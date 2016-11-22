Sports On the Air - November 23

Wednesday’s TV | radio
GOLF
PGA Tour Australasia, World Cup of Golf, first round, 7 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Battle 4 Atlantis, first round, Wichita St. vs. LSU, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Cleveland St. at Kentucky, noon, SEC
Maui Invitational, seventh-place game, 1:15 p.m., ESPNU
Battle 4 Atlantis, first round, Baylor vs. VCU, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Maui Invitational, fifth-place game, 3:45 p.m., ESPN2
Michigan at South Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Cancun Challenge, third place, Auburn/Texas Tech loser vs. Utah St./Purdue loser, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Colgate at Penn St., 6 p.m., BTN
William & Mary at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPNU
College of Charleston at Villanova, 6 p.m., FS1
Maui Invitational, third-place game, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Missouri St. at DePaul, 7 p.m., FSKC+
Cancun Challenge, championship, Auburn/Texas Tech winner vs. Utah St./Purdue winner, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Maui Invitational, championship game, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Great Alaska Shootout, first round, Buffalo at Alaska-Anchorage, 10 p.m., CBSSN
MGM Grand Main Event, championship, Saint Louis/BYU winner vs. Alabama/Valparaiso winner, 11 p.m., ESPN2
Great Alaska Shootout, first round, Oakland vs. Nevada, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday), CBSSN
NBA
San Antonio at Charlotte, 6 p.m., ESPN
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m., FSKC+
NHL
St. Louis at Washington, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCWJ (1030 AM)
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
Chicago at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
UEFA Champions League, Rostov vs. Bayern Munich, 11 a.m., FS1
UEFA Champions League, Arsenal vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 1:30 p.m., FS1
UEFA Champions League, Celtic vs. Barcelona, 1:30 p.m., FS2
UEFA Champions League, Borussia Mnchengladbach vs. Manchester City, 1:30 p.m., FSKC
Women, FIFA U-20 World Cup, quarterfinals, 11:55 p.m., 3:25 a.m. (Thursday), FS1
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
South Dakota St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FCSP
Northwestern St. at Texas, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Auburn at Florida, 7 p.m., SEC
Nebraska at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN
Kentucky at Tennessee, 8 p.m., ESPNU
UCLA at Washington, 9 p.m., PAC-12
Thursday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
LSU at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Miles College at Alabama St., 11 p.m., ESPNU (same-day tape)
GOLF
PGA Tour Australasia, World Cup of Golf, second round, 7 p.m., GOLF
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Battle 4 Atlantis, semifinal, Michigan St./St. John’s winner vs. Baylor/VCU winner, 11 a.m., ESPN
AdvoCare Invitational, first round, Indiana St. vs. Iowa St., 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
NIT Season Tip-Off, Florida St. vs. Temple, 11:30 a.m., ESPNU
Battle 4 Atlantis, semifinal, Wichita St./LSU winner vs. Old Dominion/Louisville winner, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
AdvoCare Invitational, first round, Stanford vs. Miami, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
NIT Season Tip-Off, West Virginia vs. Illinois, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
Wooden Legacy, first round, Virginia Tech vs. New Mexico, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
AdvoCare Invitational, first round, Gonzaga vs. Quinnipiac, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
Las Vegas Invitational, first round, Butler vs. Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., FS1
AdvoCare Invitational, first round, Seton Hall vs. Florida, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Wooden Legacy, first round, Nebraska vs. Dayton, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Great Alaska Shootout, first round, Drake vs. Iona, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
Las Vegas Invitational, first round, Arizona vs. Santa Clara, 9:30 p.m., FS1
Wooden Legacy, first round, UCLA vs. Portland, 10 p.m., ESPN2
Great Alaska Shootout, first round, UC Davis vs. Weber St., 11 p.m., CBSSN
NFL
Minnesota at Detroit, 11:30 a.m., CBS 5, 13, WHB (810 AM)
Washington at Dallas, 3:30 p.m., FOX 4, WHB (810 AM)
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m., NBC 27, 41, WHB (810 AM)
SOCCER
UEFA Europa League, Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv, 9:50 a.m., FS2
UEFA Europa League, Fenerbahce SK vs. Zorya Luhansk, 10 a.m., FS1
UEFA Europa League, Sparta Praha vs. Southampton, noon, FS1
UEFA Europa League, Hapoel Beer-Sheva vs. Inter Milan, noon, FS2
UEFA Europa League, Manchester United vs. Feyenoord, 2 p.m., FS1
UEFA Europa League, AS Saint-Etienne vs. Mainz 05, 2 p.m., FS2
Women, FIFA U-20 World Cup, quarterfinals, 11:55 p.m., 3:25 a.m. (Friday), FS1
KEY: FSKC – Ch. 318 or Ch. 59 on Time Warner, Ch. 48 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 73 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 30 on Consolidated; Ch. 128 on FairPoint in Kearney; Ch. 750 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 441 on Dish Network, Ch. 671-5 on DirecTV, Ch. 205 on Google Fiber; FSKC Plus – Fox Sports Kansas City Plus is Ch. 5 or 324 on Time Warner, Ch. 261 or 863 on Comcast, Ch. 54 or 696 on Consolidated, Ch. 747 or 1747 on AT&T U-Verse, 671-1 on DirecTV and Ch. 412-34 on Dish Network, Ch. 267 on Google Fiber; FS1 - Fox Sports 1 is Ch. 75 and 400 on Time Warner, Ch. 32 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 43 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 34 on Consolidated, Ch. 652 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 219 on DirecTV, Ch. 150 on Dish Network, Ch. 208 on Google Fiber; FS2 - Fox Sports 2 is Ch. 401 on Time Warner, Ch. 651 (1651 HD) on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 618 (1618 HD) on DirecTV and Ch. 398 on Dish Network, Ch. 209 on Google Fiber; NBCSN – NBC Sports Network is Ch. 55 and 314 on Time Warner, Ch. 46 on Comcast in Missouri, Ch. 27 on Comcast in Kansas, Ch. 35 on Consolidated, Ch. 640 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 220 on DirecTV, Ch. 159 on Dish Network, Ch. 203 on Google Fiber; ESPNU - Ch. 370 on Time Warner Cable, Ch. 269 on Comcast, Ch. 446 on Consolidated, Ch. 605 on AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 208 on DirecTV, Ch. 148 on Dish Network, Ch. 213 on Google Fiber; BTN - Big Ten Network; is Ch. 382 on Time Warner, Ch. 255 on Comcast, Ch. 438 on Consolidated, Ch. 650 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 610 on DirecTV, Ch. 439 on Dish Network, Ch. 207 on Google Fiber; CBSSN – CBS Sports Network is Ch. 274 on Comcast, Ch. 315 on Time Warner, Ch. 491 on Consolidated, Ch. 643 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 613 on DirecTV, Ch. 158 on Dish Network, Ch. 202 on Google Fiber; FCSP - Fox College Sports Pacific is Ch. 264 on Comcast, Ch. 374 on Time Warner, Ch. 487 on Consolidated, Ch. 649 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 228 on Google Fiber; Longhorn Network - The Longhorn Network is Ch. 611 or 1611 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 230 on Google Fiber; PAC-12 - Pac 12 Network is Ch. 375 on Time Warner, Ch. 759-761 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 413 on Dish Network, Ch. 231 on Google Fiber; SEC - SEC Network is Ch. 384 on Time Warner, Ch. 284 or 960 on Comcast, Ch. 698 or 699 on Consolidated, Ch. 607 or 1607 on AT&T U-Verse, Ch. 611 on DirecTV, Ch. 404-408 on Dish Network, 216 on Google Fiber.
Comments