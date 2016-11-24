Sports On the Air

November 24, 2016 7:07 PM

Sports On the Air - November 25

Friday’s TV | radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Houston at Memphis, 11 a.m., ABC 2, 9

Northern Illinois at Kent St., 11 a.m., CBSSN

N.C. State at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN

Arkansas at Missouri, 1:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13, KMBZ (98.1 FM)

Nebraska at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9, KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

Boise St. at Air Force, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Washington at Washington St., 2:30 p.m., FOX 4

TCU at Texas, 2:30 p.m., FS1

Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss., 3 p.m., ESPNEWS

Toledo at Western Michigan, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Baylor vs. Texas Tech, at Arlington, Texas, 5 p.m., ESPN

Cincinnati at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Arizona St. at Arizona, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

Ladies European Tour, Qatar Open, third round, 4 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Australasia, World Cup of Golf, third round, 7 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Missouri Class 4 state championship game, Harrisonville vs. Kearney, at Springfield, Mo., 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

AdvoCare Invitational, semifinal, Iowa St. vs. Miami, 10 a.m., ESPN2

NIT Tip-Off, third-place game, Temple/Florida St. loser vs. Illinois/West Virginia loser, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU

Battle 4 Atlantis, third-place game, noon, ESPN2

NIT Tip-Off, championship, Temple/Florida St. winner vs. Illinois/West Virginia winner, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Wooden Legacy, consolation, CS Northridge vs. New Mexico, 2 p.m., ESPNU

Idaho St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., FCSC

Abilene Christian at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., FSKC

Battle 4 Atlantis, championship, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Wooden Legacy, semifinal, Texas A&M vs. Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Barclays Center Classic, Boston College vs. Kansas State, at Brookyln, N.Y., 6 p.m., KMCI Ch. 38, WHB (810 AM)

Marshall at Ohio St., 6 p.m., BTN

Emerald Coast Classic, first round, Iowa vs. Virginia, 6 p.m., CBSSN

SMU at Southern Cal, 6 p.m., PAC-12

Tenn.-Martin at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC

AdvoCare Invitational, consolation, Gonzaga/Quinnipiac loser vs. Seton Hall/Florida loser, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

UNC Asheville at Kansas, 7 p.m., Spectrum, KCSP (610 AM)

Las Vegas Invitational, third-place game, Butler/Vanderbilt loser vs. Arizona/Santa Clara loser, 7 p.m., FS1

Ark.-Monticello at UMKC, 7:30 p.m., KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)

UC Riverside at Utah, 8 p.m., PAC-12

Emerald Coast Classic, first round, Memphis vs. Providence, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

AdvoCare Invitational, semifinal, Gonzaga/Quinnipiac winner vs. Seton Hall/Florida winner, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Barclays Center Classic, Maryland vs. Richmond, 8:30 p.m., KMCI Ch. 38

Las Vegas Invitational, championship, Butler/Vanderbilt winner vs. Arizona/Santa Clara winner, 9:30 p.m., FS1

Wyoming at California, 10 p.m., PAC-12

Wooden Legacy, semifinal, Dayton/Nebraska winner vs. Portland/UCLA winner, 11 p.m., ESPN2

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice, 7 a.m., NBCSN

NBA

Charlotte at New York, 6:30 p.m., NBA

Oklahoma City at Denver, 8 p.m., FSKC

Golden State at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, noon, NBC 27, 41

RUGBY

English Premiership, Northampton vs. Newcastle, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

German Bundesliga, Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig, 1:20 p.m., FS2

Saturday’s TV | radio

BOXING

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Nicholas Walters, for Lomachenko’s WBO junior lightweight title, 9:30 p.m., HBO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Kansas at Kansas State, 11 a.m., FS1, KCSP (610 AM), WHB (810 AM)

Michigan at Ohio St., 11 a.m., ABC 2, 9

Illinois at Northwestern, 11 a.m., BTN

Central Florida at South Florida, 11 a.m., CBSSN

Kentucky at Louisville, 11 a.m., ESPN

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Rutgers at Maryland, 11 a.m., ESPNEWS

Purdue at Indiana, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Teams TBA, 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 11 a.m., SEC

Boston College at Wake Forest, 2 p.m., FSKC+

Notre Dame at Southern Cal, 2:30 p.m., ABC 2, 9

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m., BTN

Auburn at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., CBS 5, 13

San Jose St. at Fresno St., 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Michigan St. at Penn St., 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Duke at Miami (Fla.), 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Navy at SMU, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

West Virginia at Iowa St., 2:30 p.m., FS1

Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 2:30 p.m., SEC

Tulane at Connecticut, 3 p.m., ESPNEWS

Oregon at Oregon St., 3 p.m., PAC-12

Bayou Classic, Grambling St. vs. Southern, at New Orleans, 4 p.m., NBCSN

Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m., beIN

UCLA at California, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Western Kentucky at Marshall, 6 p.m., ESPNU

South Carolina at Clemson, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

East Carolina at Temple, 6:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

Utah at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., FOX 4

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m., SEC

Florida at Florida St., 7 p.m., ABC 2, 9

Rice at Stanford, 7 p.m., PAC-12

Colorado St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m., CBSSN

Wyoming at New Mexico, 9:15 p.m., ESPN2

Utah State at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPNU

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Northern Iowa at Xavier, 11 a.m., FSKC

IUPUI at SIU-Edwardsville, 1 p.m., FSKC

Loyola (Md.) at Creighton, 3:30 p.m., FS2

Barclays Center Classic, consolation game, 5 p.m., KMCI Ch. 38

Emerald Coast Classic, championship, Iowa/Virginia winner vs. Memphis/Providence winner, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Houston Baptist at Marquette, 6:30 p.m., FS2

Barclays Center Classic, championship game, 7:30 p.m., KMCI Ch. 38

Great Alaska Shootout, championship, 11:30 p.m., CBSSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Melbourne, Australia, 7 p.m., FS1

UFC Fight Night, Derek Brunson vs. Robert Whittaker, 9 p.m., FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, qualifying, 7 a.m., CNBC

NBA

San Antonio at Washington, 6 p.m., NBA

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC+

NHL

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)

SKIING

USSA Women’s World Cup, Giant Slalom, at Killington, Vt., 2 p.m., NBC 27, 41 (same-day tape)

SOCCER

English Premier League (EPL), Manchester City at Burnley, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund, 8:20 a.m., FS2

EPL teams TBA, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

EPL, Middlesbrough at Leicester City, 9 a.m., CNBC

Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen, 11:20 a.m., FS2

EPL, Tottenham at Chelsea, 11:30 a.m., NBC 27, 41

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Kansas at Baylor, 1 p.m., FCSC

West Virginia at Texas, 1 p.m., Longhorn Network

Big East Tournament, championship, 1:30 p.m., FS2

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., BTN

KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; Spectrum - Spectrum Sports Channel (formely Time Warner Cable Sports Channel) is Ch. 30 and 323 on Time Warner (alt. feed on channel 325), Ch. 258 and 44 on Comcast in Missouri; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; ESPNEWS – ESPNEWS is Ch. 302 on Time Warner, Ch. 102 on Comcast, Ch. 33 on Consolidated, Ch. 604 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 207 on DirecTV, Ch. 142 on Dish Network, Ch. 211 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSC - Fox College Sports Central is Ch. 373 on Time Warner, Ch. 263 on Comcast, Ch. 486 on Consolidated, Ch. 648 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 623 on DirecTV, Ch. 227 on Google Fiber; CNBC - Ch. 29 and 205 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 33 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 38 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 75 on Consolidated, Ch. 355 on DirecTV, Ch. 208 on Dish Network, Ch. 121 on Google Fiber; beIN - beIn is Ch. 337 and 1337 on Time Warner, Ch. 604 on Comcast, Ch. 662 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 620 on DirecTV, Ch. 408 on Dish Network; NBA NBATV is Ch. 308 on Time Warner, Ch. 273 on Comcast, Ch. 632 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 216 on DirecTV, and Ch. 402 on Dish Network; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.

