Sports On the Air - November 25

3:55 KC bar hopping with George Wendt and friends Pause

1:55 Kansas City Police Chief loves riding his bike

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide

2:29 ReStart helps KC’s homeless come in from the cold

3:14 Chiefs QB Alex Smith explains why he wore a safety pin

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

0:43 Oak Mites' Bite: Within hours 'I was itching like crazy'

3:54 C.W. Gusewelle reads 'The Hanging of the Green'