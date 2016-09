Sports On the Air - September 19

0:41 "Let Marcus (Peters) be Marcus" Pause

0:31 Mitch Morse: Chiefs suffer self-inflicted wounds

1:32 Galaxy's Landon Donovan on game-tying goal against Sporting KC

0:56 Spencer Ware: Never lost a fumble until Sunday

3:21 Iconic sculpture returns atop Bartle Hall

1:45 Royals celebrate Star Wars Day at The K

2:02 Sky Station 'hair curler' sculpture is placed on its perch at Bartle Hall

5:10 Mizzou Minute: Breaking down a heartbreaking loss to Georgia

6:04 Barry Odom on Mizzou's loss to Georgia

3:16 Donald Trump draws the ire of Nancy Kassebaum at the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics

2:25 Lumber signed with love for needy veterans