, Ohio vs. W. Michigan, at Detroit, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Pac-12 championship game, Colorado vs. Washington, at Santa Clara, Calif., 8 p.m., FOX 4, WHB (810 AM)
GOLF
European PGA Tour-Sunshine Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, second round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, second round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
Australian PGA Championship, third round, 7 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
St. John’s at Tulane, 7 p.m., ESPNEWS
Alabama at Texas, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Ohio St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN
MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FCSC
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards, at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., NBCSN
NBA
Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN
Houston at Denver, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
RUGBY
English Premiership, Sale vs. Exeter, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
SKIING
Men’s FIS World Cup, Super G, at Val d’Isere, France, noon, NBCSN
SOCCER
German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Mainz, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Women, FIFA U-20 World Cup, third place, United States vs. Japan, 11:55 p.m., FS1
Women, FIFA U-20 World Cup, final, North Korea vs. France, 3:25 a.m. (Saturday), FS1
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Arkansas St. at Wichita State, noon, Spectrum
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
NCAA College Cup, Division I semifinal, North Carolina vs. West Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA College Cup, Division I semifinal, Georgetown vs. USC, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; NFL - Ch. 310 on Time Warner; Ch. 275 on Comcast, Channels 439 or 652 on Consolidated, Ch. 630 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch 212 on DirecTV, 154 on Dish Network, Ch. 219 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
