Sports On the Air - September 22

Thursday’s TV | radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Clemson at Georgia Tech, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
HOCKEY
World Cup of Hockey, Group stage, Finland vs. Russia, 2 p.m., ESPN
World Cup of Hockey, Group stage, United States vs. Czech Republic, 7 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Porsche European Open, first round, 4 a.m., 8 a.m., GOLF
Web.com Tour, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, first round, 10 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Championship, first round, noon, GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Olathe Northwest at Shawnee Mission North, 7 p.m., TWCSC
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Royals at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
Boston at Baltimore, 6 p.m., MLB
San Francisco at San Diego, 10 p.m., MLB (joined in-progress)
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
UC Irvine at Oregon St., 2 p.m., PAC-12
NFL
Houston at New England, 7:25 p.m., CBS 5, 13, NFL, WHB (810 AM)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Illinois at Maryland, 6 p.m., BTN
Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SEC
Arizona St. at UCLA, 9 p.m., PAC-12
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Seattle at New Mexico St., 8 p.m., FCSP
Friday’s TV | radio
BOXING
Travis Peterkin vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic, light heavyweights; Ivan Baranchyk vs. Wang Zhimin, junior welterweights, 9 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wyoming at E. Michigan, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
TCU at SMU, 7 p.m., ESPN
Southern Cal at Utah, 8 p.m., FS1
GOLF
European PGA Tour, Porsche European Open, second round, 4 a.m., 8 a.m., GOLF
Web.com Tour, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, second round, 10 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Championship, second round, noon, GOLF
Champions Tour, Pacific Links Championship, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Shawnee Mission East at Olathe North, 7 p.m., KSMO Ch. 62, WHB (810 AM)
Liberty North at Park Hill South, 7 p.m., TWCSC
Brother Martin (La.) vs. John Curtis (La.), 7 p.m., ESPNU
Blue Springs South vs. Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
Blue Springs at Rockhurst, 7:30 p.m., KWOD (1660 AM)
Antioch (Calif.) vs. De La Salle (Calif.), 10 p.m., ESPNU
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., ESPN
Royals at Detroit, 6 p.m., FSKC, KCSP (610 AM)
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Game TBA, 6 p.m., MLB
Game TBA, 9 p.m., MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
Sprint Cup Series, New England 300, practice, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
Camping World Truck Series, UNOH 175, practice, 12:30 p.m., FS1
Camping World Truck Series, UNOH 175, final practice, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Xfinity Series, VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300, practice, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
Sprint Cup Series, New England 300, qualifying, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
Xfinity Series, VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300, final practice, 5 p.m., NBCSN
NHRA, AAA Insurance Midwest Nationals, qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1 (same-day tape)
ARCA Series, Crosley 150, 7 p.m., FS2
SOCCER
German Bundesliga, SC Freiburg at Borussia Dortmund, 1:20 p.m., FS2
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Wisconsin at Penn St., 4:30 p.m., BTN
Arizona at Southern Cal, 5 p.m., PAC-12
Texas at Baylor, 6 p.m., FCSA
TCU at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m., FCSP
Colorado at Washington St., 7 p.m., PAC-12
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Texas A&M at Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC
Iowa at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m., BTN
Stanford at Oregon St., 9 p.m., PAC-12
