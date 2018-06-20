Five-game planner for June 21

Royals
Fri.
at Houston, 7:10
Sat.
at Houston, 6:15
Sun.
at Houston, 1:10
Mon.
LA ANGELS, 3:15
Tues.
at Milwaukee, 7:10
Tickets: 816-504-4040
Sporting KC
Sat.
HOUSTON, 7:30
June 30
at Montreal, 6
July 4
at Real Salt Lake, 9
July 7
TORONTO, 7:30
July 14
at N.Y. Red Bulls, 6
Tickets: 888-452-4625
Swope Park Rangers
Sun.
LAS VEGAS, 4
July 5
at Seattle, 9
July 10
SACRAMENTO, 7:30
July 14
at Portland, 9
July 18
ORANGE CO., 7:30
Tickets: 888-452-4625
T-Bones
Fri.
CLEBURNE, 7:05
Sat.
CLEBURNE, 7:05
Sun.
CLEBURNE, 1:05
Tues.
LINCOLN, 7:05
Wed.
LINCOLN, 7:05
Tickets: 913-328-5618
All times are p.m. unless noted
Comments