November 28, 2016 6:22 PM

Sports On the Air - November 29

Tuesday’s TV | radio

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

North Dakota St. at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Delaware St. at St. John’s, 5:30 p.m., FS2

Pittsburgh at Maryland, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Georgia Tech at Penn St., 6 p.m., ESPNU

Charleston Southern at Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC

Syracuse at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Long Beach St. at Kansas, 7 p.m., Spectrum, KCSP (610 AM)

Southern Nazarene at Wichita State, 7 p.m., Spectrum 2

Northern Colorado at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FSKC

Texas-Arlington at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network

Buffalo at Creighton, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Iowa at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ESPN2

N.C. State at Illinois, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Houston at LSU, 8 p.m., SEC

Michigan St. at Duke, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

NBA

Houston at Utah, 8 p.m., NBA

NHL

Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m., NBCSN (joined in-progress)

Wednesday’s TV | radio

GOLF

Australian PGA Championship, first round, 7 p.m., GOLF

European PGA Tour-Sunshine Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, first round, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

New Hampshire at Providence, 5:30 p.m., FS2

Coppin St. at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., FSKC+

Temple at St. Joseph’s, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Washington at TCU, 6 p.m., FCSP

Purdue at Louisville, 6:15 p.m., ESPN

Virginia Tech at Michigan, 6:15 p.m., ESPN2

Rutgers at Miami, 6:15 p.m., ESPNU

Incarnate Word at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m., FCSA

South Dakota at UMKC, 6:35 p.m., KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Kansas State, 7 p.m., FSKC, WHB (810 AM)

Western Kentucky at Eastern Kentucky, 7 p.m., FCSC

George Mason at Northen Iowa, 7 p.m., Spectrum

W. Carolina at Marquette, 7:30 p.m., FS2

Drake at DePaul, 7:30 p.m., FSKC+

Sam Houston St. at Baylor, 8 p.m., FCSP

Texas Southern at Arizona, 8 p.m., PAC-12

North Carolina at Indiana, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Ohio St. at Virginia, 8:15 p.m., ESPN2

Nebraska at Clemson, 8:15 p.m., ESPNU

UC Riverside at UCLA, 10 p.m., PAC-12

NBA

Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBA

Indiana at Portland, 9 p.m., NBA

NHL

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m., NBCSN

San Jose at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

MLS playoffs, Eastern Conference finals, leg 2, Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m., FS1

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Butler at TCU, noon, FSKC

Western Kentucky at Eastern Kentucky, 4:30 p.m., FCSC

Florida St. at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN

Notre Dame at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; Spectrum 2 - Spectrum Sports 2 (formerly Time Warner Cable Sports Channel 2) is Ch. 324 on Time Warner Cable; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

