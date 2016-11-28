Sports On the Air - November 29

Tuesday’s TV | radio
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
North Dakota St. at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Delaware St. at St. John’s, 5:30 p.m., FS2
Pittsburgh at Maryland, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Georgia Tech at Penn St., 6 p.m., ESPNU
Charleston Southern at Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC
Syracuse at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Long Beach St. at Kansas, 7 p.m., Spectrum, KCSP (610 AM)
Southern Nazarene at Wichita State, 7 p.m., Spectrum 2
Northern Colorado at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FSKC
Texas-Arlington at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network
Buffalo at Creighton, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Iowa at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ESPN2
N.C. State at Illinois, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Houston at LSU, 8 p.m., SEC
Michigan St. at Duke, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA
Houston at Utah, 8 p.m., NBA
NHL
Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m., NBCSN (joined in-progress)
Wednesday’s TV | radio
GOLF
Australian PGA Championship, first round, 7 p.m., GOLF
European PGA Tour-Sunshine Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, first round, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
New Hampshire at Providence, 5:30 p.m., FS2
Coppin St. at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., FSKC+
Temple at St. Joseph’s, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Washington at TCU, 6 p.m., FCSP
Purdue at Louisville, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
Virginia Tech at Michigan, 6:15 p.m., ESPN2
Rutgers at Miami, 6:15 p.m., ESPNU
Incarnate Word at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m., FCSA
South Dakota at UMKC, 6:35 p.m., KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Wisconsin-Green Bay at Kansas State, 7 p.m., FSKC, WHB (810 AM)
Western Kentucky at Eastern Kentucky, 7 p.m., FCSC
George Mason at Northen Iowa, 7 p.m., Spectrum
W. Carolina at Marquette, 7:30 p.m., FS2
Drake at DePaul, 7:30 p.m., FSKC+
Sam Houston St. at Baylor, 8 p.m., FCSP
Texas Southern at Arizona, 8 p.m., PAC-12
North Carolina at Indiana, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Ohio St. at Virginia, 8:15 p.m., ESPN2
Nebraska at Clemson, 8:15 p.m., ESPNU
UC Riverside at UCLA, 10 p.m., PAC-12
NBA
Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBA
Indiana at Portland, 9 p.m., NBA
NHL
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m., NBCSN
San Jose at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
MLS playoffs, Eastern Conference finals, leg 2, Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m., FS1
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Butler at TCU, noon, FSKC
Western Kentucky at Eastern Kentucky, 4:30 p.m., FCSC
Florida St. at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN
Notre Dame at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; Spectrum 2 - Spectrum Sports 2 (formerly Time Warner Cable Sports Channel 2) is Ch. 324 on Time Warner Cable; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSA — Fox College Sports Atlantic is Ch. 372 on Time Warner, Ch. 262 on Comcast, Ch. 485 on Consolidated, Ch. 647 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 226 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
