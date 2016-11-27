Sports On the Air - November 28

Monday’s TV | radio
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kentucky vs. Arizona St., at Paradise Island, Bahamas, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Minnesota at Florida St., 6 p.m., ESPNU
Northwestern St. at Mississippi St., 6 p.m., SEC
Southeast Missouri at UMKC, 6:30 p.m., KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Wake Forest at Northwestern, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Butler at Utah, 8 p.m., PAC-12
Boise St. at Oregon, 10 p.m., PAC-12
NBA
Oklahoma City at New York, 6:30 p.m., FSKC+
Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBA
NFL
Green Bay at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m., ESPN, WHB (810 AM)
NHL
Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
SOCCER
Women, FIFA U-20 World Cup, semifinal, North Korea vs. United States, 11:55 p.m., FS1
Women, FIFA U-20 World Cup, semifinal, Japan vs. France, 3:55 a.m. (Tuesday), FS1
Tuesday’s TV | radio
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
North Dakota St. at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Delaware St. at St. John’s, 5:30 p.m., FS2
Pittsburgh at Maryland, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Georgia Tech at Penn St., 6 p.m., ESPNU
Charleston Southern at Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC
Syracuse at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Long Beach St. at Kansas, 7 p.m., Spectrum, KCSP (610 AM)
Southern Nazarene at Wichita State, 7 p.m., Spectrum 2
Northern Colorado at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FSKC
Texas-Arlington at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network
Buffalo at Creighton, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Iowa at Notre Dame, 8 p.m., ESPN2
N.C. State at Illinois, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Houston at LSU, 8 p.m., SEC
Michigan St. at Duke, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA
Houston at Utah, 8 p.m., NBA
NHL
Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m., NBCSN (joined in-progress)
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; Spectrum 2 - Spectrum Sports 2 (formerly Time Warner Cable Sports Channel 2) is Ch. 324 on Time Warner Cable; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on NBA – NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
